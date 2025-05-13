With the newly elected pope leo taking the reins of the Vatican, a real version of the 2024 Conclave It just took place. The film exposes the truth about the political scene of the Church, the striking similarities and which we can expect maybe during the election of the new Pope.

As a political activist for 11 years and someone who has occupied minor roles in three political parties, the political connotations of Conclave Jumped from the screen to me. As a person who regularly follows political activities in the news, said connotations jumped by shouting. Now, as a real conclave took place after the passage of Pope Francis, we remember how much the intertwined politics and religion are in the world in which we live.

The parallels between the fictitious Conclave And the too real British political landscape is striking. First, we had Cardinal Tremblay, who after being found guilty of corruption in his candidacy for Pope, was exposed without ceremonies and lost all his support. Instead of supporting the new pontiff with grace and humility, he was simply sitting with the despised air while the rest of the cardinals gave him a standing ovation. This recalls former Prime Minister Boris Johnsons the final day in power. While going to a standing ovation, his immediate predecessor Theresea can sit there with a similar expression having been expressed after being blown, losing his Prime Minister in a particularly ugly way. Although different on the surface, the disdain of loss of power is contractual contrast.

Then, there is Cardinal Tedesco, a candidate led by hatred who regularly spoke of restoring the church in the old ways and his disdain for minorities and any different person, the tactic recalling a certain Farage of Nigel. If we remove the surface differences from the allegiances they have at the Catholic Church and the reform of the United Kingdom, you find yourself with an indistinguishable entity.

Finally, we should examine the general events of Conclave. Trembreys buying votes and calling on an ancient cardinal old love to ruin his chances, alongside the hatred of Tedescos for all those who have a more liberal approach and the tactical vote by those in favor of a more liberal approach against Tedesco. We must also examine the arguments between the liberal cardinals on which the liberal candidate will defeat the extremist candidate and the liberal candidates themselves believing that one betrayed the other. We see it all the time in British politics; Lobbying and exhibitions of private life, hatred of those on extremist sides and tactical vote to ensure that some candidates do not win at all costs.

But Conclave is a fictitious film-How does it matter to the real thing? Well, for my part, I know nothing real on the internal policy of the Sistine Chapel, but I spoke to people much closer to their their experiences with religious policy. By asking a church lover, I was told about a current turmoil concerning the ability of their friends to buy squares of a portrait and how the parish council of their church wrote to the Vatican to protest their new association with another Catholic church in the region. This shows that internal policy is very at stake in the church, both as represented by Conclave and by the real political system of the United Kingdom. So it goes without saying that we can expect what we have seen Conclave Played during the election of the new pope, but with minor differences.

Religion could be everything about worshiping a divinity and politics could be to gain the power to reign over a local nation or region, but these are only surface differences. Large and substantial, but surface nevertheless. Because if you withdraw these differences, you will see tensions and conflicts that are within all corners of politics while internal politics governs the perch and does or breaks everyone, whether they wish to be elected as a spiritual leader for the masses of those who follow God or elected as a head of state who serves the people of a nation and creates the laws of the earth.

Words by James Jobson

