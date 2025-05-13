At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi defined Indias Laxman Rekha against Terror

A few hours after addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit early in the morning to soldiers from Air Force Adampur station, 25 km from Jalandhar on Tuesday and attracted Indias Laxman Rekha (red line) against terrorism while reiterating the new normal in the treatment of Pakistan in the back of operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Air Force staff and soldiers at Adampur air base, 25 km from Jalandhar during a surprise visit Tuesday morning. (X)

In a daring and passionate speech during his 50 -minute visit to interact with Air Force staff who played a key role in air defense insurance during Operation Sindoor, Modi said: Indias Laxman Rekha against terrorism is clear now. If another terrorist attack occurs now, India will give an answer, a solid answer. We saw it during the surgical strike. Now, #operationsindoor is a new normal India. As I said on Monday evening, India decided by three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give an answer on our way, on our condition, in our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see the government and terrorism which support terrorism as separate entities. The world, too, goes forward by understanding Indias New Form, its new system.

Congratulations to the armed forces for their performance in strikes carried out on terrorist bases at the cashmere occupying Pakistan and Pakistan, on April 22, the terrorist attack of Pahalgam cost 26 innocent lives, said Modi: Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary operation. It is our policy, our intention and our determination to give an appropriate response to the law of terror of Pakistans on Indian soil.

Greeting the armed forces to reach their target with precision and perfection, Modi said: Bharat Mata Ki Jai Maidaan Mein Bhi Goonjti Hai Aur Mission Mein Bhi. This slogan is the determination of each soldier ready to sacrifice his life for the country. It is the voice of each citizen who wants to live or do something for the country.

He described India as land as Gautam Buddha and Guru Gobind Singh, who said Sawa Lakh Se Ek Laraun, Nal Baaz Laraun Chirrian, Tabhi Guru Gobind Singh Naam Kahan.

Unprecedented air defense

When our sindoor sisters were torn off, we entered terrorist hiding places and crushed them, said Modi, adding that India had not only destroyed terrorist camps and infrastructure and Pakistani air bases, but beaten their harmful creations and audacity. Pakistan drones, their UAVs, their planes and their missiles – all failed before our competent air defense. Precision looks like their terrorist infrastructure within 20-25 minutes using modern technology and professional force, has left Perplexed Pakistan, he said.

On Indias Air Defense System, Prime Minister Modi said that unprecedented military operations during Operation Sindoor increased the country's self -confidence and increased India's pride to new heights.

In addition to the workforce, the coordination of the machines and the armed forces was unprecedented. Whether it was our traditional air defense that has witnessed several battles or our Made in India platforms or our defense system capable of S-400, all these elements have strengthened our coverage. India has thwarted all of Pakistan's attempts because none of our facilities have been affected, he said, adding that it was ashamed that Pakistan used civil aircraft as a shield to protect itself against the action of the India.

Pakistan remembered its functions. There is no more room where terrorists can hide and operate freely. We will enter their hiding places and eliminate them without leaving room to escape. Hmm Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Maarenge Aur Bachne Ka Ek Mauka Tak Nahi Denge. Fear of our drones and missiles will keep Pakistan on the edge for the days to come, he added.

Highly confidential visit

A senior official said that Prime Minister Modi had landed at Adampur airport at 6:15 a.m. and had stayed at the air base for almost 50 minutes during which he interacted with Air Force staff and senior forces senior officers to collect information and comments on Operation Sindoor.

Shortly after his visit, Modi posted on X: earlier this morning, I went to Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.

Adampur's air base played a key role in air defense insurance during the intense conflict with Pakistan following Indian strikes on terrorist sites in the neighboring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has clearly indicated that it had simply interrupted its operation and its actions will be guided by the conduct of the Pakistans.

The only goal was to have the morale of the armed forces which give an answer adapted to the drone and the missiles turned by Pakistan. The PM was informed by IAF commanders about the current operation and its logistics, and preparations, said the senior official.

Jalandhar's deputy commissioner, Himanshu Aggarwal said that Modis's visit was highly confidential.

IAF key base targeted by Pakistan

During their press scoring on May 10, the army authorities said that Adampur's air base was one of the bases of the IAF, including Pathankot, Bathinda and Udhampur, which was targeted by Pakistan in the intermediate night of May 9 and 10.

Debris of a projectile was found in a residential area of ​​the village of Kanganiwal in the Jalandhar district at the beginning of May 9. A migrant worker, Satinder Kumar, was injured in the incident and hospitalized. Some houses and vehicles in the region were damaged because the debris were dispersed.

On May 12, the debris of an unidentified projectile loaded with explosives were recovered in a generator room of a Markfed Godown in the village of Jalandhars Chuharwali near Adampur air base. The explosive was safely reported later.