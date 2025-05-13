PM Modi Visit Adampur Air Base in Punjab, calls for interaction with the Jawans “a very special experience” | Video

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur air base on Tuesday morning in Punjab. During his visit to Adampur air base, the Prime Minister was informed by Air Force officers and interacted with the staff involved in the operation.

Watch the video here

The PM Modi was received by Air Commodore Ajay Chaudhry at Adampur air base, which falls under the command of the Western air of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, have been led by the Western Air Command, with the aerial marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the chief of the Western Air Command, supervising the missions in coordination with the chief of the air staff.

(Image source: TV India)PM Modi at Adampur Air Base with Jawans



The Western Air Command is one of the most critical operational commands in the Indian Air Force, covering a vast strategic and strategic region of Jammu-et-Cachemire in Rajasthan, including Himhal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west of Uttar Pradesh. This region includes some of the most sensitive borders and forward -looking air bases, making it the nervous center for any air military action involving Pakistan.

(Image source: TV India)PM Modi interacts with the Jawans

Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following the Indian air strikes led by the Indian armed forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) during the night of May 67 under the Sindoor operation. India strikes the terrorist sites of the neighboring country on May 7 under operation Sindoor. On May 10, the two countries agreed to stop new military actions. However, India has firmly declared that it is only a break, not the end of its operations, and that any future conduct will depend entirely on the conduct of Pakistans in the future.

(Image source: TV India)PM Modi at Adampur Air Base

Very special experience: PM Modi

Sharing the photos of his visit, in an X Post, Prime Minister Modi said: “Earlier this morning, I went to AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and intrepidity. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for all that they do for our country.”

PM Modi praised the armed forces in the address of the nation

Earlier Monday, in his first national speech since the launch of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned terrorism and issued a striking warning in Pakistan, stressing that India has drawn a new line in its fight against cross -border terrorism. He devoted the bravery of the Armed Forces of India to women of the nation, while reaffirming the firmness of Indian societies against terrorism. Presence of the courage and the determination of the India soldiers, Modi said: “Our brave soldiers showed an unequaled value to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor. Today, I dedicate their courage, their bravery and their heroism. I also dedicate this heroism to each mother, sister and daughter of our country.”

Modi has also expressed its gratitude to the intelligence agencies and the scientists of the India, saying: “We have seen the capacities and the restraint of the country in the past few days. First of all, I would like to salute our armed forces, our intelligence and our scientists in the name of each citizen.”

Operation Sindoor: India is back with precision

It should be noted here that India launched the Sindoor operation on May 7 as a strong reprisals for the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. The precision strikes have targeted several terrorist bases in the depths of Pakistan. In response, Pakistan tried to retaliate on 8, 9, 9, 9 and 10 years old, met a fierce counter-offensive and calculated by the Indian armed forces. The intense exchange of four days of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to the military infrastructure in Pakistan. Finally, a desperate Islamabad asked for a cease-fire and hostilities were interrupted following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two nations.

Also read: “ Clear Cut Victory for India '': Expert in Indo-Pak conflict, says that Islamabad asked the ceasefire

Read also: three terrorists killed in meeting with security forces in JK's mud, the current operation