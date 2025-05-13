Politics
Turkey says it was closely monitoring the PKK dissolution to guarantee peace
Ankara Turkey, Turkey (AP), closely monitors any attempt to undermine its peace initiative with the PKK, said a senior official on Tuesday following the activist Announcement of Kurdish groups that he dissolves and puts an end to his armed conflict for several decades with the Turkish state.
The PKK, Designated as a terrorist organization by many, announced the historic decision on Monday months after his imprisoned leader called the group To dissolve and formally disarm a movement that could end one of the Easts on average Longest insurrections.
By calling, the PKK chief stressed the need to guarantee Kurdish rights by negotiation rather than armed struggle.
Previous peace efforts with the group failed, more recently in 2015. Given the past failures, a close assistant at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his determination to maintain the current initiative and prevent disturbances.
We closely follow the process of sabotage the process and we will not allow anyone to test the determination of our states in this regard, said Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Turkish Presidential Communication Office.
The PKK initially launched its struggle with the aim of establishing an independent Kurdish state. Over time, he has moderated his objectives towards autonomy and greater Kurdish rights within Turkey. The conflict, which has spread to neighboring Iraq and Syria, has won tens of thousands of lives since its start in the 1980s.
The last peace effort, which the government labeled Turkey without terrorism was launched in October, after President Recep Tayyip's key ally suggested the parole for the leader of the PKK Abdullah Ocalan if the PKK renounces violence and dissbans.
Officials have not disclosed details on the process that will follow the PKKS decision.
The media close to the government indicated that the PKKS disarmament process should take three to four months, weapons being collected in northern Iraq locations under official surveillance.
According to the newspaper Hurriyet, the disarmament could be supervised jointly by Turkey and the regional government of Kurdistan in Iraq or through a commission involving Turkey, the United States, the European Union and Iraq.
The newspaper also suggested that the high -ranking members of PKK could be moved to third countries, while activists of lower rank without arrest warrant could return to Turkey once a legal framework is established to facilitate their reinstatement.
Turkish officials did not respond to requests for comments on the report.
Analysts expect Ocalan to have improved prison conditions following the dissolution of the PKK.
Erdogan said on Monday that the PKKS declaration should apply to all groups affiliated with the PKK, including Kurdish groups in Syria.
Kurdish fighters in Syria have links with PKK and were involved in intense fights with forces supported by turquies. The head of the Syrian Democratic Forces led by the United States previously declared that the call of the Ocalans to a dissolution does not apply to his group in Syria.
The group then concluded an agreement with the central government of Damascus for a national ceasefire and its merger in the Syrian army. Despite the agreement, Kurdish officials in Syria later declared their desire for a federal state, causing tensions with the Syrian government.
Some believe that the main objective of the effort of reconciliation is that the government of Erdogans obtains Kurdish support for a new constitution which would allow it to stay in power beyond 2028, at the end of its mandate.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed without authorization.
|
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/me/maine/ap-top-news/2025/05/13/turkey-says-it-is-closely-monitoring-pkk-disbandment-to-secure-peace
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tiffany Trump welcomes little boy Alexander, the 11th grandchild of President Donald Trump
- Morning Chirps: Two coaching of mallancings filled, Reichel injured
- A new geopolitical order emerges with Türkiye in its center: the Turkish president
- 2025 NCAA Di Women's Tennis Championship: Bracket, Scores, Scheme
- Trump fulfills the new Syrian leader
- The deadly air raids in Myanmar have increased despite the armistice since the earthquake
- Trump has “a little problem” with Tim Cook doing iPhones in India
- The EU will not accept British style tariffs with Trump, the ministers said -politico
- Patriots DT Barmore has been made available for football activity, 'Good Feeling Feeling'
- Hepatitis A has occurred in LA County. Why do you need to know?
- Visits to Latin America leaders in China
- The water leader awards the highest civil order of honor in Zayed during the visit