Politics
“Could have been a bad nuclear war,” said Trump. What PM Modi said shortly after
Fast readings
The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room.
Donald Trump claims the merit of having avoided a potential “nuclear conflict”.
He claims that his administration has negotiated a ceasefire between India and Pak
Trade has not been mentioned in American discussions with Indian leaders, according to sources.
New Delhi:
Donald Trump took the credit to have “stopped a nuclear conflict – a bad” on the edge of time. India and Pakistan have “a lot of nuclear weapons,” said the American president, adding that the two nations were going “hot and heavy”.
Giving himself a tape in the back, President Trump said that it was “my administration who helped negotiate a complete and immediate ceasefire. I think permanent”. India and Pakistan were “powerful and unwavering,” said the American president.
“It could have been a bad nuclear war, where millions of people could have been killed,” he said, thanking Vice-President Vance and Secretary Rubio for their efforts. “They worked very hard on this,” he said.
Trump who goes out of script?
President Trump, who read from an article in a file he brought to the press briefing, perhaps to be exact and measured while walking on the diplomatic tightrope, suddenly expressed himself while he spontaneously spontaneously speaking without looking at the newspaper shortly after a minute in the memory.
In a surprising statement, Trump ended up saying “I said, come on, we are going to do a lot of business with you, the two countries, so let's stop. Stop it if you want trade. If you don't stop, we are not going to trade.” He continued to say that “people have never used trade as I used – and all of a sudden, they said” we are going to stop “. They could have done it for many reasons, but trade was a big one.”
#WATCH | President Donald Trump says: “… I am very proud to let you know that the management of India and Pakistan was unshakable and powerful, but unshakable in both cases – they really came from the point of view to have strength and wisdom and courage to fully pic.twitter.com/rfbznhmjdf
Years (@ani) May 12, 2025
Government sources told NDTV that there was no mention of trade in discussions. Rejecting the non-handed remark of the American president, they said: “After the start of operation Sindoor, US vice-president JD Vance spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9. Secretary Rubio spoke to the May 10 of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. There was no reference to the exchange in these discussions.”
“Nuclear blackmail will not dissuade India”
Less than an hour after Donald Trump's remark “could have been a bad nuclear war,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would not tolerate “nuclear blackmail” and revised his doctrine to fight terrorism with the start of Operation Sindoor. According to Prime Minister Modi called “the new normal,” he said, “Operation Sindoor is not only an operation, but a doctrinal change in India's policy to fight terrorism.”
He added that “India will strike anywhere where there are basics of terror and will do it decisively if our country is attacked”.
“India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will accurately and decisively hit terrorist hiding places developing under the coverage of nuclear blackmail,” said Prime Minister Modi in a warning in Pakistan and a message to the world.
'Not permanent ceasefish'
Without any direct mention of Donald Trump's press briefing in the White House, where President Trump said it was a “permanent ceasefire”, Prime Minister Modi said that Operation Sindoor was not over, it was only suspended on the basis of Pakistan's insurance that it would act on the distribution of terrorist infrastructures in the country.
“Pakistan should know that strikes are not over, they have only been suspended after Pakistan has promised that it would take measures against terrorists and terrorist facilities,” said the Prime Minister, adding that “in the coming days, we will measure Pakistan's stage on the criterion that the type of attitude will adopt in advance.” If Pakistan covers or trunk, “let me repeat, that we only suspended our reprisal action,” he said, suggesting the resumption of precision strikes to decimate Pakistani terrorist camps.
Prime Minister Modi has also warned Pakistan that now “India will not differentiate the government sponsoring terrorism and the brains of the terrorist attack”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/couldve-been-a-bad-nuke-war-claims-trump-what-pm-modi-said-shortly-after-8398052
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home
- The recording of the EAC kindergarten at the Teddy Bear clinic, discover the medical equipment | News
- 3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula
- Is it corrupt for Trump to accept a $ 400 million $ 400 million jet?
- Online drug transactions behind the QR code sticker from the streets of the UK | British news
- The White House welcomes Afrikaners in the United States, but drops the protection of Afghan alliesExBulletin
- Tim Huff called Assistant Superintendent | Local news