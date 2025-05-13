Politics
The Sindoor operation establishes a new standard for India, explains PM Modi. What does he mean? First post
On Saturday May 10 at 5 p.m., India and Pakistan announced a cease-fire in hostilities, providing peace relating to the region, which was on the verge of a full war. Since then, there has been a tenuous peace, New Delhi declaring that it is prepared for any possibility.
In the midst of this situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday evening (May 12) in which he reported that Operation Sindoor was not only a single exercise and was a new India policy against terrorism. Now, the Sindoor operation is an India policy against terrorism. The Sindoor operation has cut a new reference in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and a new normal, he told the nation of 22 minutes.
He added that the enemy has now achieved the consequences of the elimination of Sindoor from the front of our women. The Sindoor operation was not only a name … On May 7, the whole world saw our resolution turn into action.
In addition, PM Modi has established new commitment conditions between the two nuclear nations. He excluded talks and trade when the Pakistani terrorist infrastructure remains intact. Terror and trade cannot go together … Water and blood cannot flow together, he said in his speech.
But what does PM Modi really mean by a new standard? How do India links with Pakistan change the Sindoor operation? We analyze the PMS discourse and get the answers.
India will not hesitate to take decisive measures
Monday, Prime Minister Modi once and for all launched a new Indias doctrine on the treatment of terrorism. He said that India missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases such as Bahawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan.
He said, the major terrorist attacks in the world, whether on September 11, whether it be the Tube attacks in London, or the major terrorist attacks that have occurred in India in recent decades, their roots are somehow linked to these terrorist hiding places. The terrorists had destroyed the Sindoor of our sisters and India responded by destroying their terrorist headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were killed in these attacks by India. Many terrorist leaders wandered freely in Pakistan in the last two and a half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in a single time.
He added that in the event of a future terrorist attack, India would give an appropriate response. We will give an adapted response to our conditions only. We will take strict measures in all places from which the roots of terrorism.
He also clearly indicated that India has only interrupted the Sindoor operation for the moment, and that the next move from New Delhis will depend on the way Pakistan is carrying out its activities in the future. It seems that the Sindoor operation, India has put Pakistan in opinion, and the Modi government would not think twice to hit Pakistan hard if there is a provocation.
India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also said that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will precisely and decisively strike the terrorist hiding places developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.
The Prime Minister called the Pakistan nuclear bluff, declaring that the country would no longer be retained hostage by a Pakistan nuclear deterrence against cross -border terrorism. This is a massive strategic change in the posture of New Delhis, historically retained by the doctrine of the Islamabads nuclear threshold.
For years, Pakistan has used its nuclear arsenal not only as a national survival tool, but also coverage to foment terrorism through the border.
Pakistans' nuclear doctrine described four red lines that would trigger nuclear reprisals: loss of territory, destruction of military infrastructure, economic strangulation or internal destabilization.
And until Operation Sindoor, it seems that this doctrine held with the Indian refrain from crossing the climbing thresholds despite serious provocations. However, Operation Sindoor has put this policy; The country has struck at the heart of the neighbor, reaching 11 air bases and other important military infrastructure.
The PM also reiterated that if the talks should be held with Pakistan, it would only be on terrorism and cashmere occupied Pakistan (Pok). If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and the India stand of cashmere (Pok) occupied by Pakistan has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot go together, said Modi.
Terror and talks cannot coexist. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Blood and water can never flow together, he added.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also categorically declared that India would no longer make the difference between the government sponsoring terrorism and the brains of terrorism.
He said that during Operation Sindoor, the world again saw the ugly face of Pakistan, when the best officers of the Pakistani army came to say goodbye to the killed terrorists. This is solid proof of terrorism sponsored by the state. We will continue to take decisive measures to protect India and our citizens from any threat.
Modi has also added that it is not a time of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either. He explained that only zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world. He also warned Pakistan that the administrations continues to terrorism would one day destroy it. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terrorist infrastructure. There is no other means of peace.
An uncertain future for India and Pakistan
Experts note that with Operation Sindoor, it is more than obvious that the India-Pakistan links have changed and there is no return.
As a Jay Bisaria, the former Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, said it Washington PostIn recent weeks, Indian strikes have struck Pakistan more decisively, more visibly and have established a new balance.
The concern, however, according to the experts, is that the next time that India will feel obliged to enforce this new balance, it would count even more on the missiles to avoid other faux paces by the Air Force. There is this very real danger that another attack will come, and we will come back in a quasi-war, Christopher Clary, associate professor of political science at the University of Albany and former expert in South Asia for the Department of Defense, was quoted as saying Washington Post. We just don't have as many wars between the powers of nuclear weapons to know how dangerous this deadly game can be.
With agency entries
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/pm-modi-speech-operation-sindoor-new-normal-pakistan-terrorism-stance-13887932.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Prospect
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home
- The recording of the EAC kindergarten at the Teddy Bear clinic, discover the medical equipment | News
- 3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula
- Is it corrupt for Trump to accept a $ 400 million $ 400 million jet?
- Online drug transactions behind the QR code sticker from the streets of the UK | British news
- The White House welcomes Afrikaners in the United States, but drops the protection of Afghan alliesExBulletin