Ankara Turkey, Turkey (AP), closely monitors any attempt to undermine its peace initiative with the PKK, said a senior official on Tuesday following the activist Announcement of Kurdish groups that he dissolves and puts an end to his armed conflict for several decades with the Turkish state.

The PKK, Designated as a terrorist organization by many, announced the historic decision on Monday months after his imprisoned leader called the group To dissolve and formally disarm a movement that could end one of the Easts on average Longest insurrections.

By calling, the PKK chief stressed the need to guarantee Kurdish rights by negotiation rather than armed struggle.

Previous peace efforts with the group failed, more recently in 2015. Given the past failures, a close assistant at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his determination to maintain the current initiative and prevent disturbances.

We closely follow the process of sabotage the process and we will not allow anyone to test the determination of our states in this regard, said Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Turkish Presidential Communication Office.

The PKK initially launched its struggle with the aim of establishing an independent Kurdish state. Over time, he has moderated his objectives towards autonomy and greater Kurdish rights within Turkey. The conflict, which has spread to neighboring Iraq and Syria, has won tens of thousands of lives since its start in the 1980s.

The last peace effort, which the government labeled Turkey without terrorism was launched in October, after President Recep Tayyip's key ally suggested the parole for the leader of the PKK Abdullah Ocalan if the PKK renounces violence and dissbans.

Officials have not disclosed details on the process that will follow the PKKS decision.

The media close to the government indicated that the PKKS disarmament process should take three to four months, weapons being collected in northern Iraq locations under official surveillance.

According to the newspaper Hurriyet, the disarmament could be supervised jointly by Turkey and the regional government of Kurdistan in Iraq or through a commission involving Turkey, the United States, the European Union and Iraq.

The newspaper also suggested that the high -ranking members of PKK could be moved to third countries, while activists of lower rank without arrest warrant could return to Turkey once a legal framework is established to facilitate their reinstatement.

Turkish officials did not respond to requests for comments on the report.

Analysts expect Ocalan to have improved prison conditions following the dissolution of the PKK.

Erdogan said on Monday that the PKKS declaration should apply to all groups affiliated with the PKK, including Kurdish groups in Syria.

Kurdish fighters in Syria have links with PKK and were involved in intense fights with forces supported by turquies. The head of the Syrian Democratic Forces led by the United States previously declared that the call of the Ocalans to a dissolution does not apply to his group in Syria.

The group then concluded an agreement with the central government of Damascus for a national ceasefire and its merger in the Syrian army. Despite the agreement, Kurdish officials in Syria later declared their desire for a federal state, causing tensions with the Syrian government.

Some believe that the main objective of the effort of reconciliation is that the government of Erdogans obtains Kurdish support for a new constitution which would allow it to stay in power beyond 2028, at the end of its mandate.