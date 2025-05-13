Chef Kurdish Ocalan said to the PKK to dissolve, he did it: Here is what to know | Kurds News

The Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) says it dissolves after more than 40 years of armed struggle against the Turkish state.

The announcement reached after the PKK held its congress in northern Iraq on Friday, about two months after its imprisoned founder Abdullah Ocalan, also known as appo, called the group to disarm in February.

For most of its history, the PKK was qualified as a terrorist group by Turkiye, the European Union and the United States. He fought for Kurdish autonomy for years, a fight that has been declared now.

This is all you need to know to know why Ocalan and the PKK have abandoned their armed struggle.

Who is Abdullah Ocalan?

Ocalan was born into a poor Kurdish agriculture family on April 4, 1948 in Omerli, Sanliurfa, a game of Kurdish major from Turkiye.

He moved to Ankara to study political science at university there, where he became politically active; Led, say biographers, by the feeling of marginalization that many Kurds in Turkiye felt.

In the mid -1970s, he pleaded for Kurdish nationalism and continued to found the PKK in 1978.

Six years later, the group launched a separatist rebellion against Turkiye under its command.

Ocalan had an absolute rule on the PKK and worked to eliminate rival Kurdish groups, monopolizing the struggle for Kurdish liberation, according to blood and belief: the PKK and the Kurdish struggle for independence, by Aliza Marcus.

At the time, the Kurds were denied the right to speak their language, to give their children Kurdish names or to show any expression of nationalism.

Despite the authoritarian ocalans regime, its charisma and its positioning as a champion of Kurdish rights have led most of the Kurds through Turkiye to love and respect it, calling it appo, which means the uncle.

What did armed rebellion look like?

Violent.

More than 40,000 people died between 1984 and 2024, thousands of Kurds fleeing violence in the south-east of Turkiye in cities further north.

Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Ocalan managed the operations of neighboring Syria, which was a source of tensions between the then and Turkiye diet.

The PKK used brutal tactics from the end of the 1980s and early 90s. According to a European Council report on foreign relations in 2007, the group, under Ocalan, removed foreign tourists, adopted suicide operations and attacked Turkish diplomatic offices in Europe.

Perhaps even worse, the PKK would repress the Kurdish civilians who did not help the group in its guerrilla warfare.

Has Ocalan changed his opinions?

Finally, more than a decade after being caught up.

In 1998, Ocalan was forced to flee from Syria due to the threat of a Turkish foray to capture it. A year later, Turkish agents arrested him on an airplane in Nairobi, Kenya, thanks to Intel received from the United States.

He was brought back to Turkiye and presented the death penalty, but his sentence was changed in life in prison after Turkiye abolished the capital punishment in 2004 in order to become a member of the EU.

In 2013, Ocalan changed its position on separatism and began to lobby for complete Kurdish rights and greater regional autonomy in Turkiye, claiming that Heno believed more in the effectiveness of the armed rebellion.

This radical change led to the start of a trembling peace process between the PKK and the Party of Justice and Development (AK Party), led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The peace process led to certain freedoms for the Kurds, but the fighting broke out between the government and the PKK in 2015 in part because of fear that the party is trying to create a Kurdish Statlet in neighboring Syria during its civil war.

At the time, many Kurds in the south of Turkiye had left for Syria to help the Kurds fight against ISIL (Isis).

In 2015, the AK party also trained a new alliance with the Far Right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which was firmly opposed to any peace process involving the PKK.

What different in this peace process?

By announcing its disarmament, the PKK said it has completed its historical mission by breaking the policy of denial and annihilation of our people and brought the Kurdish question to a point where the resolution can occur by democratic policy.

However, analysts argue that there are other reasons behind the decision.

The PKK and its Kurdish allies in the region are more vulnerable than before due to recent developments, according to Sinan Ulgen, a Turkiye expert and principal researcher at Carnegie Europe in Brussels.

The reason why the PKK abandoned its armed struggle has to do with change in the international context, said Ulgen.

US President Donald Trump does not consider Syria as a strategic focal point for foreign policy and is therefore unlikely to continue supporting Kurdish armed groups in the country as during the fight against ISIL, he explained.

In addition, the new government in Syria is on good terms with Turkiye, unlike the Assad regime, now surpassed.

This new relationship could considerably affect the capacity of the PKK and its Syrian ramification, the Party of the Democratic Union (Pyd), to operate along the Syrian-Turkiye border.

Will Turkiye follow?

The political climate seems to be ripe for this.

The main political parties, such as the AK party and its Rival republican people party (CHP), have vocally or tacitly supported a new peace process.

But it was the MHP, long opposed to any opening to the Kurds, which created the window for a new peace process.

In April 2024, the MHP chief Devlet Bahceli invited Ocalan to give up terrorism before the Turkiyes parliament in exchange for a possible parole.

The fact that it was Bahceli was a bit incredible, said Sinem Adar, an expert from Turkiye with the German Institute for International Affairs and Security (SWB).

Bahcelis' change of heart is probably to help his coalition partner Erdogan, to present himself and win the next national elections, experts told Al Jazeera.

Under the Constitution, Erdogan cannot arise for another mandate unless a first election is called, which requires 360 out of 600 votes in Parliament.

To add the votes of the Kurdish delegates of the Peoples Equality Party and Democracy (DEM) to the votes of alliances of the MHP-AK Party, [Erdogan] Must expand its political support base in the Parliament beyond the current alliance to power, told Algen Carnegies Ulgen in Al Jazeera.

What happens to Ocalan now?

It is not clear if it will be released, but his prison conditions could improve considerably, said Ulgen.

He said the government would prefer to gradually increase ocalan freedoms, so that it can assess the reactions of its wider support and public base.

Many people in Turkiye still consider Ocalan as a terrorist and blame him for a conflict that has taken the lives of so many people.

I think the government wants to test the waters before authorizing Ocalan to free itself, Ulgen told Al Jazeera.