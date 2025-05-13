Trump begins his trip abroad with a crush of problems and a disproportionate certainty, he has the answers

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump present yourself on a three nations Visit to the Middle East On Monday, a trip he initially intended to use to focus on his efforts to put pressure on the rich nations of the Gulf to pay billions of investments in the United States.

But now Trump finds himself navigating in a series of geopolitical crises and looking for glimmer of hope in the deep well of global troubles that launch greater imports during the first trip abroad extended from his second term.

This world is much safer today than a week ago, Trump sang to journalists when he reached the challenges of foreign policy with which he is confronted as he goes to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. And much safer than six months ago.

The president was overflowing with an overabundance of trust on some of the most insoluble problems in the worlds, tensions in South Asia in the future of sanctions in Syria in the war in Ukraine.

But behind closed doors, the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin salmanQatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani, and President Emirati Mohammed Bin Zayed will seek to read how Trump intends to advance war resolution in Gaza, dealing with the rapidly growing nuclear program of Iran and the fight against tensions of India-Pakistan.

And after weeks of threats and cajoleurs, it remains to be seen if the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Listen to Trump, who asks to meet in Istanbul this week to discuss the end of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Trump, for his part, projected the confidence that the meeting will occur and even seemed somewhat optimistic that the end of the conflict is close. He launched the idea of Make a detour to your itinerary to visit Turkey If he thinks that his presence would be constructive.

I thought I would fly over. I don't know where I'm going to be Thursday, said Trump. I had so many meetings. There is a possibility there, I suppose, if I think things can happen.

But the Ukraine allies remained deeply skeptical on Monday concerning the prospects of talks and if Putin was seriously about peace.

If there is no cease-fire, there cannot be talks under fire, said the vice-president of the European Union commission Kaja Kallas, journalists told a meeting in Ukraine in London. We want to see that Russia also wants peace. It takes two to want peace, it takes one to want war, and we see that Russia clearly wants war.

Trump sees the opening in Gaza

Just as Trump was preparing to leave Washington for the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the last American hostage living in Gaza, Edan Alexanderwas released.

Trump and administration officials supervised the moment A gesture of good will Towards Trump by Hamas as a chance to obtain peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the right track.

It was a stage of good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators of Qatar and Egypt to put an end to this very brutal war and to return all the living hostages and remain their loved one, Trump posted on social networks after Hamas extended the offer on Sunday. Hopefully it is the first of the last stages necessary to put an end to this brutal conflict.

While Trump inflated Alexanders as a potential turning point, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was much more moderate. Israel, in particular, did not decide plans to extend his war to Gaza.

The Netanyahus office, in a statement on Monday, stressed that he had not engaged in a cease-fire of any kind or the release of terrorists in exchange for Alexander.

Negotiations will continue under fire, during preparations for the intensification of the fighting, said the press release from the Prime Ministers.

Trump takes a different tone on Syria

While preparing to leave Washington, Trump also said that he was weigning while removing sanctions against the Syrian government. This is a problem that is in the lead for the three Gulf leaders, who have rallied behind the new government in Damascus and who want Trump to follow.

We may want to remove them from Syria because we want to give them a new start, said Trump, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged him to do so.

The comments marked a change in your striking of Trump, which was deeply skeptical about Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa took power after his Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), led an offensive that overthrew former President Bashar Assad in December.

The Trump administration has not yet officially recognized the new Syrian government. The sanctions imposed in Damascus under Assad also remain in place.

Cajolissant India and Pakistan with trade

Trump has also taken the credit of his administration preventing India and Pakistan from returning to a state of a total war in the midst of the deadliest fights in six years between nuclear neighbors.

The president said that he and his aid had finally been able to speak of meaning in India and the leadership of Pakistan and guide them from the climbing by swinging the carrots, while threatening the two nations with sticks.

I said, come on, was going to do a lot of business with you guys, said Trump. “If you stop it, do a business well. If you do not stop it, do not go to do a job. People never use trade as I used.

The situation remains tenuous. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his country had interrupted his military action and would retaliate according to his own conditions if there was a future terrorist attack on the country.

Large differences remain in Iranian nuclear talks

The president will arrive in the region after his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held it Fourth cycle of nuclear talks Sunday in Oman with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, Abbas Araghchi.

While the talks continue, the Trump administration has sent mixed messages to nuclear work that Iran would be authorized to do within the framework of a potential agreement.

High administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said Tehran would be required to import enriched documents to manage nuclear reactors for civil purposes. Trump, however, said last week that his administration had not made a decision on the issue.

It is also not clear if Trump will insist that Tehran abandons the support of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi activists in Yemen Within the framework of any nuclear agreement.

Whatever his negotiation framework, Trump seemed confident that Iran is rationally committed and that he will soon cement an agreement.

You cannot have a nuclear weapon, “said Trump about his request for Iran.” But I think they speak intelligently.

However, the two parties still appear far from any agreement, even if time passes on a two -month deadline imposed by Trump.

___

Madhani reported the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. The writer AP Jill Lawless contributed from London.