Why only Republicans have freedom of expression

Judges of the United States Supreme Court pose for their official portrait on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Images Alex Wong / Getty)

Republican judges seem to think that some people get freedom of expression while others do not. Because it is a courtyard led by conservative grievances, it seems to think that people have the right to say conservative things that republican judges like, but no similar right to say things that criticize the conservatives. Speech is good when speech is money that tends to promote republican causes, but discourse is not Good when discourse promotes democratic causes as a discourse of unions or discourse which supports the rights of racial minorities and the LGBT community. The court protects the rights of a minority entitled, devil with almost everyone.

The court dealt with a speech (criticism of the rich conservatives) as bad, even if it insists that other speeches (expenses of rich conservatives) are good. In such a case, Americans for Prosperity Foundation c. Bonta (Americans for Prosperity Foundation is a branch of the Koch petrochemical family network), the court has invalidated a Californian law which required non -profit organizations to disclose the main donors of the state. The judges have canceled the requirement because of the risk that the information on the donors will be disclosed to the public, which could submit the donors to prepare for this, verbal accusations of reprehensible acts. During the arguments, judge Clarence Thomas addressed the problem in this way: do you think he would be reasonable for someone who wants to make a substantial contribution to an organization that has been accused of being racist or homophobic or white supremacist, that in this environment that it would be cold? The question suggests that donors will be dissuaded to support an organization accused of homophobia or racism. He describes a certain discourse as a problem (accusations of racism or homophobia against conservative organizations) while protecting other speeches (monetary contributions to conservative organizations).

The court also dealt with contributions to unions as fundamentally different from contributions to businesses. He invalidated fair sharing costs for public sector unions, which allow public employers to receive fees from non -unionized employees. The court said that sharing costs may lead to messages to support employees financially to support financially that they do not support. But the same is true for corporate political expenses, because business employees and shareholders may not agree with all expressive activities and political expenses. However, that does not seem to disturb the Republican judges. In another case on unions, republican judges said that unions' speech can sometimes be a little too much to justify protection against the first amendment. The court has canceled a law which allowed union organizers to speak to agricultural workers on agricultural land for three hours a day, for less than half of the days a year. He concluded that unions 'discourse could overwhelm owners' owners control their land (and workers). Apparently, it is not good to overwhelm rich capital interests, but rich interests can overwhelm everyone with regard to political expenses. It's just equality, Duh!

Or take judge Samuel Alitos, an apparent concern about how certain people (in particular, people who are not republicans) spend their money. In an opening speech in 2020 to federalist society, judge Alito affirmed that in certain circles, religious freedom quickly becomes a disadvantaged right and stressed that when the states considered or went forward and adopted their own versions of RFRA [the Religious Freedom Restoration Act]They were threatened to punish economic boycotts. Why would individuals, where individuals and businesses have chosen not to support states with certain types of laws, be a problem? Decisions to finance the court campaign suggest that there is a right of the first amendment to spend money on political causes even when these expenses could dominate everyone. Apparently, it is OK when it is the Republicans who go to drown everyone, but it is not correct when other peoples go to the drowning of the Republicans.

Republican judges seem to think that they, as Republicans, also have the right to be isolated from criticism. The Supreme Court is hammered daily, judge Alito moans at The Wall Street JournalAnd no one, almost no one defends us. Alito insisted that some speeches are unacceptable according to its contents like everything that criticizes the court too much. To say or implies that the Court becomes an illegitimate institution or calls into question our integrity crosses an important line, according to the judge. He said criticisms use a simple use of certain words such as the term Shadow file has unprecedented efforts to intimidate the court. Speaking at a conference, judge Alito made fun of people who said things meant his opinion Roe c. Wade. He distinguished former English Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who criticized Dobbs But paid the price. (Johnson resigned in the midst of an ethical investigation.) In his opening speech to federalist society, Alito called certain friendly democratic senators, a brief intimidation and reprimanded an article from a blog of Harvard law teachers. During a recent oral argument, he joked about the way the head of public information for the courts perhaps each time they [the press] Write something we don't like, she can call them and curse them.

It is not only the judges who think that. In 2012, Leonard Leo pulled maneuvers to channel money from his organizations to Virginia (Ginni) Thomas (the wife of judge Thomas) via the organization of advice from Kellyanne Conways (Conway was then campaign director and advisor to President Trump). Leo told Conway that he shouldn't be mentioned from Ginni, of course. When the financial exchange was finally revealed, said Leo, knowing how disrespectful, malicious and chattering people can be, I have always tried to protect the privacy of judge Thomas and Ginni. Say it again: the financing of the word of conservative causes is good while the discourse criticizing the conservatives is Badduh!

Alito has not even limited to a crying appearance in the opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. A month after defending his free trip to private jet in the NewspaperHe shared some reflections in an interview with the Newspaper. One of the journalists to which Alito spoke was a lawyer who represented Leonard Leo in the investigation into the generals of DC generals on the organizational network of Leos. At the time of the interview, the lawyer also participated in a tax case that the court had to hear. Judge Alito told the journalist / lawyer, I know that it is a controversial point of view, but I am ready to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives them [Congress] the power to regulate the Supreme Court.

All the power that the court has accumulated in the last two centuries and more is apparently not sufficient. It must be good to be king.