The government has announced the appointment of Neale Coleman as president of the Oxford growth committee.

The Commission will identify the best way to unlock new developments across the city and its surrounding areas and is one of the larger government plans to stimulate development in the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor.

Coleman previously worked for the Greater London Authority as an assistant in Ken Livingstone and Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, he was co -president of the Olympic delivery group at Greater London Authority, carrying out his work on the offer and delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in London 2012.

He subsequently played a role in the guarantee of the continuous redevelopment of the Olympic site in eastern London as vice-president and later president of London Legacy Development Corporation.

Coleman was briefly chief of Jeremy Corbyn's politicians during the period of leftist politicians as head of the Labor Party, but resigned just a few months after being sidelined in decision -making.

He also chaired the Board of Directors of the Capital Program for the Commonwealth 2022 games in Birmingham and was the National Infrastructure Commissioner (NIC) between 2021 and April 2025.

After the merger of the NIC with the Infrastructure Projects Authority, he was appointed member of the Advisory Council of the Successor Organization, the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA), of the new Expertise Center for Infrastructure and Strategy and Delivery of the Project.

The unlocking of the full potential of Oxfords would make a significant contribution to economic growth and the appointment of Neale Coleman, as president of the Oxford growth committee, marks an important advance in the plan of governments for change, said the Minister of Housing Matthew Pennycook.

I know that Neale will use its invaluable expertise to help eliminate the obstacles that maintain the delivery of essential housing and critical infrastructure in the city, and that it will ensure that the Commission actually supports the wider governments of plans for the corridor of growth of Oxford-Cambridge to increase the standard of living, create new jobs and strengthen the connectivity of countries and energy security.

Coleman said he was delighted to play the role and said the Commission could provide new and united leadership in accelerating growth and opportunities and improving the quality of life of all those who live in Oxford and the surrounding area.

Oxford begins with incredible resources in the quality of its universities, the talents of its inhabitants and its innovative companies, he continued.

We can use all of this as a springboard to accelerate and unlock obstacles to sustainable growth offering new job opportunities and more affordable housing as well as to invest in sustainable travel and energy and nature recovery.

The group will focus on five initial rivers, which include the facilitation of priority transport infrastructure, the fight against the constraints of public services and the identification of a pipeline of priority housing projects.

The other two work titles will see the group working with universities to encourage private investments in skills and pilot new investment models to speed up infrastructure projects.

The Commission will work in close collaboration with Lord Vallant as a champion of the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor as well as Peter Freeman as president of Cambridge Growth Company.

The commission will be made up of nine representatives, including the Ministry of Housing and Houses in England.