



President Volodymyr Zelensky, from Ukraine, called on President Trump on Tuesday to meet him this week for peace talks, saying that it would put pressure on President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to attend, but he questioned Mr. Poutines' desire for talks or peace. The Kremlin refused on Tuesday to say if Mr. Putin would go to a meeting in Türkiye, where peace talks are scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul. As soon as the president judges him, we will announce the makeup of the delegations, said the spokesman for Kremlin, Dmitri S. Peskov, told Russian press agencies. Trump unexpectedly launched the possibility on Monday that he could participate in the meeting, which will coincide with his scheduled trip this week in the Middle East. Do not underestimate Thursday in Türkiye, he told journalists in the White House. During the weekend, Mr. Putin called for direct talks with Ukraine, while ignoring kyiv's requests and his allies to accept an immediate cease-fire on Monday or to face new sanctions. Mr. Zelensky increased the challenges on Monday, saying that he would go to Turkey for a face to face meeting and the challenge of doing the same Mr. Putin.

On Tuesday, Trump, on Tuesday, I said if he had to confirm his participation, I think that would give Putin to come. Addressing kyiv journalists, he said that he and the president of Turkeys, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would wait for Mr. Putin to Ankara, the Turkish capital, but would also be ready to travel in any city that Mr. Putin chooses. In order for Russia to handle the situation and does not claim that Putin is not ready to go to Ankara and is only willing to go to Istanbul, I mean immediately: if Putin flies towards Istanbul instead of the capital, I have already sent a signal to President Erdogan, and that the Turkish side is ready, said Zelensky. Erdogan and I will fly for Istanbul. If Putin is really ready, not only in the media, but in real life, to meet, then in terms of leaders, we will do everything to agree with a ceasefire, he added. Because it is with him that I have to negotiate a ceasefire. He is the only one to decide. The Trump administration has become more and more frustrated by the lack of progress in its efforts to negotiate a truce between Russia and Ukraine. Trump recently wondered if Mr. Putin really wanted to end the war.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidents, said on Tuesday that Trump had clearly indicated that he expected him to expect Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Putin to be present for talks in Turkey. I believe that if Vladimir Putin refuses to come to Turkey, it will be the final signal that Russia does not want to end this war that Russia is neither willing nor ready for negotiations, Mr. Yermak said in a press release. European allies Kievs also increased pressure on Moscow to design an unconditional truce of 30 days, a proposal made by the United States in early March that Ukraine accepted. During a visit to kyiv this weekend, European leaders said that Mr. Putin had until the end of Monday to agree and that if it were not the case, other sanctions would be imposed. Tuesday afternoon, no new sanction has been announced. Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany gave no indication of the date of the introduction of sanctions. We are awaiting the approval of Mr. Poutines and we agree that if no real progress is made this week, we will jointly plead for a significant tightening of sanctions at European level, said Mr. Merz. Christopher F. Schuetze contributed to this Berlin report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/13/world/europe/russia-ukraine-putin-zelensky.html

