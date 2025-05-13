Trump to call Xi Jinping after resetting the Trier Tariffs from the United States

Washington, on May 13, the United States and China announced on Monday an agreement to considerably reduce the Tit-For-Tat prices for 90 days, a result that President Donald Trump nicknamed a total reset, as he said that talks with Xi Jinping counterpart could soon follow.

After the first meetings between Washington and Beijing since Trump accelerated his trade war, the two largest economies in the world agreed in a joint statement to bring back their three -digit prices and continue negotiations.

The announcement raised the financial markets after weeks of disorders on fellow pricing. The main Wall Street indices jumped, the S&P 500 at wide based at 3.3%.

Yesterday, we achieved total reset with China after productive talks in Geneva, Trump said. I will speak to President XI, maybe at the end of the week.

The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, described weekend discussions with Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng and representative of international trade Li Chenggang as productive and robust with the two parties that come together soon.

Trumps new rights to many imports from China reached 145% this year, compared to 10% for other countries of a global rate launched last month.

Beijing retaliated with 125% tasks on American goods.

The United States has agreed to reduce its prices on Chinese products to 30% while China will reduce its 10%.

These actions come into force at 12:01 on Wednesday, according to an advertising decree published by the White House.

The United States has also lowered a levy from low-value imports from China that had struck electronic commerce sites such as Shein and Temu.

Under the Trumps executive order, minimis items sent by the American postal service will be struck by 54% of their value tasks, or a payment of US $ 100 (430 RM). The previous price had been set at 120%.

Bessent told CNBC on Monday that he expects that representatives of the United States and Chinese meet in the coming weeks to conclude a more complete agreement.

Although Washington does not want a wide decoupling from China, he is looking for a decoupling for strategic necessities, said Bessent.

He added to CNBC that the 90-day break had also been done to see what the United States could do concerning non-pricing barriers weighing on American companies.

China welcomed the substantial progress made during talks, held at the discreet residence of the Villa in Switzerland Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

This decision is in the interest of the two countries and the common interest of the world, said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, adding that he hoped that Washington would continue to work with Beijing to correct the poor practice of unilateral prices.

With the agreement, China is also committed to suspending or deleting non-pricing countermeasures.

Fentanyl cooperation

The additional American rate rate remains higher than Chinas because it includes a 20% sample compared to the complaints of Chinese exports of chemicals used to make fentanyl, said US trade representative Jamieson Greer to journalists.

These are unchanged for the moment, he said. But the Chinese and the United States agreed to work in a constructively together on fentanyl and there is also a positive path.

In a joint declaration, the two parties agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions on economic and commercial relations.

I think we are going with a very good mechanism to avoid the unfortunate climbing, said Bessent, noting that the prices had essentially created a commercial embargo between the two superpowers.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said the two parties will perform hilly consultations on a regular basis or ad hoc in China, the United States or agreed third countries.

No guarantee

A higher rates suspension marks a substantial de -escalation, said Mark Williams in chief economics of the capital economy, Mark Williams.

But there is no guarantee that the 90-day truce will give way to a lasting ceasefire, he warned.

Washington seems to try to rally others to introduce restrictions on trade with China, he said.

Nevertheless, the latest development signal negotiations move to a more conciliatory phase, according to a research note for Deutsche Bank.

Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, believes that the outcome of the weekend meeting was a success for Beijing.

China has taken a difficult position on the American threat of high prices and has finally managed to considerably reduce the prices without making concessions, he said.

Trumps prices and high rates targeting China have shaken the financial markets, which raises fears that the withdrawals are reviving inflation and would cause global economic slowdown.

The Geneva meeting occurred a few days after Trump unveiled a commercial agreement with Great Britain, the first with any country since its new functions on the friend and the enemy. AFP