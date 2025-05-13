Politics
The government chooses the former Olympic chief and advisor to Corbyn to chair Oxford Growth Commission | News
The government has announced the appointment of Neale Coleman as president of the Oxford growth committee.
The Commission will identify the best way to unlock new developments across the city and its surrounding areas and is one of the larger government plans to stimulate development in the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor.
Coleman previously worked for the Greater London Authority as an assistant in Ken Livingstone and Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, he was co -president of the Olympic delivery group at Greater London Authority, carrying out his work on the offer and delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in London 2012.
He subsequently played a role in the guarantee of the continuous redevelopment of the Olympic site in eastern London as vice-president and later president of London Legacy Development Corporation.
Coleman was briefly chief of Jeremy Corbyn's politicians during the period of leftist politicians as head of the Labor Party, but resigned just a few months after being sidelined in decision -making.
He also chaired the Board of Directors of the Capital Program for the Commonwealth 2022 games in Birmingham and was the National Infrastructure Commissioner (NIC) between 2021 and April 2025.
After the merger of the NIC with the Infrastructure Projects Authority, he was appointed member of the Advisory Council of the Successor Organization, the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA), of the new Expertise Center for Infrastructure and Strategy and Delivery of the Project.
>> See also: Can already seen again: can the Arc d'Ox-Cam work the second time?
>> See also: in total, 18 new cities offered along the East West railway road, explains Reeves
The unlocking of the full potential of Oxfords would make a significant contribution to economic growth and the appointment of Neale Coleman, as president of the Oxford growth committee, marks an important advance in the plan of governments for change, said the Minister of Housing Matthew Pennycook.
I know that Neale will use its invaluable expertise to help eliminate the obstacles that maintain the delivery of essential housing and critical infrastructure in the city, and that it will ensure that the Commission actually supports the wider governments of plans for the corridor of growth of Oxford-Cambridge to increase the standard of living, create new jobs and strengthen the connectivity of countries and energy security.
Coleman said he was delighted to play the role and said the Commission could provide new and united leadership in accelerating growth and opportunities and improving the quality of life of all those who live in Oxford and the surrounding area.
Oxford begins with incredible resources in the quality of its universities, the talents of its inhabitants and its innovative companies, he continued.
We can use all of this as a springboard to accelerate and unlock obstacles to sustainable growth offering new job opportunities and more affordable housing as well as to invest in sustainable travel and energy and nature recovery.
The group will focus on five initial rivers, which include the facilitation of priority transport infrastructure, the fight against the constraints of public services and the identification of a pipeline of priority housing projects.
The other two work titles will see the group working with universities to encourage private investments in skills and pilot new investment models to speed up infrastructure projects.
The Commission will work in close collaboration with Lord Vallant as a champion of the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor as well as Peter Freeman as president of Cambridge Growth Company.
The commission will be made up of nine representatives, including the Ministry of Housing and Houses in England.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.housingtoday.co.uk/news/government-picks-former-olympic-chief-and-corbyn-adviser-to-chair-oxford-growth-commission/5135905.article
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home
- The recording of the EAC kindergarten at the Teddy Bear clinic, discover the medical equipment | News
- 3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula
- Is it corrupt for Trump to accept a $ 400 million $ 400 million jet?
- Online drug transactions behind the QR code sticker from the streets of the UK | British news
- The White House welcomes Afrikaners in the United States, but drops the protection of Afghan alliesExBulletin
- Tim Huff called Assistant Superintendent | Local news