“Could have been a bad nuclear war,” said Trump. What PM Modi said shortly after

Fast readings The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. Donald Trump claims the merit of having avoided a potential “nuclear conflict”. He claims that his administration has negotiated a ceasefire between India and Pak Trade has not been mentioned in American discussions with Indian leaders, according to sources.



















New Delhi:

Donald Trump took the credit to have “stopped a nuclear conflict – a bad” on the edge of time. India and Pakistan have “a lot of nuclear weapons,” said the American president, adding that the two nations were going “hot and heavy”.

Giving himself a tape in the back, President Trump said that it was “my administration who helped negotiate a complete and immediate ceasefire. I think permanent”. India and Pakistan were “powerful and unwavering,” said the American president.

“It could have been a bad nuclear war, where millions of people could have been killed,” he said, thanking Vice-President Vance and Secretary Rubio for their efforts. “They worked very hard on this,” he said.

Trump who goes out of script?

President Trump, who read from an article in a file he brought to the press briefing, perhaps to be exact and measured while walking on the diplomatic tightrope, suddenly expressed himself while he spontaneously spontaneously speaking without looking at the newspaper shortly after a minute in the memory.

In a surprising statement, Trump ended up saying “I said, come on, we are going to do a lot of business with you, the two countries, so let's stop. Stop it if you want trade. If you don't stop, we are not going to trade.” He continued to say that “people have never used trade as I used – and all of a sudden, they said” we are going to stop “. They could have done it for many reasons, but trade was a big one.”

#WATCH | President Donald Trump says: “… I am very proud to let you know that the management of India and Pakistan was unshakable and powerful, but unshakable in both cases – they really came from the point of view to have strength and wisdom and courage to fully pic.twitter.com/rfbznhmjdf Years (@ani) May 12, 2025

Government sources told NDTV that there was no mention of trade in discussions. Rejecting the non-handed remark of the American president, they said: “After the start of operation Sindoor, US vice-president JD Vance spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9. Secretary Rubio spoke to the May 10 of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. There was no reference to the exchange in these discussions.”

“Nuclear blackmail will not dissuade India”

Less than an hour after Donald Trump's remark “could have been a bad nuclear war,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would not tolerate “nuclear blackmail” and revised his doctrine to fight terrorism with the start of Operation Sindoor. According to Prime Minister Modi called “the new normal,” he said, “Operation Sindoor is not only an operation, but a doctrinal change in India's policy to fight terrorism.”

He added that “India will strike anywhere where there are basics of terror and will do it decisively if our country is attacked”.

“India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will accurately and decisively hit terrorist hiding places developing under the coverage of nuclear blackmail,” said Prime Minister Modi in a warning in Pakistan and a message to the world.

'Not permanent ceasefish'

Without any direct mention of Donald Trump's press briefing in the White House, where President Trump said it was a “permanent ceasefire”, Prime Minister Modi said that Operation Sindoor was not over, it was only suspended on the basis of Pakistan's insurance that it would act on the distribution of terrorist infrastructures in the country.

“Pakistan should know that strikes are not over, they have only been suspended after Pakistan has promised that it would take measures against terrorists and terrorist facilities,” said the Prime Minister, adding that “in the coming days, we will measure Pakistan's stage on the criterion that the type of attitude will adopt in advance.” If Pakistan covers or trunk, “let me repeat, that we only suspended our reprisal action,” he said, suggesting the resumption of precision strikes to decimate Pakistani terrorist camps.

Prime Minister Modi has also warned Pakistan that now “India will not differentiate the government sponsoring terrorism and the brains of the terrorist attack”.



