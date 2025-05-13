Will Shahid Afridi be the next Imran Khan? Anti-Indian discourse at Karachi's rally stimulates controversy





Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi made the headlines not for cricket this time, but for a fiery speech that has aroused political controversy. Speaking during a Youm-E-Tashakur rally (day of gratitude) in Karachi on Sunday, Afrida targeted India directly, accusing him of killing civilians and children during a recent military operation.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi made the headlines not for cricket this time, but for a fiery speech that has aroused political controversy. Speaking during a Youm-E-Tashakur rally (day of gratitude) in Karachi on Sunday, Afrida targeted India directly, accusing him of killing civilians and children during a recent military operation.

The comments of Afridis came in response to Operation Indias Sindoor, which was launched after the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam which cost the lives of 26 people. The Indian army said that the operation had targeted and destroyed nine terrorist camps through the control line and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing more than 100 terrorists.

But Afridi painted a very different image.

Our army said that when we react, the whole world is witness, and now the whole world has seen it, “Afridi on the crowd told. We showed them in broad daylight. If you want to fight, face our army and see how really you are. The Pakistani, I would like to thank the Pakistani army.

Advertising scrolled to continue the India Calls Based accusations

Afrida did not stop renting the army. He also accused India of rushing to blame Pakistan for Pahalgam's attack without any evidence. He said Pakistan has long been the victim of terrorism and called for unity and peace.

Rawalpindi cricket stadium pic.twitter.com/pxztbx9suy

DK GUPTA (@ drdkgup85836992) May 12, 2025

Today, we have all released in unity for peace, ”he said. Our country teaches us peace. Those who accuse us without evidence, they must remember, we have been victims of terrorism for a long time. We have lost 80, 90, even 1000 of our people. How can you, within 10 minutes, blame Pakistan without any investigation?

Its remarks were welcomed by the public, but they also sparked net reactions online, especially in India.

Online reaction and political speculation

Afredida's speech quickly became viral on social networks, where many users began to compare it to Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister who also began his public career as a cricket star.

A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), then someone is starting to speak like this next thing you know, he wants to enter politics. I am almost sure that the final goal is to become the next Imran Khan! »»

Another has said, the new Imran Khan in manufacturing “, while others have hypothesized that Fridid ​​could look at a political career in Pakistan, in particular by taking a populist tone and by criticizing India a decision often considered to be favorable to local politics.

Afridiis will soon be Pakistan's PM. These people who criticize India are often appreciated by people there, ”said a user.

Tensions degenerate on the ground and in sports

While Afredida comments have made waves online, things were also warmed in real life. Tensions between India and Pakistan have remained high as a result of military operations. After three days of strikes and counters, the two parties agreed with a ceasefire on Saturday. But reports quickly emerged from fresh drone attacks that would have been carried out by Pakistan in Srinagar and in neighboring areas, breaking the short -lived truce.

The benefits were not only political, even the cricket was not spared.

On May 8, visuals circulated online showing what looked like the wreck outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where matches for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 were to take place. Some reports said the stadium may have been damaged in a drone strike, although Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not officially confirmed it.

A speech that added fuel to fire

Shahid Afridi has never avoided expressing strong opinions, but this last speech added fuel to an already volatile situation between India and Pakistan. With the two parties that exchange not only missiles but also words, the hope of lasting peace seems fragile and the Afridis entry into the debate has only made noise.

While many in Pakistan have applauded his patriotism, criticism and political observers look closely not only to see how India reacts, but also to see if Afridi lays the foundations for a new chapter in his public life, beyond the cricket.

Read also: India pays tribute to the martyrs: the mortal remains of the Sunil Kumar Carabinier brought to his village, the latest respects rendered to Addc Raj Kumar Thapa

Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/india/will-shahid-afridi-be-the-next-imran-khan-anti-india-speech-at-karachi-rally-sparks-controversy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos