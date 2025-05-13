



The Scottish Constitutional Reflection Group Scottish Sovereignty Research Group (SSRG) is organizing a 3 -day conference from Friday May 16 to Sunday May 18 at the Carnegie Conference Center in Dunfermline, in Scotland. Guest speakers include expert academics, lawyers, economists and politicians. A wide range of subjects should be discussed, debated and voted to cover subjects such as pensions and social security, Scottish currency and a Scottish central bank, the energy sector to revoke research on the constitutional position of Scotland. During the Saturday afternoon session entitled “Decolonization and self-determination“A legal opinion should be published which will cast a serious doubt on the official constitutional understanding of the United Kingdom and that Scotland should qualify for the United Nations decolonization process to join countries likeIndia and Pakistan (1947),Ghana (1957) AndMalaysia (1957). The British government since 2014 has repeatedly refused authorization to the Scottish nation to have a democratic referendum on the question of whether Scotland should continue in Union with England. “”Now is not the time“As Theresa May Mp and Boris Johnson said, both said it as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. GOOD “It's time“Said the director and president of SSRG, David Henry, he continued by saying when he questioned the Scottish Constitutional post:”How can we claim that Scotland is in a voluntary union with England when the Scots are refused authorization to hold a democratic vote?“,”Many countries have ended the British diet, but Scotland seems to be trapped in a unique position? To say that he is in a union of equals with England while needing the authorization of his neighbor to end an abusive marriage.“”Obviously, it makes no sense and it is long because Scotland takes its future in hand.“” The SSRG conference which is entitled “The next steps“should be assisted by hundreds of delegates from all over Scotland. They will debate and discuss important political areas, in particular, the question of whether Scotland has already been in a voluntary union with England. It is the second 3 -day conference that SSRG welcomed the first which takes place in 2022 which was described by the Scottish newspaper the National AS” Ruch “. Sara Salyers, Liberation Co -founder Scotland and Salvo, who has raised more than 18,000 members and presents a derolonization session said: “After more than 2 years of research and opinion of research and reception experts, we are finally able to plead with confidence for Scotland to join the many independent countries which have been listed by the Committee of the UN C24.“”Scottish political classes have not understood that a country does not ask permission to end colonization, it simply demands it. Our time is now time to ask Scotland which is listed for denolonization.“” A live flow from the 3 -day conference will be available via YouTube with many observers abroad who should join the conference delegates.

