Politics
Operation Sindoor has established a new standard against terrorism, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Operation Sindoor had established the new standard on India's response to future terrorist attacks, while introducing a new doctrine on reprisals in such cases.
As part of a three -component doctrine, India will retaliate against terrorist attacks in its own words, will not tolerate nuclear blackmail and will not differentiate the terrorists and the governments that host them, Modi said. The Prime Minister’s television address intervened after India and Pakistan agreed to stop a four -day fight that had increased quickly.
The PM said that India examined the situation and decided to temporarily suspend its counter-operations against Pakistani terrorist and military facilities after Pakistan assured that it will cease all terrorist activities and military aggression against India.
As part of Operation Sindoor, India has made precision strikes against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing around 100 terrorists. Indian officials said Pakistani forces had lost 35 to 40 people, while India had lost five soldiers.
The new position of India was that terror and talks cannot occur together, terror and trade cannot go together, and that blood and water cannot flow together, he said, indicating that the 1960s water Treaty will remain pending.
Read also | India has removed weapons made in China and Pakistan turkey, say senior military officials
The Sindoor operation is now the established policy of India in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive change in the strategic approach of India, said Modi.
The first aspect of the new doctrine of India was firm reprisals. “Any terrorist attack on India will be welcomed by a strong and resolved response. India will retaliate according to its own conditions, targeting the terrorist centers in their roots,” said the Prime Minister.
The second: no tolerance for nuclear blackmail.
“India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist refuge operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes,” he said.
Making an example of Pakistan position on terrorism, Modi said that the third was “no distinction between terrorist sponsors and terrorists”. India will no longer see terrorist leaders and governments sheltering them as separate entities, he said.
Each Prime Minister of Narasimha Rao in Modi has articulated India's response to terrorism sponsored by the Pak in different ways, with the same central message as India will not be intimidated by terrorism, said Commodore (RETD) C. Uday Bhaskar, director of the Society for Policy Studies.
Read also | India-Pakistan conflict: fragile peace, talks in sight
“PM Modi has added a degree of resolution visible during the period which followed the Sindoor operation. Now, a new normal has been announced any decisive reprisals. The corollary is that an increased vulnerability degree must also be taken into account,” he said. India's objective is to ensure that the deep state of Pakistan is composed of supporting terrorism directed against India, because Rawalpindi has perfected the skills of engaging in terror carried out by nuclear weapons since 1990, said Bhaskar.
May 1990 is considered the first case of Pakistan threatening the use of nuclear weapons to prevent a robust response from India.
Modi said on Monday that the world had seen Pakistani military officials during the funeral of the dead terrorists, indicating a deep involvement of Pakistan in the state-sponsored terrorism, he said.
Modi also said that talks with Pakistan would only focus terrorism, and that negotiations will only concern the cashmere occupied by Pakistan.
Read this | The Uttar Pradesh defense corridor obtains an increase in brahmos in the middle of Indian-Pakistani tensions
Modi said that the Sindoor operation has presented the remarkable capacity of India in the desert and mountainous war while establishing a superiority in the war of the New Age. He stressed that during the operation, the effectiveness of the defense equipment manufactured in India was decisively.
“Although this era was not a war, it cannot be that of terrorism either,” he said, adding zero tolerance to terrorism will guarantee a safer world.
By approaching terrorist strikes such as the September 11 attacks in the United States, London tube bombings and decades of terrorism against India, Prime Minister Modi said that the Hubs of Pakistan Bahawalpur and Muridke have long operated as global terrorism centers.
Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck in the heart of Pakistan. India drones and missiles attacked precisely. They damaged these air bases from the Pakistani air forces, of which Pakistan was very proud. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which he had never imagined. This is why after the aggressive action of India, Pakistan began to seek ways to escape, said Modi.
Read also | Pakistan violated the ceasefire, the Indian army maintains strong day before
Pakistan pleaded to the world to facilitate tensions. And after having undergone heavy losses, the Pakistani army contacted our DGMO in the afternoon of May 10. At that time, we destroyed the large-scale terrorism infrastructure. The terrorists were eliminated. We had destroyed the terrorist camps established in the heart of Pakistan. Consequently, when Pakistan called on and said that it would not engage in any kind of terrorist activities or military audacity, India has considered it, “he said, adding that India has just suspended its action in retaliation against the terrorist and military camps in Pakistan. India will measure each stage of Pakistan in advance.
Humanity should evolve towards peace and prosperity. Each Indian should be able to live in peace and can realize the dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India). For this, it is very necessary that India is powerful. And it is also necessary to use this power if necessary. And in the past few days, India has done exactly, said the PM.
“As the PM has pointed out, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. A stable and secure environment is essential for the growth of industry and national progress. To ensure that each Indian lives in peace and dignity, and to realize the collective dream of a Bharat Viksit, it is imperative that India is strong and is prepared to handle its resistance when we need a secure and resilient India. “Said a declaration from the Indian Indian Industry Industry Industry (CII) to the PM.
And read | Operation Sindoor: India plumps drone attacks as conflicts continue
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/operation-sindoor-pm-modi-pahalgam-jammu-kashmir-pakistan-war-missile-defense-budh-purnima-lord-buddha-bahawalpur-11747066080057.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump gives an ultimatum to Iran in the offbeat speech to Saudi leaders when he announces the end of the sanctions in Syria
- Brussels Insider blows the lid on the hard line of the line of the hard line, the EU will appear on Keir Starmer as “reset” to weave
- Trump to remove all American sanctions against Syria DW 05/14/2025
- Junaid Akbar descends as chief of the PAC
- Trump to raise sanctions against Syria – when he announces an agreement of $ 600 billion with Saudi Arabia | US News
- Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Prospect
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit
- Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India
- Pakistan T20 Cricket League will resume after Stakes -Tuuren | World
- American Hostage Notes What does US-Israel Relationships
- 21-year-old old arrested attack on Sir Keir Starmer's first home