



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech to the nation after the ceasefire with Pakistan, via video, in New Delhi, May 12, 2025 – / AFP India and Pakistan agreed with a ceasefire on Saturday May 10, their rifles were soft after four days of intense drones, missiles and artillery. However, even the slightest spark could rekindle the conflict in the region. For the first time since May 7, when India launched Operation Sindoor, who threatened to drag the two opponents in a large -scale war, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his country on Monday, May 12, with a speech that was not intended to ensure insurance. Modi appeared, his dark face, lifting a threatening index and carrying a red jacket, the color of SindoorThe married powder to Hindu women wear the roots of their hair. The eponymous operation of India aimed to avenge a terrorist attack in cashmere which made 26 civil lives. In his speech, Modi, a Hindu nationalist, condemned his adversary and said that he had “just suspended” military operations. He said that the Army Armed Forces, Air Force, Navy, Border Security Force and other paramilitary forces would be “constantly on alert”. “Now, the Sindoor operation is the policy of India against terrorism. The Sindoor operation has cut a new reference in our fight against terrorism. () We have just suspended our action of reprisals against the terrorist and military camps of Pakistan. In the coming days, we will measure at each stage of Pakistan on the criterion of the type of attitude that Pakistan will adopt.” You have 74.37% of this article to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2025/05/13/india-pakistan-narendra-modi-adds-fuel-to-the-fire_6741231_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos