The Sindoor operation establishes a new standard for India, explains PM Modi. What does he mean? First post

On Saturday May 10 at 5 p.m., India and Pakistan announced a cease-fire in hostilities, providing peace relating to the region, which was on the verge of a full war. Since then, there has been a tenuous peace, New Delhi declaring that it is prepared for any possibility.

In the midst of this situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday evening (May 12) in which he reported that Operation Sindoor was not only a single exercise and was a new India policy against terrorism. Now, the Sindoor operation is an India policy against terrorism. The Sindoor operation has cut a new reference in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and a new normal, he told the nation of 22 minutes.

He added that the enemy has now achieved the consequences of the elimination of Sindoor from the front of our women. The Sindoor operation was not only a name … On May 7, the whole world saw our resolution turn into action.

In addition, PM Modi has established new commitment conditions between the two nuclear nations. He excluded talks and trade when the Pakistani terrorist infrastructure remains intact. Terror and trade cannot go together … Water and blood cannot flow together, he said in his speech.

But what does PM Modi really mean by a new standard? How do India links with Pakistan change the Sindoor operation? We analyze the PMS discourse and get the answers.

India will not hesitate to take decisive measures

Monday, Prime Minister Modi once and for all launched a new Indias doctrine on the treatment of terrorism. He said that India missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases such as Bahawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan.

He said, the major terrorist attacks in the world, whether on September 11, whether it be the Tube attacks in London, or the major terrorist attacks that have occurred in India in recent decades, their roots are somehow linked to these terrorist hiding places. The terrorists had destroyed the Sindoor of our sisters and India responded by destroying their terrorist headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were killed in these attacks by India. Many terrorist leaders wandered freely in Pakistan in the last two and a half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in a single time.

In his speech in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the military strikes of India showed what is happening when “Sindoor” (Vermilion) is torn from the head of women in the country. Pibe

He added that in the event of a future terrorist attack, India would give an appropriate response. We will give an adapted response to our conditions only. We will take strict measures in all places from which the roots of terrorism.

He also clearly indicated that India has only interrupted the Sindoor operation for the moment, and that the next move from New Delhis will depend on the way Pakistan is carrying out its activities in the future. It seems that the Sindoor operation, India has put Pakistan in opinion, and the Modi government would not think twice to hit Pakistan hard if there is a provocation.

India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also said that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will precisely and decisively strike the terrorist hiding places developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.

The Prime Minister called the Pakistan nuclear bluff, declaring that the country would no longer be retained hostage by a Pakistan nuclear deterrence against cross -border terrorism. This is a massive strategic change in the posture of New Delhis, historically retained by the doctrine of the Islamabads nuclear threshold.

For years, Pakistan has used its nuclear arsenal not only as a national survival tool, but also coverage to foment terrorism through the border.

Safety staff secures an area where metal debris were found in an open field in the village of Makhan Windi, in the middle of the tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, in the Amritsar district, Punjab. Pti

Pakistans' nuclear doctrine described four red lines that would trigger nuclear reprisals: loss of territory, destruction of military infrastructure, economic strangulation or internal destabilization.

And until Operation Sindoor, it seems that this doctrine held with the Indian refrain from crossing the climbing thresholds despite serious provocations. However, Operation Sindoor has put this policy; The country has struck at the heart of the neighbor, reaching 11 air bases and other important military infrastructure.

The PM also reiterated that if the talks should be held with Pakistan, it would only be on terrorism and cashmere occupied Pakistan (Pok). If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and the India stand of cashmere (Pok) occupied by Pakistan has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot go together, said Modi.

Terror and talks cannot coexist. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Blood and water can never flow together, he added.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also categorically declared that India would no longer make the difference between the government sponsoring terrorism and the brains of terrorism.

He said that during Operation Sindoor, the world again saw the ugly face of Pakistan, when the best officers of the Pakistani army came to say goodbye to the killed terrorists. This is solid proof of terrorism sponsored by the state. We will continue to take decisive measures to protect India and our citizens from any threat.

Modi has also added that it is not a time of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either. He explained that only zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world. He also warned Pakistan that the administrations continues to terrorism would one day destroy it. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terrorist infrastructure. There is no other means of peace.

A taxi passes in front of a hobby hung at the main door of the Eden gardens, recognizing the efforts of the Indian armed forces during the recent Indian-Pakistani conflict in Kolkata. AFP

An uncertain future for India and Pakistan

Experts note that with Operation Sindoor, it is more than obvious that the India-Pakistan links have changed and there is no return.

As a Jay Bisaria, the former Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, said it Washington PostIn recent weeks, Indian strikes have struck Pakistan more decisively, more visibly and have established a new balance.

The concern, however, according to the experts, is that the next time that India will feel obliged to enforce this new balance, it would count even more on the missiles to avoid other faux paces by the Air Force. There is this very real danger that another attack will come, and we will come back in a quasi-war, Christopher Clary, associate professor of political science at the University of Albany and former expert in South Asia for the Department of Defense, was quoted as saying Washington Post. We just don't have as many wars between the powers of nuclear weapons to know how dangerous this deadly game can be.

With agency entries