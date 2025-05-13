



The first group of refugees brought to the United States since Donald Trump became president followed an unusual path. During his first day in power, he suspended all refugees admissions to the resettlement plans for thousands of people fearing persecution and violence. Eighteen days later, he announced an exception for white South Africans victims of unjust racial discrimination.

On Monday, the United States hosted an chartered plane carrying approximately 50 Afrikaners, marking a new phase of the American refugee program which is nothing like what before. The order of the Trumps specifically referred to Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch colonial settlers who arrived in South Africa in the 1600s and controlled the country from 1948 to 1994 through the laws of racial separation known as apartheid.

Shortly after their plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia outside Washington, DC, the South Africans stood in front of new cameras holding American flags while they were greeted by officials of the Trump administration. You are really welcome here and we respect what you have faced in recent years, said Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state. Landau qualified the Afrikaners quality seeds that will flourish in the United States, because you know it very much, I think they are farmers, when you have quality seeds, you can put them in foreign soil and they will flourish. They will flower, Landau told families. We are delighted to welcome you here in our country where we think you are flowing.

The assets that were sculpted for Afrikaners were partly stimulated in reaction to a South African law in 2024 which seeks to approach the concentration of agricultural land in the hands of white South Africans.

Farmers are killed, Trump said on Monday, when asked by a time journalist why Afrikaners were accepted on refugees in other parts of Africa and the world. They are white but whether white or black make no difference for me. But white farmers are brutally killed and their land are confiscated in South Africa.

South African officials insist that the allegations of persecuted white South African farmers are not founded. Statistics on South African Police Services on Crimes related to the farm do not support allegations of violent crimes intended for farmers in general or a particular race, said the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a recent press release. There are sufficient structures available in South Africa to respond to the concerns of discrimination. In addition, even if there are allegations of discrimination, we notice that they do not respect the threshold of persecution required under the law of national and international refugees.

Stephen Miller, an assistant chief of staff of the White House, told journalists on Friday that the first flight to South Africa was part of a much greater resettlement effort and said that Afrikaners are confronted in South Africa corresponds to the definition of the reason manual for which the refugee program was created. Another key to Trump Ally, Elon Musk, was born in South Africa and was pressure for the United States to do more to protect white South Africans from what he described on his X platform as a white genocide.

Refugees entering the United States is generally verified by the United Nations Commissioner of the United Nations Refugees, who regularly refers to persecution and violence in their country of origin to safer countries like the United States, arrivals from South Africa have not been verified by this office.

On Monday, The Episcopal Church refused a trump administration required that it help resettle the afrikaners in the US the Protestant Church has worked with the Federal Government for Four Decades Through Episcopal Migration Migration to Help Newly Arrived Refugees Find Jobs and Places To the Us it has been. Painful to watch one group of refugees, selected in a highly unusual manner, receive preferential treatment over many Others who have been watching in refugee camps or dangerous conditions for years, wrote the bishop president of the episcopal church, Reverend Sean W. Rowe, Completely to work with the federal government on the resettlement of refugees. Rowe wrote that the American refugee admission program has been essentially closed since January, and it has been saddened and ashamed that many refugees have denied entry to the United States had served alongside the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan and now faced a danger at home because of their service. Jesus tells us to take care of the poor and vulnerable as we care about him, and we must follow this command, Rowe wrote.

The Trump administration is on the right track for a spectacular drop in new refugees this year. The Biden administration admitted 100,034 people as part of its refugee program in the 2024 financial year, which ended in September. That was up from 60.014 in 2023, and 25.465 in 2022. During the 2024 fiscal year, the large group of refugees34,017came from Africa, followed by 7.540 from Asia, 3.180 from Europe and central Asia, 5.106 from Latin America and the Caribbean 10.003 from the Near East and South Asia, According to figures from the us refugee admission program.

Bill FRELLICK, director of the rights of rights of refugees and migrants, said that Trump's decision to limit admissions to refugees to a few dozen white South Africans undermines decades of efforts in the United States to welcome people in need. He sends a message that if you are a member of a privileged group for which the United States has a preference, the door is entirely closed to you, said FRILLICK.

FRILLICK notes that the UN has a system to determine which refugees are most at risk and who need resettlement. By ignoring this, he says, the Trump administration gives a terrible example to other countries of the world.

