



Reducing the prices of drugs for Americans and taxpayers: today, President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive decree to bring back the prices that Americans and taxpayers pay for prescription drugs in accordance with those paid by similar nations.

The ordinance orders the American commercial representative and the Secretary of Commerce to take measures to ensure that foreign countries are not engaged in practices that deliberately and unjustly underestimate market prices and stimulate increases in prices in the United States. The order asks the administration to communicate price objectives to pharmaceutical manufacturers to establish that America, the largest buyer and landlord of prescription drugs in the world, obtains the best offer. The Secretary of Health and Social Services will establish a mechanism by which American patients can buy their drugs directly from manufacturers who sell Americans at a most favored price, bypassing intermediaries. If manufacturers of drugs do not offer the most favored prices, the prescription orders the Secretary of Health and Social Services to: (1) to propose rules that impose the most favored prices in countries; and (2) Take other aggressive measures to considerably reduce the cost of prescription drugs to the American consumer and put an end to anti -competitive practices.

Getting a better deal for Americans: President Trump again takes measures to prevent pharmaceutical manufacturers from invoicing the Americans high drug prices while granting strong discounts to other rich nations.

According to recent data, the prices that Americans pay for brand drugs are more than three times the price that other OECD nations pay, even after taking into account the reductions that manufacturers provide in the United States, the United States has less than five of the world's population, but finance around 75% of the world's pharmaceutical profits. The drug manufacturers update their products to access foreign markets, then subsidize these discounts thanks to high prices loaded in the essence of Americans, the Americans subsidize the profits of foreign medication manufacturers and foreign health systems, despite drug manufacturers benefiting from generous research and enormous health expenses by the American government. During his first mandate, President Trump took historical measures to prevent maladie and the elderly from paying more for drugs than economically comparable countries, which the Biden administration canceled before it takes effect. Instead of solving this problem, Biden administrations were the most achieved to negotiate prices which were, on average, 78% higher than in 11 comparable countries in the context of Bidens' effort to beat Medicare.

Offer the promises to place American patients first: President Trump keeps his promise to put America again first by promoting efforts to ensure that American patients and taxpayers are a fair agreement for prescription drugs.

This order is based on the actions of President Trumps First Tay to progress in reducing the disparities in prices at home and widens these efforts by including Medicaid in addition to Medicare. President Trump recently signed a decree to take additional measures to reduce the prices of medicines, in particular by offering massive discounts to low -income patients for vital drugs, facilitating import programs and increasing the availability of generic and biosimular drugs. President Trump also strives to make the prices of drugs radically transparent, as he recently signed an executive decree to rely on his efforts to transparency in historical prices undertaken during his first mandate. President Trump was relentless in his efforts to fight against the unfair and scandalous prices that Americans pay for prescription drugs: President Trump: in case, our citizens pay massively higher prices as other nations pay for the same exact pill, of the same factory, actually subsidizing socialism on board [abroad] With arrow prices at home. We would therefore spend huge sums of money in order to provide inexpensive drugs to another country. And when I say that the price is different, you can see some examples where the price is beyond anything four times, five times different.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-announces-actions-to-put-american-patients-first-by-lowering-drug-prices-and-stopping-foreign-free-riding-on-american-pharmaceutical-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos