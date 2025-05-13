China is looking for a united front with Latin America by contravening the Trump trade war

Taipei, Taiwan (AP) China moves to strengthen its alliances with other countries as a counterweight to President Donald Trumps Trade War, presenting a united front with Latin American leaders one day after China and the United States agreed with a 90-day truce in their prices.

The leaders of Chinas positioned the second economy of the world as a reliable partner of trade and development, unlike the uncertainty and instability of tariff hikes and other policies.

Beijing and Washington announced their pierced on prices After weekend discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, where they agreed to reduce the import duties of the sky on both sides for 90 days to allow negotiations.

However, Bekins I on the trade war remains apparent. Addressing Chinese officials and Latin America on Tuesday, Chinese chief Xi Jinping reiterated Beijing's position that no one won a trade war and intimidation or hegemonism is only doing self-insulation.

Having moved to defuse antagonisms with the United States, Xi said that China was ready to associate with Latin countries in the face of bubbling undercovers of a pure political and block confrontation and the wave of currency of unilateralism and protectionism.

There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars, said Xi, reiterating a sentence that China has used several times when Trumps are referenced.

When Trump began to increase prices on Chinese products during its first mandate, China retaliated by diversifying its purchases of key agricultural products, such as soy and beef, far from American suppliers. Brazil and other Latin American countries have benefited from this strategy.

Also Tuesday, the chief of World Trade Organization called on Japan to combat global trade disturbances from rapidly evolving prices and other policies.

Trade is faced at very difficult times at the moment and is quite difficult, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, managing director of WTO based in Geneva, told Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during a visit to Tokyo.

Japan, as champion of the multilateral trade system, must help maintain, strengthen and reform the WTO, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cited it.

Japan There are among many countries to conclude an agreement with the Trump administration on hiking at American prices, including those of cars, steel and aluminum.

The WTO has played a central role in recent decades because the United States and other major economies have crossed for the most open markets that have facilitated the growth of world supply chains, many of which are anchored in China.

By focusing on many protectionist obstacles to trade, he has helped the ascent of Japan and China, and many other countries, as export manufacturing centers.

Since he took office for the second time, Trump has prioritized higher prices to try to reduce American imports and force businesses to locate factories in the United States, double a trade war he launched during his first mandate.

The realities of the global offensive world trade have overshadowed a first burst of optimism on the China-US agreement among investors, as The rallies in the shares and prices of oil have disappeared Tuesday.

Addressing China-Celac, or the community of Latin American and Caribbean States, Forum, XI, the Chinese chief, has announced his intention to build closer ties with Latin America through political, economic, academic and security exchanges.

He promised to increase imports from the region, to encourage Chinese companies to increase their investments and said that Beijing planned to extend clean energy cooperation, 5G telecommunications and artificial intelligence. He also announced a new line of credit of 66 billion yuan ($ 9.2 billion) to support Latin American funding and the Caribbean.

Chinese trade with the region increased rapidly, exceeding $ 500 billion for the first time last year, because it imported more agricultural products such as soy and beef, energy resources such as crude oil, iron ore and critical minerals.

Beijings investments in the region through the XIS and road belt, or BRI, included the installation of 5G networks and construction ports and hydroelectric power plants.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Monday that his country officially joined the BRI in a vote of trust after several Chinese projects in Latin America hit the snags in recent months.

In other promises, Beijing plans to invite 300 members of Latin American political parties to China each year for the next three years and to facilitate 3,500 government scholarships and various other types of trade.

Five countries in Latin America will receive visas exemptions for travel to China, with more to follow, said XI. It was not immediately clear which countries would become an exempt visa.

The author of the Associated Press, husband Yamaguchi, contributed to Tokyo.