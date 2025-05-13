Politics
Xi Jinping's challenge against Donald Trump paid for China: Report | World News
The United States and China have announced its decision to reduce prices on other products for a period of 90 days, proving that the Xi Jinping firm against Donald Trump has proven to be beneficial for the former country. After two days of high -level talks to Switzerland Geneva, a joint declaration said that the American samples combined 145% on most Chinese imports will be reduced by 30% while China rights on American products will drop to 10%.
During discussions, the United States ended up responding to all basic requests from China. The high “reciprocal” rate, which Trump set up for China 34% on April 2, was suspended, leaving Beijing with the same 10% tax that applies to the United Kingdom, Bloomberg reported.
The agreement provided an essential relief to US markets as well as in Trump while the dollar and the actions have soared, while Chinese actions have also experienced an increase.
During the Geneva talks, the two parties agreed to take “aggressive actions” to slow down the fentanyl flow, which could then lead to the elimination of the additional tariff of 20%.
XI's business position helped trade with us
Chinese President Xi Jinping has maintained his position against the United States despite the fact that Trump increases their rates to the highest level of all countries. He refused to make a call with Trump in contrast to other world leaders and supported his field.
Beijing would rather have chosen to reduce key interest rates and other measures to protect the economy of China, while sending diplomats worldwide to enclose new markets for Chinese products and Slam “intimidation” in America.
While economic difficulties have indeed struck China in the midst of American growing prices, the nationalist spirit at home has encouraged Xi not to give in to American coercion. Trump, on the other hand, faced immense pressure from market players and commercial lobbies.
The lever effect on us
Trey Mcarver, co-founder of the research company Trivium China, said: “This is undoubtedly the best result that China could have hoped; the United States fell”.
“In the future, this will make the Chinese side confident that they have a lever effect on the United States in all negotiations,” said Mcarver, quoted by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, Gerard Dipippo, associate director of Rand China Research Center, said that the lesson of this commercial speech is that “economic power is important”.
“For Beijing, it is a strategic justification, and which makes XIS focus on manufacturing and autonomy more difficult to face, at least from an economic security point of view,” added Dipippo.
Trump's administrations are withdrawn from the sky prices until China had not responded with force, not only by reprisals but also export controls and other steps, according to Scott Kennedy, an expert in China at the Center for Strategic and International Studies based in Washington.
This will strengthen XIS's political position at home and its diplomatic position abroad, said Kennedy. Hes the big winner of this conflict tour.
Total reset
On Monday, the American president said that he could speak to Xi at the end of this week, praising a “total reset” in Washington relations with China. However, he said that the trade agreement does not include sectoral prices on cars, steel, aluminum and possibly pharmaceutical products.
During a briefing, Trump said that the “relationship is very good” with China, adding that America is not trying to hurt Beijing. “China was badly injured. They closed the factories. They had a lot of troubles and they were very happy to be able to do something with us,” added the American president.
With the tariff war between the United States and China in the event of 90 days, Beijing is now three months old to conclude a wider agreement with Washington to rebalance trade and protect its own interests.
The China's white paper on national security, quoted by the Xinhua news agency managed by the State, said that it was attached to the stable elaboration of relations with the United States. However, he added that the imposition of pressure and threats is not the right way to deal with China.
With the Bloomberg entrances
