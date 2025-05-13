Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia for economic agreements and diplomacyExBulletin





President Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman spoke during a meeting at the Royal Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 13, 2025.

Riyadh, the president of Saudi Arabia, Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for his first official trip abroad as president, accompanied by a massive delegation of American CEOs and members of his cabinet who reflect the range of shops and interests that underlie relations with the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is no longer just a key oil producer in the world, but a transitional country that seeks to diversify its economy, position itself as a mediator on the world scene and stimulate new industries that can create millions of jobs for young people from Saudi. To do this, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman changes the country and embarks on a massive social transformation that liberalizes society, while looking in the United States to maintain its role as security guarantor in the region.

This intertwined calculation was exposed in the agreements signed during Trump's visit to Riyadh. Trump called the Crown Prince a “friend” who was “wise beyond his years”.

“I really think we love each other,” said Trump while the two leaders sat together before the royal court.

The trip started with the crown prince greeting the president with a handshake on the tarmac while Trump left Air Force One. It is a departure from former president Joe Biden, who in 2022 avoided shaking the hand of the Crown Prince to the camera, giving him a pump.

This was considered a snobbish in the region, but at home was mocked as a capitulation after the murder of the journalist of Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, an operation that the American intelligence services were approved were approved by the Crown Prince. Biden had raised the issue of human rights during this trip, which Trump should not mention in the conversation.

Here is an overview of some of Trump's Gulf Trip's key problems.

The approach of Trump's affairs with Saudi Arabia

This is really a trip supported by major affairs, and attracted a list of who to Riyadh, notably Elon Musk, who directs Tesla and SpaceX, the CEOs of companies AI like Palant and Openai, the manufacturer of Nvidia flea, as well as Google, Coca-Cola, Boeing and other manufacturers of American weapons, as well as needs management companies.

Trump had announced Saudi Arabia as his first visit to the state of overseas after an appeal with the crown prince in January, during which Prince Mohammed said that the kingdom would invest at least $ 600 billion in the United States in the next four years.

The White House announced Tuesday of these promises, including:

$ 142 Billion in Arms Deals from More Than a Dozen Us Firms $ 80 Billion in Technology Investments from Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Uber and Saudi Companies in Both Countries $ 20 Billion in Ai Data Centers $ 14 Billion in Gas Turbines from 14 Billion in Toto to Three STROS FOR Energy, Defense and Sports $ 4.8 Billion in Boeing Planes $ 2 Billion in Infrastructure Projects

During the majority of Biden's mandate, sales of precision munitions had been interrupted for concerns concerning the war of Saudi Arabia in Yemen. The Saudis are now seeing an opportunity to upgrade all their systems and for additional weapons and other high-tech aircraft, said Elizabeth Dent, a senior member of the Washington Institute for the Middle East policy.

President Donald Trump walks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during a ceremony to arrive at the Royal Terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday. Alex Brandon / AP hide legend

“They see Trump as a businessman, as a very transactional diplomatic figure, who if you are ready to appoint the good price of investment in the United States, he is ready to make concessions that other American presidents would probably not have,” said Dent.

“For Saudi Arabia, I think that means that if they have named the right price for investments, that it will be able to give them more advanced defense technology, he will be able to open doors to them on the world diplomatic scene, which they are actively pursuing,” said Dent.

The Crown Prince also wants to build a civil nuclear program with American technology, and these discussions go ahead under Trump.

This is something that had been linked to Saudi Arabia establishing relations with Israel, but the kingdom has been clear that it will not go forward with normalization without Israel stopping its war in Gaza and creating a way to the Palestinian state. The current far right government in Israel rejects the two and has planned an even greater invasion of Gaza in the middle of a devastating blockade which makes people starve, according to the latest discoveries of independent famine.

Trump's personal links in the Gulf focus on

Huge sums of money from the Gulf have flowed on Trump's orbit since he was elected president for the first time almost nine years ago.

Barely a few weeks ago, his son, Eric Trump, who heads the Trump organization, was in the region for the launch of two new projects with a Saudi developer: a high -rise Trump hotel tower that will have the world's highest swimming pool and a sprawling Trump golf course with villas in Doha, Qatar. This is added to the other Trump rounds and projects in progress in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

While the president, investments and assets of Trump are in a trust managed by his children. However, these agreements and others have aroused criticism.

Trump's son -in -law, Jared Kushner, previously obtained an investment of $ 2 billion from the Sovereign Heritage Fund for Saudi Arabia supervised by the Saudi Crown Prince. This helped Kushner launch his investment capital fund only after leaving the White House where he was advisor to Trump during his first mandate.

Mamoun Fandy, director of the London Global Strategy Institute London, said these family affairs compromise the image of the office that Trump holds.

“In the past, the presidency cost the president his financial well-being, if you want, that most people must declare their assets and make sure they are separated from his office,” said Fandy. “Now everything is confused.”

The latest gesture came from Qatar, which offered the president a new Boeing jet to use while the Air Force One fleet is revised. Journalists asked by journalists before going to the Gulf on Monday, Trump said he appreciated the offer.

President Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman walk during a ceremony arrived at the Royal Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Alex Brandon / AP hide legend

“I would never be the type to refuse this kind of offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say,” No, we don't want a free and very expensive plane, “he said.

The offer attracted the indignation of democrats dismayed by the suggestion of such a great gift from a foreign country.

Meanwhile, gulf investments continue to come. The latest agreement included the Cryptocurrency Company of the Trump family called World Liberty Financial. He is co-founded by Zack Witkoff, whose father is Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy in the Middle East. Barely a few days ago, an Abu Dhabi company used World Liberty Stablecoin to close an investment of $ 2 billion in exchange for crypto, Binance.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists that he was ridiculous to suggest that Trump earns money as president.

“He left a luxury life and a life of management of a very successful real estate empire for the public service, not only once, but twice,” she said.

Diplomacy with high issues of Trump includes Iran, Gaza, Syria and other hot spots

The trip should also tackle regional issues beyond the Gulf, including the war in Gaza, where the Ministry of Health says that Israeli attacks have killed nearly 53,000 people, a third.

Trump’s team had direct interviews with Hamas in Qatar, leading to the soldier's release and in the Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander on Monday. His release from Gaza puts pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to revert to the negotiations to put an end to the war and change course on the plans of his government to permanently occupy the Gaza Strip.

Trump said he hoped that Alexander’s release could end the war.

The Arab States of the Gulf also want to see the Trump team to give Iran enough time for negotiations on its enrichment and nuclear missile program. There is still a lot of uncertainty around talks.

“The administration has given very inconsistent signals on the question of whether, in the end, it would accept an arrangement in which Iran could continue the domestic enrichment,” said Daniel Shapiro, member of the Atlantic Council and former deputy deputy secretary for defense for the Middle East.

He said Saudi Arabia examines Iran's negotiations to decide how to continue their own nuclear capacities in the future.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States should support Trump to alleviate US sanctions against Syria under its new direction, which is also faced with Israeli air strikes on its defenses because soldiers hold a territory there indefinitely. The Yemen Houthis also continue to knock in Israel for his war in Gaza.

