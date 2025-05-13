What foreign media said about the retirement of Virat Kohli





The news of Virat Kohli announcing the Test Cricket retreat made the headlines around the world. The 36-year-old player widely considered as a trial cricket mirrors has received a generalized admiration for the same thing not only from England and the Australian media, but also from the New York Times.

In addition to being the face of Indian cricket, Kohli has become a universal sports icon and with 272 million followers on Instagram remains one of the most followed athletes in the world. Given its popularity, his unexpected retirement with the tour in England a few months old, even drew the attention of the New York Times.

The New York Times paid an appropriate tribute to Indian strikers in an article titled “Virat Kohli made a billion Indians dream and helped save test cricket”.

“The eyes focused, the necklace turned out, a brassard on the left and a brassard tattoo on the right, the scrub of the batignet of the bat. Virat Kohli, the most famous cricket player of the worlds, to the fold in the whites, brought balance, balance and ferocity a show to see unless you are in opposition XI”, wrote the New York Times Via The Athletic about Kohli.

Writing on the Times London, the former captain of England Mike Atherton started with what Kohli brought to the game. “Goodbye to test the cricket for one of the best, the most charismatic and the most influential of my life. Virat Kohlis withdrawn from the five -day game was planned, with reports from India on its intentions at the end of last week, but that does not decrease the extent of its moment: the turn of the figure which continued to test the cricket, and to fight against its countries, with a tireless corner, the cricket of all, and to fight against its sides, with a tireless corner with a problem of cricket, to fight against his sides. Era in Indian cricket, “he wrote.

Atherton then made a special mention of Kohli's charisma and placing it only behind Viv Richards, Imran Khan and Shane Warne. More than anything, Kohli had a great presence as a cricket player; You couldn't have left it. He was one of the four most charismatic crickets I saw, alongside VIV Richards, Imran Khan and Shane Warne. He was sometimes not an angel, of course, because the bump on the shoulder on the young Sam Konstas during the day after Christmas was going to concede, and he could be petulant and angry, but the big book is in his favor. The game was enriched by its presence, ”said Atherton.

In the BBC website, the former sailor of England Steve Finn recalled how he had faced a 17 -year -old Kohli in a match under 19 years old.

“What I remember most strongly is how lively it was to engage in a battle with us. In age group cricket, some players are there to mark their races so that they progress through the system. Not kohli. He was there to win. It was this trait that raised it above his peers and served it so well throughout a test career that has hoped for 1.4bn, “wrote Finn in a column for the BBC.

