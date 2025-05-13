Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

The author of the Handmaids Tale Margaret Atwood told the authors to be courageous during his threat after winning the Freedom to Publish Prize at the British Book Awards 2025.

The 85 -year -old man received the award during a ceremony in Grosvenor House in London on Monday for pleading for reading as resistance.

In a video acceptance speech, the Canadian said: I don't remember a moment of my own life, when the words themselves felt such a threat.

The political and religious polarization, which seemed to be on the decline for certain parts of the 20th century, has increased alarming in the last decade. The world looks more like me in the 1930s and 40s at present than 80 years old.

I worked as a writer and in my youth in small press for 60 odd years. These years included the Soviet Union, when Samizdat was a method of dangerous publication. Hand -produced manuscripts have been secretly disseminated and bad luck for you if you have been taken.

(They now include) The recent wave of censorship and prohibition of books, not only in the oppressive countries of the world, but also in the United States. (They also include) attempt to expel anyone who disagree with the dogmas of their potential controllers.

This type of feeling is not limited to extremism or to the other the one on the left or the so-called right.

All extremisms share the desire to erase their adversaries, to stifle any creative expression which is not propaganda for themselves and to close the dialogue. They don't want a dialogue, they want a monologue. They don't want a lot of voices, they only want one.

In a free world, publishers and booksellers represent the many.

If free governments and free human intelligence must survive, guards and words of words in all their multiplicity must be courageous. I wish you strength and hope, and the courage to resist crowds on the one hand and the whims of potential avengers on the other.

The other winners of the ceremony included the late Russian politician Alexei Navalny, who won the general book of the year for his posthumous memories Patriot Boris Johnson, Gillian Anderson and Sir Chris Hoy at Gong.

Accepting the prize in his honor, the widow of Mr. Navalnys, Yulia Navalnya, said: This book was never supposed to be published after Alexeis Death, Alexei wrote it with all the strength, the spirit and the honesty that defined it.

He wrote in secret a prison cell in the most brutal conditions without access to books, the Internet, something other than his own memory and will. And yet, he created a manuscript that speaks with clarity and conviction not only on Russia, but on freedom, justice and what it means to remain human.

After being killed, the publication of this book has become more than responsibility, it has become a mission. I worked in close collaboration with his publishers and friends to preserve each word, each sentence, just as he wanted.

I am deeply grateful for compassion and solidarity with which readers around the world have embraced it.

Receiving this prize, from the whole book community is a powerful recognition of the force of the voice of Alexeis. He tells us that the truth always matters, that integrity counts, that words can break even the hardest walls and reach hearts everywhere.

Percival Everettotot Home Author of the Year and Fiction Book of the year for his 24th novel James, Asako Yuzukis Butter won the first fictional book of the year, and Jamie Smarts Bunny vs Monkey and Marian Keyes My Mye Favorite Erry was the joint winners of the book of the year Audibook: Fiction.

Isabella Tree and Angela Hardingwon Childrens Non-Fiction Book of the Year Forwilding, the author of Gruffalo Julia Donaldsonandaxel Scheffler won the Illustrated Book of the Year for Jonty Gentoo: The Adventures of A Penguin, and Len Pennies Poyums won the Discover book of the year.

Stanley Tuccis's successful food newspaper What I ate in a year won a book of the year Non-fiction: Lifestyle and Illustrated, ABIR MUKHERJEE won the crime and Thriller Book of the Year for Hunted, and Patric GAGNE won the non-fiction Audiobs for sociopath.

Saara El-Arisfaeboundwon PageTurner Book of the Year, Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess by Jeff Kinney won the Book of the Year Childrens Fiction, and Kate Mossewas awarded the British Book Prize for the celebration of Allen Lane's social impact.