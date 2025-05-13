Politics
Margaret Atwood tells the authors to be courageous when they are threatened after the victory
The author of the Handmaids Tale Margaret Atwood told the authors to be courageous during his threat after winning the Freedom to Publish Prize at the British Book Awards 2025.
The 85 -year -old man received the award during a ceremony in Grosvenor House in London on Monday for pleading for reading as resistance.
In a video acceptance speech, the Canadian said: I don't remember a moment of my own life, when the words themselves felt such a threat.
The political and religious polarization, which seemed to be on the decline for certain parts of the 20th century, has increased alarming in the last decade. The world looks more like me in the 1930s and 40s at present than 80 years old.
I worked as a writer and in my youth in small press for 60 odd years. These years included the Soviet Union, when Samizdat was a method of dangerous publication. Hand -produced manuscripts have been secretly disseminated and bad luck for you if you have been taken.
(They now include) The recent wave of censorship and prohibition of books, not only in the oppressive countries of the world, but also in the United States. (They also include) attempt to expel anyone who disagree with the dogmas of their potential controllers.
This type of feeling is not limited to extremism or to the other the one on the left or the so-called right.
All extremisms share the desire to erase their adversaries, to stifle any creative expression which is not propaganda for themselves and to close the dialogue. They don't want a dialogue, they want a monologue. They don't want a lot of voices, they only want one.
In a free world, publishers and booksellers represent the many.
If free governments and free human intelligence must survive, guards and words of words in all their multiplicity must be courageous. I wish you strength and hope, and the courage to resist crowds on the one hand and the whims of potential avengers on the other.
The other winners of the ceremony included the late Russian politician Alexei Navalny, who won the general book of the year for his posthumous memories Patriot Boris Johnson, Gillian Anderson and Sir Chris Hoy at Gong.
Accepting the prize in his honor, the widow of Mr. Navalnys, Yulia Navalnya, said: This book was never supposed to be published after Alexeis Death, Alexei wrote it with all the strength, the spirit and the honesty that defined it.
He wrote in secret a prison cell in the most brutal conditions without access to books, the Internet, something other than his own memory and will. And yet, he created a manuscript that speaks with clarity and conviction not only on Russia, but on freedom, justice and what it means to remain human.
After being killed, the publication of this book has become more than responsibility, it has become a mission. I worked in close collaboration with his publishers and friends to preserve each word, each sentence, just as he wanted.
I am deeply grateful for compassion and solidarity with which readers around the world have embraced it.
Receiving this prize, from the whole book community is a powerful recognition of the force of the voice of Alexeis. He tells us that the truth always matters, that integrity counts, that words can break even the hardest walls and reach hearts everywhere.
Percival Everettotot Home Author of the Year and Fiction Book of the year for his 24th novel James, Asako Yuzukis Butter won the first fictional book of the year, and Jamie Smarts Bunny vs Monkey and Marian Keyes My Mye Favorite Erry was the joint winners of the book of the year Audibook: Fiction.
Isabella Tree and Angela Hardingwon Childrens Non-Fiction Book of the Year Forwilding, the author of Gruffalo Julia Donaldsonandaxel Scheffler won the Illustrated Book of the Year for Jonty Gentoo: The Adventures of A Penguin, and Len Pennies Poyums won the Discover book of the year.
Stanley Tuccis's successful food newspaper What I ate in a year won a book of the year Non-fiction: Lifestyle and Illustrated, ABIR MUKHERJEE won the crime and Thriller Book of the Year for Hunted, and Patric GAGNE won the non-fiction Audiobs for sociopath.
Saara El-Arisfaeboundwon PageTurner Book of the Year, Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess by Jeff Kinney won the Book of the Year Childrens Fiction, and Kate Mossewas awarded the British Book Prize for the celebration of Allen Lane's social impact.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/uk/home-news/margaret-atwood-alexei-navalny-london-chris-hoy-boris-johnson-b2749788.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home
- The recording of the EAC kindergarten at the Teddy Bear clinic, discover the medical equipment | News
- 3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula
- Is it corrupt for Trump to accept a $ 400 million $ 400 million jet?
- Online drug transactions behind the QR code sticker from the streets of the UK | British news
- The White House welcomes Afrikaners in the United States, but drops the protection of Afghan alliesExBulletin
- Tim Huff called Assistant Superintendent | Local news