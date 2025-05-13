Politics
China is looking for a united front with Latin America by contravening the Trump trade war
Taipei, Taiwan (AP) China moves to strengthen its alliances with other countries as a counterweight to President Donald Trumps Trade War, presenting a united front with Latin American leaders one day after China and the United States agreed with a 90-day truce in their prices.
The leaders of Chinas positioned the second economy of the world as a reliable partner of trade and development, unlike the uncertainty and instability of tariff hikes and other policies.
Beijing and Washington announced their pierced on prices After weekend discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, where they agreed to reduce the import duties of the sky on both sides for 90 days to allow negotiations.
However, Bekins I on the trade war remains apparent. Addressing Chinese officials and Latin America on Tuesday, Chinese chief Xi Jinping reiterated Beijing's position that no one won a trade war and intimidation or hegemonism is only doing self-insulation.
Having moved to defuse antagonisms with the United States, Xi said that China was ready to associate with Latin countries in the face of bubbling undercovers of a pure political and block confrontation and the wave of currency of unilateralism and protectionism.
There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars, said Xi, reiterating a sentence that China has used several times when Trumps are referenced.
When Trump began to increase prices on Chinese products during its first mandate, China retaliated by diversifying its purchases of key agricultural products, such as soy and beef, far from American suppliers. Brazil and other Latin American countries have benefited from this strategy.
Also Tuesday, the chief of World Trade Organization called on Japan to combat global trade disturbances from rapidly evolving prices and other policies.
Trade is faced at very difficult times at the moment and is quite difficult, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, managing director of WTO based in Geneva, told Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during a visit to Tokyo.
Japan, as champion of the multilateral trade system, must help maintain, strengthen and reform the WTO, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cited it.
Japan There are among many countries to conclude an agreement with the Trump administration on hiking at American prices, including those of cars, steel and aluminum.
The WTO has played a central role in recent decades because the United States and other major economies have crossed for the most open markets that have facilitated the growth of world supply chains, many of which are anchored in China.
By focusing on many protectionist obstacles to trade, he has helped the ascent of Japan and China, and many other countries, as export manufacturing centers.
Since he took office for the second time, Trump has prioritized higher prices to try to reduce American imports and force businesses to locate factories in the United States, double a trade war he launched during his first mandate.
The realities of the global offensive world trade have overshadowed a first burst of optimism on the China-US agreement among investors, as The rallies in the shares and prices of oil have disappeared Tuesday.
Addressing China-Celac, or the community of Latin American and Caribbean States, Forum, XI, the Chinese chief, has announced his intention to build closer ties with Latin America through political, economic, academic and security exchanges.
He promised to increase imports from the region, to encourage Chinese companies to increase their investments and said that Beijing planned to extend clean energy cooperation, 5G telecommunications and artificial intelligence. He also announced a new line of credit of 66 billion yuan ($ 9.2 billion) to support Latin American funding and the Caribbean.
Chinese trade with the region increased rapidly, exceeding $ 500 billion for the first time last year, because it imported more agricultural products such as soy and beef, energy resources such as crude oil, iron ore and critical minerals.
Beijings investments in the region through the XIS and road belt, or BRI, included the installation of 5G networks and construction ports and hydroelectric power plants.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Monday that his country officially joined the BRI in a vote of trust after several Chinese projects in Latin America hit the snags in recent months.
In other promises, Beijing plans to invite 300 members of Latin American political parties to China each year for the next three years and to facilitate 3,500 government scholarships and various other types of trade.
Five countries in Latin America will receive visas exemptions for travel to China, with more to follow, said XI. It was not immediately clear which countries would become an exempt visa.
___
The author of the Associated Press, husband Yamaguchi, contributed to Tokyo.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-latin-trade-tariffs-us-jinping-de2a3faa01ce6e98617cbecd74658c34
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump gives an ultimatum to Iran in the offbeat speech to Saudi leaders when he announces the end of the sanctions in Syria
- Brussels Insider blows the lid on the hard line of the line of the hard line, the EU will appear on Keir Starmer as “reset” to weave
- Trump to remove all American sanctions against Syria DW 05/14/2025
- Junaid Akbar descends as chief of the PAC
- Trump to raise sanctions against Syria – when he announces an agreement of $ 600 billion with Saudi Arabia | US News
- Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Prospect
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home