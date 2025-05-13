Politics
“ Us, made us a few goals '': How Xi Jinping called Donald Trump's bluff on the trade war
Why it matters
- For the Chinese President
Xi JinpingThe result is a validation of its high challenges strategy to withstand the Economic Pressure Campaign of the Prevail.
- The strong reduction in prices has not only increased the world's stock markets, but has also defused increasing anxiety within the American business world. Internal political concerns, especially among the Republicans concerned by mid-term elections, also played a role in accelerating an agreement.
- The lesson is Economic Power Matters, told Bloomberg, associate director of Rand China Research Center, told Bloomberg. For Beijing, it is a strategic justification.
- This is undoubtedly the best result that China could have hoped for-the United States saved, Trey Mcarver, co-founder of the research company Trivium China, told Bloomberg. In the future, it will make the Chinese side confident that they have a lever effect on the United States in any negotiation.
The art of staying motionlessWhat makes the position of China remarkable is how much it has changed. While Washington raised prices at historical levels and relying on frantic public threats, Beijing stuck to his script: staying silent, absorb the shock and wait for the pressure to turn around.XI refused to make Trumps calls. He ordered pricing reductions, fortified the interior economy and sent diplomats to a world charming offensive to denounce American intimidation. Beijing has calculated that all short -term pain would be offset by long -term gains.It worked.
While factories in China slowed down and unemployment of young people climbed, the XIS government looked at nationalist messaging. The public was said that it was not only a commercial dispute, but a problem of sovereignty. In Washington, Trump met another type of price increase, business lobbying and concern among republican legislators worrying about halfway. The owners of the presidents began to request a reset.Economists warned that Trump had overwhelmed his hand. The United States has first clined, told Natixis Alicia Garca-Herrero, chief economist of Asia-Pacific in Natixis. He thought he could increase the rates almost infinitely without being injured, but that was not proven.ZoomUnder the truce of Geneva, the average average American price of 145% on Chinese products will fall to around 30%, with targeted rates as low as 10% for certain sectors. Rollback excludes articles such as steel, aluminum, cars and pharmaceutical products – areas that the United States considers strategic. China, for its part, has suspended most of the non -tariff measures that it has imposed since April, including export controls on rare land, but details remain troubled.We have learned our Trump 1.0 lesson, where we have seen that pricing negotiations can go back and forth rather than being made overnight, Dong Yan from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told Bloomberg.Bloomberg economists believe that the US price shock effective in China is now just 40%, compared to more than 100%. It still makes China the most highly pricing trading partner in the United StatesBetween the linesThe speed and scope of the Rollback Price surprised many experts, not because a truce was not expected, but because of the quantity of soil that the United States seemed to yield. The United States had imposed punitive prices under the guise of economic shock therapy, but in Geneva, this strategy collapsed.The choice of Switzerland – far from cameras and the domestic public – was itself a sign that the United States was ready to compromise. Deutsche Bank's strategist, George Saravelos, told Bloomberg, all of this is a clear signal of negotiations that move in a more conciliatory and respectful phase.The lobbies of American companies and even the defense entrepreneurs have put pressure on the white house behind the scenes, alarmed by China export controls on rare earth minerals and other reprisal measures. According to a former Trump official, Chinese export restrictions to the United States have worked. This has created enough pain to force the US government to plead with the Chinese government to reverse the course.Even if China has refused to move on key economic practices – including the structure of its public enterprises – it has managed to reset the negotiation table, trading reprisals against stability.What they say
- THE
We have purifiedsaid a popular publication on Chinese social networks, in accordance with a Financial Times report.
- The United States has eyes first, echoes Alicia Garca-Herrero, chief economist of Asia-Pacific in Natixis.
- Trump took a surprisingly conciliatory tone following the agreement, supervising the agreement as a mutual victory. Did not try to hurt China. China was seriously injured, he said. They closed the factories. They had a lot of troubles and they were very happy to be able to do something with us.
- The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the leader of the American negotiator, stressed that throughout the commercial process, we had a plan. But even he recognized that the process in the future will be complex: it will take a while to put it in paper. You know, this is not the simplest thing in paper.
- XI, speaking to Beijing at a summit with Latin American leaders, took a subtle blow on American tactics: intimidation or hegemonism is only doing self-Islation.
- There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars, said Xi.
- Large invisible changes in a century are accelerated, which has made unity and cooperation between the essential nations.
OverviewDespite the Dntte, deep structural tensions between Washington and Beijing remain. The two parties continue to see trade through a national security objective. Trump, while depicting the agreement as a reset, warned that prices could further increase considerably if progress ends in the next 90 days.US-Chinese trade negotiations will be like a roller coaster, Scott Kennedy told Center for Strategic and International Studies in Bloomberg. The markets can push a temporary relief but were far from the woods.However, the wider message is clear: XIS's refusal to play by the Trumps -Combiné script with a global economy that could not absorb more shocks – a major change. China did not only resist the storm; He reshaped it.Holding on Trump does not mean you win. But giving guarantees that you lose, wrote Jonathan bans in the Atlantic.The coming months will determine whether the truce can evolve towards a more sustainable arrangement. But for the moment, Beijing has shown that economic resilience and diplomatic patience can be powerful tools – even against a president who prides himself of disturbing.(With agency entries)
