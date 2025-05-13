Shahid Afrida according to Imran Khan? In the middle of tensions with India, Internet users have found new “Pakistani PM candidates”





Speaking in a “Youm-E-Tashakur” rally (day of gratitude) in Karachi on Sunday, former Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi praised the armed forces of Pakistans

Former Pakistani cricket player Shahid Afridi has faced a reaction to affirm that Indian strikes in terrorist camps have killed `innocent people '' (X / @ dheetafridian)

Former Pakistani cricket player Shahid Afridi aroused controversy with a provocative speech for India, following the country's military response to the Aprilgam terrorist attack on April 22, who killed 26 people.

Speaking in a Youm-E-Tashakur rally “(Day of Gratitude) in Karachi on Sunday, the former cricket captain praised the armed forces of the Pakistans for their reprisals after saying that the Indias Sindoor operation killed innocent children” and attacked civilians “.

Our army had said that when we answer, the whole world is witness, and now the whole world has seen it, “Afridi told an enthusiastic crowd.

We showed them in broad daylight. If you want to fight, come back to our army and see how much you are really strong. You have martyred our innocent children, the same people who are the future of Pakistan, and targeted our civilians. In the name of myself, my family, my friends, the inhabitants of Pakistan and the Pakistani abroad, I would like to thank the Pakistani army. I salute our armed forces. “”

Read too: Innocent man? PIB FACT Check exhibits the false affirmation pakistans on Lets Hafiz Abdur RAUF

Afridi also accused India of being quick to blame Pakistan without proof. Today, we have all released in unity, for peace, “he said. Our country teaches us peace. Those who accuse us without evidence, they have to remember, we have been victims of terrorism for a long time. We have lost 80, 90, even 1000 of our people. How can you, in the 10 minutes, blame Pakistan without any investigation?”

Read also: Indias proomes vs paks recycled clips: how islamabads press information was misleading | Exclusive

His comments were made a few days after India gave a military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Sindoor operation, initiated on May 7, was a series of missile strikes made on nine terrorist camps on the other side of the control line and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan. The mission killed more than 100 terrorists, according to the Indian Ministry of Defense.

The comments Afirids sparked an online tumult. Many on social networks compared Afridi to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan who also transitioned the cricket icon to the populist politician.

A user wrote on X, then someone starts to speak like this next thing you know, he wants to enter politics. I am almost sure that the final goal is to become the next Imran Khan! “”

New Imran Khan in creation, “wrote a comment, a user X @MoneyMystery. A comment read, Afridiis will be Pakistan's PM soon. Such people who criticize India are often appreciated by people there,” said a comment.

Tensions remain high in Pakistan, not only politically but also on the cricket front. Reports suggest that the Rawalpindi cricket stadium where Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 was set to resume can have suffered damage during a drone strike on May 8. Wreck visuals outside the stadium have become viral, although there are no official confirmation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

After three days of intense hostilities, India and Pakistan accepted a ceasefire on Saturday, but the fragile truce was short-lived, Islamabad raped it in a few hours through drone strikes in Srinagar and other regions.

After three days of intense hostilities, India and Pakistan accepted a ceasefire on Saturday, but the fragile truce was short-lived, Islamabad raped it in a few hours through drone strikes in Srinagar and other regions.

