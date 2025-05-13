Operation Sindoor has established a new standard against terrorism, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Operation Sindoor had established the new standard on India's response to future terrorist attacks, while introducing a new doctrine on reprisals in such cases.

As part of a three -component doctrine, India will retaliate against terrorist attacks in its own words, will not tolerate nuclear blackmail and will not differentiate the terrorists and the governments that host them, Modi said. The Prime Minister’s television address intervened after India and Pakistan agreed to stop a four -day fight that had increased quickly.

The PM said that India examined the situation and decided to temporarily suspend its counter-operations against Pakistani terrorist and military facilities after Pakistan assured that it will cease all terrorist activities and military aggression against India.

As part of Operation Sindoor, India has made precision strikes against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing around 100 terrorists. Indian officials said Pakistani forces had lost 35 to 40 people, while India had lost five soldiers.

The new position of India was that terror and talks cannot occur together, terror and trade cannot go together, and that blood and water cannot flow together, he said, indicating that the 1960s water Treaty will remain pending.

The Sindoor operation is now the established policy of India in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive change in the strategic approach of India, said Modi.

The first aspect of the new doctrine of India was firm reprisals. “Any terrorist attack on India will be welcomed by a strong and resolved response. India will retaliate according to its own conditions, targeting the terrorist centers in their roots,” said the Prime Minister.

The second: no tolerance for nuclear blackmail.

“India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist refuge operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes,” he said.

Making an example of Pakistan position on terrorism, Modi said that the third was “no distinction between terrorist sponsors and terrorists”. India will no longer see terrorist leaders and governments sheltering them as separate entities, he said.

Each Prime Minister of Narasimha Rao in Modi has articulated India's response to terrorism sponsored by the Pak in different ways, with the same central message as India will not be intimidated by terrorism, said Commodore (RETD) C. Uday Bhaskar, director of the Society for Policy Studies.

“PM Modi has added a degree of resolution visible during the period which followed the Sindoor operation. Now, a new normal has been announced any decisive reprisals. The corollary is that an increased vulnerability degree must also be taken into account,” he said. India's objective is to ensure that the deep state of Pakistan is composed of supporting terrorism directed against India, because Rawalpindi has perfected the skills of engaging in terror carried out by nuclear weapons since 1990, said Bhaskar.

May 1990 is considered the first case of Pakistan threatening the use of nuclear weapons to prevent a robust response from India.

Modi said on Monday that the world had seen Pakistani military officials during the funeral of the dead terrorists, indicating a deep involvement of Pakistan in the state-sponsored terrorism, he said.

Modi also said that talks with Pakistan would only focus terrorism, and that negotiations will only concern the cashmere occupied by Pakistan.

Modi said that the Sindoor operation has presented the remarkable capacity of India in the desert and mountainous war while establishing a superiority in the war of the New Age. He stressed that during the operation, the effectiveness of the defense equipment manufactured in India was decisively.

“Although this era was not a war, it cannot be that of terrorism either,” he said, adding zero tolerance to terrorism will guarantee a safer world.

By approaching terrorist strikes such as the September 11 attacks in the United States, London tube bombings and decades of terrorism against India, Prime Minister Modi said that the Hubs of Pakistan Bahawalpur and Muridke have long operated as global terrorism centers.

Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck in the heart of Pakistan. India drones and missiles attacked precisely. They damaged these air bases from the Pakistani air forces, of which Pakistan was very proud. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which he had never imagined. This is why after the aggressive action of India, Pakistan began to seek ways to escape, said Modi.

Pakistan pleaded to the world to facilitate tensions. And after having undergone heavy losses, the Pakistani army contacted our DGMO in the afternoon of May 10. At that time, we destroyed the large-scale terrorism infrastructure. The terrorists were eliminated. We had destroyed the terrorist camps established in the heart of Pakistan. Consequently, when Pakistan called on and said that it would not engage in any kind of terrorist activities or military audacity, India has considered it, “he said, adding that India has just suspended its action in retaliation against the terrorist and military camps in Pakistan. India will measure each stage of Pakistan in advance.

Humanity should evolve towards peace and prosperity. Each Indian should be able to live in peace and can realize the dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India). For this, it is very necessary that India is powerful. And it is also necessary to use this power if necessary. And in the past few days, India has done exactly, said the PM.

“As the PM has pointed out, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. A stable and secure environment is essential for the growth of industry and national progress. To ensure that each Indian lives in peace and dignity, and to realize the collective dream of a Bharat Viksit, it is imperative that India is strong and is prepared to handle its resistance when we need a secure and resilient India. “Said a declaration from the Indian Indian Industry Industry Industry (CII) to the PM.