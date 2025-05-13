A VIP seat at Donald Trumps Crypto Dinner cost at least $ 2 million





In ten days, 220 cryptographic investors will sit at a sumptuous three -course dinner and take advantage of a breathtaking view of the Potomac river with American president Donald Trump in his 600 acres golf club in Washington, DC. To win an invitation, everything they had to do was buy a cargo from Personal Crypto Coin Presidents.

Dinner was announced on April 23 by the CIC Digital LLCA subsidiary of a conglomerate held by the Family and Fight Fight Fight LLC Trump, which controls 80% of Trump Coin. They presented it as the most exclusive invitation in the world, giving lucky participants the opportunity to hear the first hand president Trump talk about the future of the crypto.

Participants were selected on the basis of those who spent the most on Trump and held their longest parts between the announcement date and the deadline at 1:30 p.m. he today. The identities of investors who have rivaled for a place are hidden behind the classification user names and the crypto wallet alphanumeric addresses.

To win a seat under the crystal chandeliers of the large ballroom at the National Golf Club Trump in Washington, the 220 qualified participants had to hold or buy at least 4,196 Trump Coinworth units around $ 55,000 at the time of the editorial staff, Wired calculated.

The 25 largest holders will have an even more intimate experience, including a VIP visit and an exclusive reception before dinner with your favorite president, according to the website. To qualify for the reception, these VIPs owned around 325,000 TRUMP coins on average, worth $ 4.3 million at 1:30 p.m..

The biggest expenditure, an investor under the name of Sun, exceeded the ranking with around 1.43 million Trump parts, worth more than $ 19 million. (The portfolio going by Sun sold for nearly a million dollars of Trump before the end of the competition.) Many have hypothesized if the portfolio belongs to the billionaire born Chinese Justin Sun; According to a New York Times report, the pieces belong to an exchange for which Sun is a global advisor. Sun did not respond to a request for comments.

Despite the rating system promoting investors who have held the longest parts, a number of qualification VIPs have entered the competition at a late stage. In the sixth place in the ranking, an investor by the pseudonym Woo bought 1,000,001 pieces (worth more than $ 13 million) on May 6 and sat until the end of the competition.

At the lower end of the ranking, small investors fought in the last remaining dinner places. An investor going to the Hihi username almost doubled his Trump assets in a purchase series in the hours preceding the deadline, gaining a seat at dinner.

Conversely, after having comfortably assured their place, around 35 of the 220 participants in the Gala had already sold almost all their Trump assets by Monday morning, probably to protect themselves from any potential drop in value. Analysts had predicted a drop in price after dinner spaces were confirmed and the immediate incentive to maintain the part was evaporated.

