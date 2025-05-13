



CNN –

US President Donald Trump said he was open to participation in potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey on Thursday, while the United States increased pressure on Moscow and kyiv to end the three-year conflict.

Trump visits the Gulf this week, making stops in Saudi Arabia, in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, for his first trip abroad since the start of his second term. He said he could turn to Türkiye if I thought it would be useful.

I think you may have a good result of Thursday's meeting in Türkiye between Russia and Ukraine, Trump told the journalists in the White House on Monday. I don't know where I'm going to be on Thursday, I had as many meetings, but I was thinking of flying there. There is one possibility, I suppose, if I think things can happen.

Shortly after, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would appreciate the attendance of Trumps and said that he had argued the call for direct talks between him and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

It is important that President Trump fully supports the meeting, and we would like him to find the opportunity to be in Türkiye, Zelensky said in his evening speech.

The Ukrainian president said on Sunday that he was ready to meet Putin after the Russian president proposed direct talks in Turkey something that has not been seen in the first weeks of the large-scale invasion in Moscodes in 2022. Trump urged the Ukrainian president to immediately accept the Poutines, undergoing efforts to put Moscow to a cease-fire.

Moscow has not yet confirmed if Putin or any other Russian official will attend talks.

Last weekend, the great Ukral European allies had given Russia an ultimatum: accepting an unconditional 30-day cease-fire in Ukraine or facing new massive sanctions. They insisted that there could not be new discussions before a ceasefire.

Trump had supported the initiative, said the new Chancellor of the Germanys, Friedrich Merz. Trump called for the start of the week for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, without ensuring a deadline. If the ceasefire is not respected, the United States and its partners will impose other sanctions, he warned.

For months, Ukraine and its allies have tried to convince the Trump administration that Putin acts in bad faith, and said that Russia accepting a cease-fire could work as a test to know if it was a question of seriously carrying out the peace that the American president has long asked.

By urging Zelensky, Trump abandoned his request from Russia to accept a cease-fire, marking a dramatic change in approach.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin had seriously tried to find peace by talks, but the spokesman said he couldn't say more, according to the Reuters news agency.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan about the talks proposed with Ukraine, but a brief account of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not given any indication if Putin would assist, according to Reuters.

Zelensky said Moscow on Monday that Moscow had been silent about the proposal of Poutines to meet.

Ukraine still supports diplomacy. I am ready to be in Türkiye. Unfortunately, the world has still not received a clear response from Russia concerning many ceasefire proposals, Zelensky said in his evening speech.

Zelensky said he spoke to Turkish President Rece Tayyip Erdogan who had expressed his desire to welcome the meeting. The Kremlin said that Putin had spoken on Sunday with Erdogan, who fully supported the proposal of Poutines for peace talks and had offered Istanbul as a place.

A new opportunity window has opened its doors with recent contacts. We hope that this opportunity will not be wasted, said Erdogan on Monday, after his call with Zelensky.

The Trump administration has become more and more frustrated that efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine have so far been failed.

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said if there was no progress in Ukraine, the United States should move on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/12/europe/trump-russia-ukraine-talks-turkey-intl-hnk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos