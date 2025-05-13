About Jokowi becomes a Ketum candidate, PSI: we pray





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Andy Budiman, vice-president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party, revealed that Rarang including the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) can register as a candidate President of PSI As long as you qualify. “Will Jokowi be a candidate? We pray, Mas,” said Andy at a press conference at the DPP office PsiJakarta, Tuesday (05/13/2025). He explained that PSI had opened the widest possible opportunity to all those who had an online vision and mission with PSI. Andy underlined, the most important requirement is that the candidate must have a framework and hold the identity card of the PSI members (KTA). Read also: PSI officially opens the registration of new Ketum candidates, here are the conditions “This candidate is most important that he must have an identification card for PSI members. So the most important thing is. Regarding how long is not a problem. The most important thing is that he has the same vision and the same mission as PSI, and he is demonstrated by the desire to become a member of the PSI,” said Andy. On this occasion, Andy also confirmed that President of PSI Kaesang Pangarep or another former president of the PSI can still register again as a candidate. “Can the former president be named? This is good. The most important thing is to obtain minimum support requirements, yes, including Mas Kaesang. And Mas Kaesang Courrara again? We will ask Mas Kaesang later,” said Andy. Read also: Recording of Ketum candidate Open from the PSI on May 13, what would you say about Kaesang? According to Andy, the main registration requirement is to obtain the support of the internal structure of the party, namely at least five regional leadership advice (DPW) and 20 regional leadership councils (DPD). “There are two conditions. The first must obtain a minimum of five DPW supports. If in PSI, the DPW at the provincial level. Then, at the level of the district / city, at least 20 DPD. He also pointed out that each DPW and DPD were authorized to provide only one recommendation for a candidate. “For example, the DKI Jakarta DPW provides two letters of recommendation, it is not allowed. So, only one. This is a condition that we consider fairly fair to show that a candidate has roots, has support below,” concluded Andy. Named previously, PSI officially opened the recording of future presidents of Tuesday (05/13/2025) until June 18, 2025. PSI DPP spokesperson Beny Papa explained that the entire recording process was carried out at the PSI Central Leadership Council (DPP) office. The registration service will open every day at 09.00 at 6:00 p.m. WIB. Read also: PSI does not claim the family party, apply a member a voter to choose Ketum “From today, on May 13, we opened the registration period to the PSI party president, the entire process of which will be carried out at PSI DPP Basecamp from 09.00 to 18:00 with special conditions,” Beny said at a press conference on Tuesday at the PSI DPP, Jakarta office.

