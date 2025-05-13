On April 2, the president of the Liberation Day called Donald Trump declared A national emergency in response to the large and persistent American trade deficit and unfair economic practices by foreign countries which, according to Trump, harm the American people by undermining American industry and employment.

In response, the president announced a minimum rate of 10% on all American imports, plus higher prices, ranging from 11% to 50%, on imports of nearly 60 countries. These reciprocal rates, based on the calculations of the trade deficit, were targeting 180 countries and territories . After a week of disorder on the equity and bond markets, Trump announced a 90 -day break on reciprocal prices of more than 10% for most countries Except China .

However, the reality of imposing prices and changing the dynamics of global trade is more complex. For example, Vietnam, like other countries in Southeast Asia, has long maintained an unlimited position on the global geopolitical front and sailing in the agitated waters of a high power competition. Consequently, Vietnam's response to Trumps’s movements should be considered to reflect its foreign policy priorities rooted in its national interests, including economic development and its commitment to non-alignment.

Vietnam has long been a central figure in the climbing of American-Chinese trade tensions since they started seriously in 2018, when President Trump placed 10% prices on Chinese imports. In the years that followed, the American trade deficit with Vietnam has tripled, reaching 123.5 billion dollars In 2024, last year with complete data. One of the main catalysts of this change is the strategic decoupling approach to companies that have moved the production and manufacture of China to other countries, including Vietnam, with the aim of diversifying their supply chains and to appease the concerns of Washingtons concerning the economic ancestry of Beijing. With increasing geopolitical uncertainties, cheap alternative manufacturing centers, of which Vietnam has become an excellent example, have become attractive substitutes for China.

Vietnam is also a stolen for Chinese exports Import and assemble Chinese products with minimum added value before re-exporting them to the United States. Peter Navarro, prevails over the main trade and manufacturing advisor, allegedly allegedly interviewed that Vietnam is guilty cheating no. By which he wanted Hanoi to authorize China to send its products by Vietnam to disguise their origin and thus avoid American prices. These reasons, associated with a surplus of Vietnams trade, led to the perception of administrations that the country constitutes a major threat to the American economy and the well-being of American workers.

Vietnam has tried to be sensitive to Trump administrations requirements who focused on reducing trade deficit, solving transhipment problems and improving intellectual property rights. The Vietnams Ministry of Finance is currently working on improvement Customs information -Sharing with the United States and write a complete Bilateral trade This includes the provisions on taxation and intellectual property rights in response to the concerns raised by the Trump administration. In fact, Vietnam was the First and remain The only country in Southeast Asia whose chief spoke directly to Trump prices.

After receiving a price rate of 46% on the day of the Liberation, the secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Lam contacted Trump in a call that the American president will describe later as very productive Vietnam has proposed to reduce prices on American products zero According to Trump, who said Hanoi also addresses the non -pricing problems raised by US officials. Vietnams Various Ministries are responsible for examining existing legal frameworks and proposing changes.

Vietnam has also authorized the operation of Starlink, The satellite internet service belonging to Elon Musk and agreed to accelerate approvals for a $ 1.5 billion project Trump Resort . Most importantly, Vietnam has sent a senior official, Vice-Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc In the United States for negotiations focused on improving commercial imbalance and the resolution of transhipment problems, where goods (in particular Chinese goods) are shipped by Vietnam to avoid prices or other commercial restrictions imposed on countries like China. To increase American exports to Vietnam, Hanoi has entered into an agreement under which Hanoi agreed to buy a fleet of F-16 hunting jets .

So why does Vietnam celebrate and move to comply with the requests of Trump administrations?

One of the main interests of Vietnams includes the defense of its territorial claims in the Southern China Sea against Chinese pressure and aggression. In recent years, China has hacked Vietnamese fishermen near the Paracel Islands, more recently in an assault and seizure incident last October. By maintaining close diplomatic, economic and military relations with Washington, Vietnam feels more protected against Chinese aggression. However, there is a fine line between improving military cooperation with Americans in pursuing deterrence and climbing in a potentially explosive conflict. The F-16 Fighter agreement could blunt In the region, the signaling of China has increased American military influence in the region which could question the non-alignment of Hane.

The Trump Administration should realize that Vietnam centers its foreign and commercial policy on its own national interests and will be pleased to help it foreign power to improve its economic development and strengthen its national security. Consequently, at the same time as Vietnam reacts in a friendly way to the commercial requests of Trumps, it continues to cultivate close commercial relations with Beijing, whose large manufacturing base, high technological capacity and the vast market make it its most important trading partner.

For example, during Chinese President Xi Jinpings Vistnam visit On April 14, the two countries Signed 45 offers Ranging from the increase in digital connectivity and infrastructure to cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and green energy, to further deepen bilateral economic links. For its part, XI has promised to extend access to Vietnams to the Chinese market.

The recent actions of Vietnam concerning the trade war are ultimately a reflection of its own national interests. His decision to conclude an agreement with the United States for the purchase of fighter planes indicates that, even by seeking to respond to Trumps' commercial demands, he will only do so in a way that improves his interests of economic and national security, as defined by the national government.

The United States should work with countries sharing the same ideas to strengthen bilateral and multilateral links while reducing its dependence on Chinese manufacturing exports. Thanks to strategic partnerships, the United States can help solve important problems such as the transhipment of Chinese goods. However, targeting Vietnam on this issue will probably only be able to divert goods from the neighbors of Vietnam, such as Cambodia, Thailand or Myanmar.

Rather than becoming frustrated by the booming Vietnams of trade relations with China and considering it a direct threat to American interests in competition from the prism of great power, Washington should take advantage of the occasion presented by Hanois Way to open its much larger markets to American exports. Indeed, there was recent To talk about collaboration Between the two in fields such as energy, technology and education.

By adopting policies based on pragmatism and mutual interest, the United States can remain a strategic partner of Vietnam while responding to its concerns in the midst of historical changes in global trade dynamics.