Xi Jinping has promised Panama support against American pressure on the property of its ports and offered greater cooperation with the countries of Latin America in areas such as the application of the law as Beijing Courts, a region that Washington has traditionally considered its backyard. Addressing a summit of managers of 33 states in Latin America and the Caribbean in Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese president also announced measures to deepen links with the region, including travel without visa and a development line of $ 10 billion. The XIS meeting with the leaders of Latin America pointed out that Beijing determined to challenge Washington for global influence, and one day came after US President Donald Trump accepted a truce in his tariff war with China. China is already the largest trading partner with Latin America, bilateral trade exceeding $ 500 billion last year. China supports Latin America in the safeguarding of its national sovereignty and its independence and the opposite external interference, Xi told the Chinese commissioner of Luiz Luiz Lula da Da Silva and Colombias and Colombias of Brazilian Colombies. XI invoked demonstrations in China in the 1960s held in solidarity with Panamanian demonstrators, who were opposed to the American control of the country's channel. Trump put pressure on Panama on what he alleged is a Chinese influence on the canal, which he threatened to resume under American control. This pressure led the conglomerate based in Hong Kong, CK Hutchison, which has installations on each side of the navigable track, to agree in March to sell them to a consortium led by BlackRock as part of an agreement of $ 22.8 billion for its port operations. The agreement angry Beijing, who urged CK Hutchison to reconsider. The Chinese Antitrust authorities have also opened an investigation into the proposed sale, an unusual step for an agreement involving a company in Hong Kong. In a blow for the United States, Petro reiterated during a visit to the Great Wall of Chinas on Monday that Colombia planned to register on the Xis Belt and Road initiative, the Drive of International Chinese Signature Infrastructure which has helped to extend the influence of Beijing. Petro, who holds the rotating presidency of the Cecs, praised the move as a deep advance between China and Latin America. The Lulas government has also announced in Beijing that Chinese companies would invest 27 billion R $ ($ 4.8 billion) in Brazil, including R 6 billion dollars from the Chinese automotive group Great Wall Motors and the purchase of a copper mine in the northeast of the Brazilian state of Alagoas by the non-ferire Chinese group, Brazilian media. Recommended The pledge XIS of $ 10 billion in development in development in Latin America comes when Trump has reduced international assistance commitments, as well as financing for pro-democracy programs and broadcasters such as Voice of America. The Chinese president has also promised cooperation on a range of safety-related areas, including cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism, anti-corruption, drug control and the fight against international organized crime. He said that China would also help the countries in the region try to maintain regional security and stability through the implementation of police and equipment aid training projects. XI has unveiled a range of other cooperative measures, including travel without visa for five unspecified countries in the region, which would be extended in due course. China has widened access without visa to many European nations in recent months. Additional reports from Michael Pooler in So Paulo

