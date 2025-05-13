Donald Trump announces a 59% reduction in American prescription drugs, one day after new pharmaceutical policy





US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, May 12, the United States government reduced the prices of prescription drugs of 59%, one day after announcing the new American pharmaceutical policy.

On Sunday, President Trump announced that he was planning to sign a decree that will reduce prescription drug prices in the United States with immediate effect.

The prices of drugs to be reduced by 59%, more! Essence, energy, grocery store and all other costs, down. No inflation !!! Love, DJT, said Donald Trump in his article on Truth Social.

Trump pharmaceutical decree

US President Donald Trump said he would sign the decree at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 12, which will put the new American pharmaceutical policy into force.

According to the report of the AFP news agency, American drug prices were to be reduced between 30 and 80%, while Trump plans to institute the most favored nation policy which will result in the cost of medicines sold in the United States at the lowest price paid by other nations for the same drug.

The reduction in prescription medication costs in the United States is said to be counterbalanced by the higher cost of the same American drugs sold to nations, Trump said, agency report.

The most preferred nation is a status which is given by the World Trade Organization (WTO), which aims to prevent discrimination between a country and its business partners, and helps level the commercial field for international trade, according to the report.

The report also mentions how it is not the first time that Trump has been trying to reduce the prices of medication in the United States. During his first mandate as president of the United States, he would have announced a similar proposal to reduce the prices of American drugs.

However, this plan failed in the face of strong opposition from the country's pharmaceutical industry. Last month, Donald Trump signed an executive decree to reduce the prices of medicines by giving the American states more margin to negotiate and drive out abroad for better price negotiations, the news agency reported.

Trump later Monday, May 12, signed a decree and set a 30-day deadline for American drug manufacturers to reduce the cost of prescription drugs in the United States or face the new limits in accordance with government mandates, reported AP.

