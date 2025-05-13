Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Monday that New Delhi would again target terrorist hiding places across the border if there were new attacks against India and would not be dissuaded by what he called nuclear blackmail of Islamabads.

Modis' first public comments since the Indian Armed Forces launched strikes on what New Delhi said that the terrorist camps through the border indicated last week a hardening of the India position in links with its neighbor, which was frozen even before the last fights.

The Indian accusations of the Pakistandenies according to which he supports activists who attack him and affirms that the locations struck by India last week were civil sites.

Modi spoke two days after nuclear neighbors accepted a ceasefire, announced by President Donald Trump.

The truce was reached after four days of intense fire exchange while the most enemy have military facilities with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians.

The military confrontation began on Wednesday, when India said that it said ItlaunuSstStrikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in cashmere following an attack on Hindu tourists by Indian cashmere activists last month who killed 26 men.

Islamabad denied ties to the attack and called for a neutral investigation.

If there is a terrorist attack on India, an appropriate response will be given … on our conditions, said Modi, speaking in Hindi in a television address. In the coming days, we will measure each stage of Pakistan … what kind of attitude will adopt.

India will precisely and decisively strike terrorist hiding places developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail, he said, and listed New Delhis' conditions to have talks with Islamabad and lift borders imposed after the Kashmir attack.

The India position is clear: terror and talks cannot go together; Terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood cannot flow together, he said, referring to a pact sharing of the realization between the two countries that New Delhi has suspended.

There was no immediate response to his Islamabad comments.

India Hindu-Majjjérité and Muslimpakistan reign part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 in the region and there have been several other limited thrusts, notably in 2016 and 2019.

The last military conflict between the neighbors of South Asia evolved alarming on Saturday, and there was briefly feared that the nuclear arsenals come into play the soldiers of Aspakistans declared that a supervising body supervising its nuclear weapons would meet.

But the Minister of Pakistani Defense said that no meeting of this type was planned.

Military analysts said it could have been a way to refer to its nuclear option, because Islamabad has a first -use policy if its existence is threatened in a conflict.

Modis' address occurred a few hours after the military operations of India and Pakistanspoke by phone, two days after accepting the ceasefire.

The questions related to the continuation of the commitment according to which the two sides do not shoot a single shot or trigger any aggressive and hostile action against each other, said the Indian army.

It has also been agreed that the two parties are considering immediate measures to ensure the reduction of border and advanced areas, he added.

There was no immediate reading of the exhibitions of the heads of military operations.

In Washington, Trump said that the leaders of India and infiltration were unwavering, and the United States helped ensure the ceasefire, adding that trade was a great reason why the countries stopped fighting.

We are going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan … and India. We are negotiating with India right now. We will soon negotiate with Pakistan, he said, just before Modis' speech.

Pakistanhas thanked the United States for negotiating the ceasefire while India, which opposes a third-party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan, did not comment on the role of Washingtons.

In Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that China, which also controls a small slice of cashmere, was willing to maintain communication with its neighbors, and playing a constructive role in the realization of a complete and lasting cease-fire and peacekeeping.

India criticizes an insurrection in its part of the cashmere which started in 1989, but LesPakistansays provides only moral, political and diplomatic support to the separatists of the cashmere.