Xi Jinping warns against the intimidation of the trade war while China welcomes leaders of Latin America





Beijing, on May 13, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised Tuesday to deepen links with Latin America and condemned intimidation in a barely veiled blow in the United States, while he was addressed to the regional leaders of Beijing. The leaders and officials of Latin America and the Caribbean came down to the Chinese capital for the Chinese-Celac forum (Latin American and Caribbean States community). Beijing has intensified economic and political cooperation with Latin American nations in recent years and has urged a united front against US President Donald Trumps recent Maelstrom of Tariffs. Addressing the leaders on Tuesday, XI praised the booming links with the region. Although China is far from the Latin American region and the Caribbean, the two parties have a secular history of friendly exchanges, Xi said at the opening ceremony, comparing the summit to a large robust tree. It is only by unity and cooperation that countries can protect world peace and stability and promote global development and prosperity, said XI, promising from $ 9.2 billion US dollars (39.8 billion RM) from credit to the region's development. He also warned against the confrontation of the block. XIS 'remarks come one day after the United States and China have announced an agreement to considerably reduce the tariffs of Tit-For-Tat for 90 days, a result that Trump has nicknamed a total reset. Under this agreement, the United States has agreed to reduce its prices on Chinese products to 30% while China will reduce its 10%. The agreement marked a major de -escalation of an exhausting trade war between the two largest economies that have thrown global markets into disorders. XI told the delegates on Tuesday: there are no winners in pricing wars or commercial wars. Intimidation and hegemony will only lead to self-insulation, warned the Chinese chief. Today, the world is undergoing accelerated transformations invisible into a century, with multiple intertwined risks and overlapping, said Xi. Among the notable participants of the forum, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, who arrived in Beijing on Saturday for a five -day state visit. Colombian President Gustavo Petro is also present, who said last week that he intended to sign an agreement to join the Beijings Belt and Road initiative during his visit. Two-thirds of the countries of Latin America joined the BRI infrastructure program of billions of dollars in Beijing, and China has exceeded the United States as the largest trading partner in Brazil, Peru and Chile, among others. AFP

