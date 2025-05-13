Politics
PM Modi Visit Adampur Air Base in Punjab, calls for interaction with the Jawans “a very special experience” | Video
In its first national address to the nation Monday since the launch of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi had praised the value and courage of the soldiers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur air base on Tuesday morning in Punjab. During his visit to Adampur air base, the Prime Minister was informed by Air Force officers and interacted with the staff involved in the operation.
Watch the video here
The PM Modi was received by Air Commodore Ajay Chaudhry at Adampur air base, which falls under the command of the Western air of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, have been led by the Western Air Command, with the aerial marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the chief of the Western Air Command, supervising the missions in coordination with the chief of the air staff.
The Western Air Command is one of the most critical operational commands in the Indian Air Force, covering a vast strategic and strategic region of Jammu-et-Cachemire in Rajasthan, including Himhal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west of Uttar Pradesh. This region includes some of the most sensitive borders and forward -looking air bases, making it the nervous center for any air military action involving Pakistan.
Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following the Indian air strikes led by the Indian armed forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) during the night of May 67 under the Sindoor operation. India strikes the terrorist sites of the neighboring country on May 7 under operation Sindoor. On May 10, the two countries agreed to stop new military actions. However, India has firmly declared that it is only a break, not the end of its operations, and that any future conduct will depend entirely on the conduct of Pakistans in the future.
Very special experience: PM Modi
Sharing the photos of his visit, in an X Post, Prime Minister Modi said: “Earlier this morning, I went to AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and intrepidity. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for all that they do for our country.”
PM Modi praised the armed forces in the address of the nation
Earlier Monday, in his first national speech since the launch of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned terrorism and issued a striking warning in Pakistan, stressing that India has drawn a new line in its fight against cross -border terrorism. He devoted the bravery of the Armed Forces of India to women of the nation, while reaffirming the firmness of Indian societies against terrorism. Presence of the courage and the determination of the India soldiers, Modi said: “Our brave soldiers showed an unequaled value to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor. Today, I dedicate their courage, their bravery and their heroism. I also dedicate this heroism to each mother, sister and daughter of our country.”
Modi has also expressed its gratitude to the intelligence agencies and the scientists of the India, saying: “We have seen the capacities and the restraint of the country in the past few days. First of all, I would like to salute our armed forces, our intelligence and our scientists in the name of each citizen.”
Operation Sindoor: India is back with precision
It should be noted here that India launched the Sindoor operation on May 7 as a strong reprisals for the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. The precision strikes have targeted several terrorist bases in the depths of Pakistan. In response, Pakistan tried to retaliate on 8, 9, 9, 9 and 10 years old, met a fierce counter-offensive and calculated by the Indian armed forces. The intense exchange of four days of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to the military infrastructure in Pakistan. Finally, a desperate Islamabad asked for a cease-fire and hostilities were interrupted following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two nations.
Also read: “ Clear Cut Victory for India '': Expert in Indo-Pak conflict, says that Islamabad asked the ceasefire
Read also: three terrorists killed in meeting with security forces in JK's mud, the current operation
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-visits-adampur-air-base-in-punjab-interacts-with-jawans-india-pakistan-conflict-latest-updates-2025-05-13-990093
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home
- The recording of the EAC kindergarten at the Teddy Bear clinic, discover the medical equipment | News
- 3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula
- Is it corrupt for Trump to accept a $ 400 million $ 400 million jet?
- Online drug transactions behind the QR code sticker from the streets of the UK | British news
- The White House welcomes Afrikaners in the United States, but drops the protection of Afghan alliesExBulletin
- Tim Huff called Assistant Superintendent | Local news
- “We are healthy and we can't pass it on” – Shoreham Message to fight the stigma of HIV patients