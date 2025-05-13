Politics
At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi defined Indias Laxman Rekha against Terror
A few hours after addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit early in the morning to soldiers from Air Force Adampur station, 25 km from Jalandhar on Tuesday and attracted Indias Laxman Rekha (red line) against terrorism while reiterating the new normal in the treatment of Pakistan in the back of operation Sindoor.
In a daring and passionate speech during his 50 -minute visit to interact with Air Force staff who played a key role in air defense insurance during Operation Sindoor, Modi said: Indias Laxman Rekha against terrorism is clear now. If another terrorist attack occurs now, India will give an answer, a solid answer. We saw it during the surgical strike. Now, #operationsindoor is a new normal India. As I said on Monday evening, India decided by three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give an answer on our way, on our condition, in our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see the government and terrorism which support terrorism as separate entities. The world, too, goes forward by understanding Indias New Form, its new system.
Congratulations to the armed forces for their performance in strikes carried out on terrorist bases at the cashmere occupying Pakistan and Pakistan, on April 22, the terrorist attack of Pahalgam cost 26 innocent lives, said Modi: Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary operation. It is our policy, our intention and our determination to give an appropriate response to the law of terror of Pakistans on Indian soil.
Greeting the armed forces to reach their target with precision and perfection, Modi said: Bharat Mata Ki Jai Maidaan Mein Bhi Goonjti Hai Aur Mission Mein Bhi. This slogan is the determination of each soldier ready to sacrifice his life for the country. It is the voice of each citizen who wants to live or do something for the country.
He described India as land as Gautam Buddha and Guru Gobind Singh, who said Sawa Lakh Se Ek Laraun, Nal Baaz Laraun Chirrian, Tabhi Guru Gobind Singh Naam Kahan.
Unprecedented air defense
When our sindoor sisters were torn off, we entered terrorist hiding places and crushed them, said Modi, adding that India had not only destroyed terrorist camps and infrastructure and Pakistani air bases, but beaten their harmful creations and audacity. Pakistan drones, their UAVs, their planes and their missiles – all failed before our competent air defense. Precision looks like their terrorist infrastructure within 20-25 minutes using modern technology and professional force, has left Perplexed Pakistan, he said.
On Indias Air Defense System, Prime Minister Modi said that unprecedented military operations during Operation Sindoor increased the country's self -confidence and increased India's pride to new heights.
In addition to the workforce, the coordination of the machines and the armed forces was unprecedented. Whether it was our traditional air defense that has witnessed several battles or our Made in India platforms or our defense system capable of S-400, all these elements have strengthened our coverage. India has thwarted all of Pakistan's attempts because none of our facilities have been affected, he said, adding that it was ashamed that Pakistan used civil aircraft as a shield to protect itself against the action of the India.
Pakistan remembered its functions. There is no more room where terrorists can hide and operate freely. We will enter their hiding places and eliminate them without leaving room to escape. Hmm Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Maarenge Aur Bachne Ka Ek Mauka Tak Nahi Denge. Fear of our drones and missiles will keep Pakistan on the edge for the days to come, he added.
Highly confidential visit
A senior official said that Prime Minister Modi had landed at Adampur airport at 6:15 a.m. and had stayed at the air base for almost 50 minutes during which he interacted with Air Force staff and senior forces senior officers to collect information and comments on Operation Sindoor.
Shortly after his visit, Modi posted on X: earlier this morning, I went to Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.
Adampur's air base played a key role in air defense insurance during the intense conflict with Pakistan following Indian strikes on terrorist sites in the neighboring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has clearly indicated that it had simply interrupted its operation and its actions will be guided by the conduct of the Pakistans.
The only goal was to have the morale of the armed forces which give an answer adapted to the drone and the missiles turned by Pakistan. The PM was informed by IAF commanders about the current operation and its logistics, and preparations, said the senior official.
Jalandhar's deputy commissioner, Himanshu Aggarwal said that Modis's visit was highly confidential.
IAF key base targeted by Pakistan
During their press scoring on May 10, the army authorities said that Adampur's air base was one of the bases of the IAF, including Pathankot, Bathinda and Udhampur, which was targeted by Pakistan in the intermediate night of May 9 and 10.
Debris of a projectile was found in a residential area of the village of Kanganiwal in the Jalandhar district at the beginning of May 9. A migrant worker, Satinder Kumar, was injured in the incident and hospitalized. Some houses and vehicles in the region were damaged because the debris were dispersed.
On May 12, the debris of an unidentified projectile loaded with explosives were recovered in a generator room of a Markfed Godown in the village of Jalandhars Chuharwali near Adampur air base. The explosive was safely reported later.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/pm-modi-visits-adampur-air-base-near-jalandhar-interacts-with-soldiers-101747121621560.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump to remove all American sanctions against Syria DW 05/14/2025
- Junaid Akbar descends as chief of the PAC
- Trump to raise sanctions against Syria – when he announces an agreement of $ 600 billion with Saudi Arabia | US News
- Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Prospect
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home
- The recording of the EAC kindergarten at the Teddy Bear clinic, discover the medical equipment | News
- 3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula