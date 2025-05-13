Politics
Address PM Modi: India will not comply with Pakistans nuclear blackmail; Operation Sindoor is always
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on May 12, 2025. Photo: PMO via PTI
The Sindoor operation is still underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday In his first speech to the nation after the current operation on May 7. He added that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail while acting against terrorism and its sponsor, Pakistan.
India has established a new standard to manage terrorist incidents to answer them in a language that terrorists have understood, he said.
Zero tolerance
By referring to the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air strikes in his address, Mr. Modi said that zero terrorism tolerance was the guarantee of a better world.
The Prime Minister said that the cessation of hostilities at the moment between India and Pakistan should only be considered as a break and that the actions of the Pakistans in the coming days will be assessed for any other action.
Modi said that talks with Pakistan would only take place on the issues of terrorism and cashmere occupied by Pakistan.
Translections and terror cannot go hand in hand, terror and trade cannot go together, and water and blood (referring to the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty) cannot go together, he said during the television address.
Mr. Modi chose to bypass US President Donald Trumps that his administration had helped arrest the conflict.
Referring to the presence of Pakistani army officials during the funeral of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, Mr. Modi said that he had unmasked the fact that the Pakistani state was a sponsor of the terror. In the future, India does not distinguish between terrorists and their sponsors, even if it was the Pakistani state. He also declared that the sponsorship of terror of the Pakistani states would ultimately lead to its own destruction.
PM Modi is addressed to the nation
Terrorism Universities
He said that Bahawalpur and Muridke (two of the terrorist camps struck by Indian forces) were universities of terrorism, with links with each major terrorist attack in recent years, including the September 11 attacks and those of the London tube system.
Signing that the India unity was his strength, as was the resolution of his citizens, the Prime Minister said that the Barbaric attack on Pahalgam, where the religion of the victims had been questioned before being killed before their wives, their daughters and the sisters, and Vermillion (Sindoor) was wipped forward on the number of people, had led to a situation where the terrorists complicated.
There was an attempt to disrupt harmony in our country and our society, but India responded with unity, said Modi.
Forces still on alert
He praised the role of the army of armed services, the Air Force and the Navy as well as the border security force (BSF) in achieving targets in Pakistan in the first three days and also defending the country when Pakistan retaliated. They are still alert, he added.
It is certainly not a moment for the war, but it is not the moment of terrorism either, said the Prime Minister adding that the Indian armed forces had demonstrated that they are more than competent in the war of the 21st century.
He praised the weapons and armaments made in India, which he said, said to the world that India was ready.
Pakistan, seeing the destruction of terrorist camps and the ability of the India to take the operations to their logical end, begged a cessation of hostilities and approached India for this, giving assurances that they would act on terrorism and the deistence of the attacks, he said.
By referring to the fact that Monday was Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth of Lord Buddha, whose lessons married peace and non-violence, he declared that the path to peace also takes place by the exercise of force. India must be strong to live in peace, and it may need to exercise its strength to achieve it, he said.
Published – May 12, 2025 8:58 p.m.
|
