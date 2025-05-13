Journalists of false diploma allegations will meet Jokowi solo





Jakarta, Kompas.com – The Indonesian Association of Defenders (Peradi) United said that he would meet Joko Widodo to coordinate directly linked to the alleged defamation and defamation reports of false information on the 7th presidential diploma. The president of the United Peradi Zevrijn Boy Kanu said he had a visit to Solo to meet Jokowi as a victim in the case. “We plan to visit the victim. We will go directly to the city of Solo,” Zevrijn said in a press release at the South Jakarta police station on Tuesday (05/13/2025). Read also: Peradi United filling police calls concerning the allegations of false Jokowi diplomas The secretary general of Peradi United Ade Darmawan added, the initial communication with Jokowi had been carried out and had only adjust the time for the meeting. “Later, Mr. Ketum will organize the time. What is certain is that we did the communication,” said Ade. This statement was published when Peradi United journalists made the quote to appear from the investigator to the South Jakarta police station for an examination of their report on Roy Suryo and several other parties who accused the false diploma of Jokowi. The vice-president of Peradi United, Lechumanan, as well as four witnesses, including Zevrijn and Ade, were present on the exam. They brought 16 evidence and nine videos as part of the report. The report was recorded with the number LP / B / 1387 / V / 2025 / SPKT / JAKARTA Metro Police / METRO JAYA REGIONAL POLICE in the name of LECHUMANAN, and includes article 160 of the penal code concerning the incentive and article 282 paragraph 2 of the ITE law linked to the dissemination of electronic information. Read also: Jokowi reported to the regional metro police concerning the controversy of false diplomas, Mahfud MD: it's a right but … Lechumanan stressed that the accusations against the president have the potential to deceive the public and cause noise in the community. “The article we apply here is article 160 (kuhp), incentive. Then we jumper in article 282 of the ite law, published through the media online“Said Lechumanan. Previously, the expert in telematics Roy Suryo had expressed his review of the Jokowi stages to report the accusation false degree to the police and call him “worried attitude”. However, Peradi United has evaluated that legal actions must be carried out in order to maintain personal dignity and the presidential establishment of information considered as deceptive and harmful on a reputation and a right. Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2025/05/13/13520221/pelapor-tuduhan-ijazah-palsu-bakal-temui-jokowi-di-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos