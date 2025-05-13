Politics
Photos: PM Modi meets the brave air warriors, the soldiers' at the Adampur air base of the Punjab | Latest news from India
One day after his speech to the nation on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported on Tuesday morning the Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with the soldiers.
The staff of the Indian Air Force also informed the Prime Minister of the dominant situation.
Follow India Pakistan News Live Updates
By taking his handful X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Earlier this morning, I went to AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness.”
He added that India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.
The visit of PM Modi at Adampur air base has a meaning in the context of the location after one of the targets attacked by Pakistani troops.
Commander of the Vyomika Singh wing, at one of the press briefings on Operation Sindoor, said air intrusions and several harassment attacks had been tempted from Srinagar to Naliya in Gujarat in more than 26 places.
The Indian armed forces have managed to neutralize these threats and the majority of the vectors. However, limited damage has been suffered from IAF equipment and staff in UDHAMPUR, PATHANKOT, ADAMPUR and BHUJ, said Singh.
In his first address to the Nation since the operation of May 7, Prime Minister Modi said: “I salute the valiant forces of India, the armed forces, our intelligence agencies and our scientists.” He praised the “immense courage” that the soldiers showed to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor.
With this operation, the Prime Minister said, each terrorist now knows the price of wiping the Vermilion (Sindoor) of the country's girls and sisters.
His remarks occurred in the context of understanding the ceasefire that reached India and Pakistan on May 10, after four days of intense cross-border. The managing directors of military operations of the two countries again spoke on Monday evening and discussed the maintenance of the cessation of all military actions against each other, with a key condition not to take a single blow.
Prime Minister Modi, however, in his speech to the nation, said that India had taken a break only against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan, and did not end it.
He took note that it was the DGMO of Pakistan who contacted his Indian counterpart, asking for a cease-fire.
When Pakistan has urged and made sure they would not act, then India has also thought about that … I will repeat … We are only going to date our reprisals against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan … In the coming days, we will test each stage of Pakistan to see what role it adopted, said PM.
To assert his position in terrorism in more detail, the Prime Minister said, terror or conversation cannot go hand in hand, terror and trade cannot go from water and blood to hand cannot flow together.
He said that to survive, Pakistan will have to eliminate its terrorist infrastructure and added that any discussion with Islamabad would only occur on Pok.
Prime Minister Modi said that with Operation Sindoor, India has redefined the fight against terrorism, creating a new reference and establishing a new normal.
Operation Sindoor
On May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out precision objectives and killed nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) under Operation Sindoor. This military action was taken in response to the terrorist attack on April 22 which killed 26 people, mainly tourists.
Under Operation Sindoor, the terrorist headquarters of Banned Jaish-E-Mohammed, Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted. Among the sites struck by the armed forces were the Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal in Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to Banned Jaish-E-Mohammed.
On the nine targets, four were located in Pakistan and five in the Kashmir occupied by Pakistan.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-visits-adampur-air-base-in-punjab-meets-iaf-personnel-day-after-saluting-soldiers-for-operation-sindoor-101747118905109.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home
- The recording of the EAC kindergarten at the Teddy Bear clinic, discover the medical equipment | News
- 3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula
- Is it corrupt for Trump to accept a $ 400 million $ 400 million jet?
- Online drug transactions behind the QR code sticker from the streets of the UK | British news
- The White House welcomes Afrikaners in the United States, but drops the protection of Afghan alliesExBulletin
- Tim Huff called Assistant Superintendent | Local news