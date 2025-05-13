Prabowo-Jookowi students' memes downloader has been encouraged to be resolved with restorative justice





The police finally suspended the suspect's detention, an ITB student, downloaded a photo of President Prabowo suffered with former president Joko Widodo. The student with the initials SSS was given to the ITB campus and her family to be encouraged. Investigators from the Siber Bareskrim Polri criminal law management officially granted a request to suspend the manipulation of the ITB student suspect with SSS downloader of the initials of the same inappropriate to illustrate President Prabowo Suubianto and former President Joko Widodo. The decision was based on the consideration of the suspect and his family who openly transferred apologies to President Prabowo, former president Jokowi and the ITB campus. The humanitarian aspect is one of the main suspension factors, since SSS is always an active student status that studies. However, investigators hope that SSS suspects will be cooperative in the current legal process. The suspect was accused of the ITE threat law of 12 years in prison. “When the person concerned is very sorry and will not repeat their actions. Then, the suspension of detention is given to certainly underlie humanitarian aspects or approaches and offer those concerned to continue their conferences,” said the head of the Office of Public Relations of the Public Relations of Brigadier General Pori, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko. A number of parties have also encouraged the case of ITB student downloader on the image of President Prabowo and former Jokowi President to be resolved by restorative justice. According to the vice-president of Commission III of the House of Representatives, Ahmad Sahroni, the police can apply repair justice, an educational sanction and not simply treat suspects as criminals. The same thing was also sent by the expert advisor to the chief of the national police, Aryyero Sutadi, who said that the SSS suspect had declared his regret. On the other hand, the palace made sure that there was no report submitted by President Prabowo Suubianto or other parties to the police. The head of the presidential communication office, Hasan Nasbi, proposed that the SSS suspect is favored to have an understanding. SSS parents and ITB campus are also willing to support and provide advice to students.

