Garut: explosion of ammunition in the east, dozens of dead

Image source, Between the photos Legend, The situation at the site of the explosion of ammunition in the Cibalong district region, Garut Regency, Western Java on May 12, 2025

12 Mei 2025

The destruction of expiration ammunition in Garut, Western Java, which resulted in the death of 13 people, including nine civilians, raised questions from military observers linked to safety standards and a risk notice that should be made.

At least 13 people were killed by explosions that occurred in the coastal area of ​​the Cibalong district, Garut, Western Java, Monday (12/05) around 09.30 WIB.

The explosion would have taken place when there was an activity of destroying ammunition not possible to use the TNI AD, as indicated Kompas.com.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the regional general hospital in Pameungpeuk (RSUD) in Garut for a more in -depth investigation.

The chief brigadier of the Army Information Service (Kadispenad), General Wahyu Yudhayana, confirmed to BBC News Indonesia These nine out of 13 victims who died were local residents, while the other four were members of the TNI.

Wahyu said that the explosion occurred when the TNI AD Central ammunition warehouse team compiled a detonator in one of the holes prepared on the beach for the explosion of expired ammunition.

“When the ammunition writing team compiled a detonator in the hole, suddenly an explosion occurred through the hole that killed 13 people,” Wahyu said.

The TNI said that he was still investigating to discover the exact cause of the explosion.

On the other hand, the head of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen), the brigadier general Kristomei Sianturi, suspected that the residents victims were trying to collect metal remains of the former explosion, such as the pomegranate and mortar flakes.

While the chief of the Cibalong subdistrict, Dianavia Faizal, said that his party had received a notification on the planned destruction of ammunition of the TNI about a week earlier.

Residents also called FAZAL are already used to the destruction of ammunition which are not suitable for use in the region.

However, the military observers of the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESSS), Khairul Fahmi, questioned compliance with security procedures when the destruction of ammunition was not adapted to use, including the socialization of risk.

Chronology of explosive events in Garut

During the press conference which took place on Monday (12/05), General of Kadispenad, General Wayu Yudhayana, said that the destruction of ammunition was carried out by the warehouse team of the ammunition center (GUPUSMU) III Center for the Army Equipment Equipment (PUSPALAD).

The destruction took place on 09.30 WIB in the village of Sagara, district of Cibalong, Garut, Western Java.

According to Wahyu, the members responsible for checking the staff and the location of the destruction of the ammunition are not suitable for use or call.

“Everything has been indicated in a safe condition,” said Wahyu in his declaration.

Image source, SECOND Legend, The situation before the explosion in Cibalong, Garut

According to Wahyu, the explosion of expiration ammunition in two wells that had been prepared were initially taken place.

He explained that the writing team for previous ammunition had prepared preparations for destruction in the two wells that had been prepared.

Then, the energning was carried out after the whole security team was in their respective posts to carry out security and after the security declaration.

The team then turned to prepare the third hole specifically intended to destroy the remains of the detonator who had been used.

However, when the team compiled a detonator in the hole, an explosion suddenly took place which died of 13 people.

In total, nine civilians were declared dead, while four other lives were members of the army.

Image source, Between Legend, The police evacuate the victims of explosion in the district of Cibalong, Garut Regency, Western Java on May 12, 2025

Two of the members of the Indonesian army who were killed were the colonel of the CPM Antonius Hermawan who was the leader of the warehouse of Gupusmu III Puspalad and the head of the section of the administration of the Gupusmu III storage, Puspalad Major Major CPL, Rohanda.

Two members of Gupusmu III Puspalad, Kopda Eri Priambodo and Pratu Aprio Setiawan, also died.

Dead civilians are agus bin kasmin, ipan bin obur, anwar, iyus bin inon, iyus rizal bin saepuloh, totok, dadang, rustiawan and endang.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Pameungpeuk Regional General Hospital (RSUD) for a more in -depth investigation.

Causes of explosion

Image source, Kompas.com Legend, Head of TNI Information Center (Kapuspen), Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi

The head of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen), Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi, said that his party suspected that there was a second explosion or follow -up, even if the procedure had been carried out.

“Maybe there is a second explosion, a detonator who has not exploded,” he said.

In addition, Kristomei suspected that victims residents were trying to collect metal remains in explosions, such as pomegranate and mortar flakes.

“Indeed, generally when the dynamicing is finished, the community comes to take the remains of the explosion, whether the metal flakes are collected, then copper or iron, which is indeed used from grenades, mortars, this is what people generally take metal,” said Kristomei.

Kristomei suspects that there are bombs that have not yet completely exploded. As a result, when the residents approached, replicas have occurred and have lived.

Nevertheless, Kristomei confirmed that this allegation was still early.

The TNI is currently conducting an in -depth investigation to discover the exact cause of the incident.

Separately, the head of the Cibalong subdistrict, Dianavia Faizal, transmitted to Tempo.co That the subdistrict received a notification of the TNI concerning the planned destruction of ammunition approximately a week earlier.

He added that the location around the southern coast was indeed commonly used for the destruction of unused or expired ammunition.

Like Kristomei, Faizal suspected that many residents were caused because they were looking for the rest of the ammunition.

“Regarding the technique which happened, I did not know. But clearly in the village of Cijeruk, this is generally done,” said Faizal.

In addition, Faizal said local residents already knew the planning planned by the army.

In fact, according to Faizal, generally residents whose houses are damaged by the explosion will receive a replacement.

“Security procedures should not be carried out at random”

Military observers of the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESSS), Khairul Fahmi, said that the boosting of ammunition which was considered to be unfit for use was something regularly carried out by the army.

According to Khairul, the location of the beach chosen by the TNI in the Cibalong incident has satisfied the requirements because it is quite far from the colony and is easy to sterilize.

“But if we watch the videos circulating, there seems to be a weakness in securing the area. We see that there are still civilian movements on the scene,” he told Amahl Azwar journalist who said for BBC News Indonesia Monday (12/05).

“This certainly raises serious questions related to compliance with security procedures, including the socialization of risks and dangers that may arise if residents are approaching the location.”

Image source, Between Legend, The process of evacuating explosive victims in Cibalong, Garut on May 12, 2025

On the other hand, Khairul responded to the declaration of a certain number of civil servants and the testimony of residents who declared that the activities of the destruction of these ammunition was something that was commonly done.

According to Khairul, the words “routine” and “regulars” used here should not deny peace procedures.

“In terms of residents themselves, because they feel that they are used to, they then ignore the risks,” he said.

“Then, on the TNI side, because TNI citizens are considered used, so there can be negligence in the situation on the ground.”

Khairul suspects that the main gap is located in the safety of the area, in particular access to residents before the location is completely safe and sterile.

He underlined the video showing that the residents approached the location after the initial destruction, which, according to him, showed the failure of the security of the perimeter.

In fact, according to him, the explosion potential of the rest of the ammunition or detonators who have not yet completely exploded will remain.

“If we hear Kadispenad's explanation that the second explosion comes from the detonators' hole. This shows that the most dangerous area is not yet sure, but residents have approached the location. This is what I think there is a failure to secure the area,” he said.