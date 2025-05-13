Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia while golf visits to seeking economic offers begins the American policy | Donald Trump





Trump in Riyadh for the four -day gulf tour

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia to launch a four -day tour through the Gulf region, focusing on economic agreements rather than the war crises ranging from war to Gaza to the threat of climbing on the Irans nuclear program.

Tesla CEO and Trump's advisor Elon Musk, as well as business leaders, including the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink and Citigroup CEO, Jane Fraser, travel with the president.

The Secretary of State and the National Security Advisor Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, are also one of those of the trip.

Trump will visit Riyad first, site of a Saudi investment forum, going to Qatar on Wednesday and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

During Riyadh's judgment, Trump is expected to offer Saudi Arabia a weapon package worth more than $ 100 billion, sources, which could include a range of advanced weapons, including C-130 transport aircraft in Reuters.

President Donald Trump walks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during a ceremony to arrive at the Royal Terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photography: Alex Brandon / AP

In other developments:

Trump resumed criticism for accepting the donation of an 400 million dollars (303 million) plane from the Royal Qatars family to replace Air Force One. He said it would be stupid not to accept the gift. He said it was a very public and transparent transaction.

Share

Key events

Show key events only

Please activate JavaScript to use this functionality

Images show that President Trump speaking with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to the Royal Courts Blue Room, where he meets and salutes the officials.

Share

President Trump has just arrived at the Royal Court of Riyadh.

Share

More about what we could expect from the Trumps tour of the Middle East.

The United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates should announce investments that may reach thousands of billion, reports Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has already engaged in January at $ 600 billion in investment in the United States over the next four years, but Trump said he would ask for a complete trillion.

Trump is expected to offer Saudi Arabia a set of weapons worth more than $ 100 billion, sources told Reuters.

Share

Update AT05.28 EDT

Reuters reported on the Saudi investment forum in Riyadh.

He said the event started with a video showing eagles and arrow faces, celebrating the long history between the United States and the Kingdom.

Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, Stephen A Schwartzman, CEO of Blackstone, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Saudi Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Khalid were all present.

Speaking in a forum panel, Fink said that he had visited Saudi Arabia more than 65 times over 20 years. He said the kingdom had been a follower when he started to visit, but he was now taking control and widen his economy from his oil base.

The media are waiting to cover the Saudi investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photography: Ali Haider / Epashare Sauvage illegal: The best Democrats are pushing to censor the advantages, plan to accept Qatar Jeted Pilkington

The best Democrats in the US Senate put pressure on a voting on the parquet floor of the Chamber censoring that Donald Trumps reported that plans to accept a luxury jet of $ 400 million in the Royal Qatar family for use as Force One and later as an element of the Trumps' personal presidential library.

Four democratic members of the senatorial foreign relations committee said on Monday that they would pressure for a vote later this week. They declared that elected officials, including the president, were not allowed to accept great gifts from foreign governments, unless it is authorized to do so by the Congress.

Cory Booker from New Jersey, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Chris Coons de Delaware and Chris Murphy du Connecticut threw the reported donation from the Boeing 747-8 Jumbo as a clear conflict of interest and a serious threat to national security.

The Air Force is once more than a simple plane, it is a symbol of the presidency and the United States itself, the senators said in a joint press release. No one should use the public service for personal purposes thanks to foreign gifts.

The news of a possible gift from the luxury jet caused immediate scathing criticism from senior democrats. Although the Qatari government stressed that no final decision had yet been made, Trump seemed to confirm it on Sunday when he said that the transfer was made in a very public and transparent transaction.

Read the full report here:

Share

President Trump was joined by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

President Donald Trump, (center), Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman are expressed during a coffee ceremony at the Royal Terminal at Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Photography: Alex Brandon / Apshare

President Donald Trump should also be celebrated by the de facto sovereign of the Saudi Arabs, the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman with an official dinner and a rally of members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, later, Press reports.

Share

President Trump spoke with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman during a coffee ceremony at the Royal Terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Photography: Alex Brandon / Apsharetrump in Riyadh for the four -day golf tour

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia to launch a four -day tour through the Gulf region, focusing on economic agreements rather than the war crises ranging from war to Gaza to the threat of climbing on the Irans nuclear program.

Tesla CEO and Trump's advisor Elon Musk, as well as business leaders, including the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink and Citigroup CEO, Jane Fraser, travel with the president.

The Secretary of State and the National Security Advisor Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, are also one of those of the trip.

Trump will visit Riyad first, site of a Saudi investment forum, going to Qatar on Wednesday and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

During Riyadh's judgment, Trump is expected to offer Saudi Arabia a weapon package worth more than $ 100 billion, sources, which could include a range of advanced weapons, including C-130 transport aircraft in Reuters.

President Donald Trump walks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during a ceremony to arrive at the Royal Terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photography: Alex Brandon / AP

In other developments:

Trump resumed criticism for accepting the donation of an 400 million dollars (303 million) plane from the Royal Qatars family to replace Air Force One. He said it would be stupid not to accept the gift. He said it was a very public and transparent transaction.

Share

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2025/may/13/donald-trump-saudi-arabia-gulf-middle-east-latest-us-politics-news-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos