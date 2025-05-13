Photos: PM Modi meets the brave air warriors, the soldiers' at the Adampur air base of the Punjab | Latest news from India

One day after his speech to the nation on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported on Tuesday morning the Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with the soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Adampur Air Force staff on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The staff of the Indian Air Force also informed the Prime Minister of the dominant situation.

By taking his handful X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Earlier this morning, I went to AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness.”

He added that India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.

The visit of PM Modi at Adampur air base has a meaning in the context of the location after one of the targets attacked by Pakistani troops.

Commander of the Vyomika Singh wing, at one of the press briefings on Operation Sindoor, said air intrusions and several harassment attacks had been tempted from Srinagar to Naliya in Gujarat in more than 26 places.

The Indian armed forces have managed to neutralize these threats and the majority of the vectors. However, limited damage has been suffered from IAF equipment and staff in UDHAMPUR, PATHANKOT, ADAMPUR and BHUJ, said Singh.

In his first address to the Nation since the operation of May 7, Prime Minister Modi said: “I salute the valiant forces of India, the armed forces, our intelligence agencies and our scientists.” He praised the “immense courage” that the soldiers showed to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor.

With this operation, the Prime Minister said, each terrorist now knows the price of wiping the Vermilion (Sindoor) of the country's girls and sisters.

His remarks occurred in the context of understanding the ceasefire that reached India and Pakistan on May 10, after four days of intense cross-border. The managing directors of military operations of the two countries again spoke on Monday evening and discussed the maintenance of the cessation of all military actions against each other, with a key condition not to take a single blow.

Prime Minister Modi, however, in his speech to the nation, said that India had taken a break only against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan, and did not end it.

He took note that it was the DGMO of Pakistan who contacted his Indian counterpart, asking for a cease-fire.

When Pakistan has urged and made sure they would not act, then India has also thought about that … I will repeat … We are only going to date our reprisals against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan … In the coming days, we will test each stage of Pakistan to see what role it adopted, said PM.

To assert his position in terrorism in more detail, the Prime Minister said, terror or conversation cannot go hand in hand, terror and trade cannot go from water and blood to hand cannot flow together.

He said that to survive, Pakistan will have to eliminate its terrorist infrastructure and added that any discussion with Islamabad would only occur on Pok.

Prime Minister Modi said that with Operation Sindoor, India has redefined the fight against terrorism, creating a new reference and establishing a new normal.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out precision objectives and killed nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) under Operation Sindoor. This military action was taken in response to the terrorist attack on April 22 which killed 26 people, mainly tourists.

Under Operation Sindoor, the terrorist headquarters of Banned Jaish-E-Mohammed, Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted. Among the sites struck by the armed forces were the Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal in Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to Banned Jaish-E-Mohammed.

On the nine targets, four were located in Pakistan and five in the Kashmir occupied by Pakistan.