The best buyers of the crypto sponsored by Trump win an exclusive dinner with the president | Donald Trump





On Monday, the 220 best buyers of a cryptocurrency sponsored by Donald Trump obtained access to an exclusive dinner with the president as a reward for paying money into the medal. It is the culmination of the promotion of the Trumps Weeks competition, which attracted allegations according to which he uses his position to enrich his family business while opening up to foreign influence.

The cryptocurrency, called $ Trump, was created in mid-January and has a market capitalization of more than $ 2 billion after months of investors buying the highly promoted room. A company linked to the Trump family and another company have a majority of parts, according to Reuters.

Congratulations, if you are in the top 220 in the ranking, we will contact you in the coming 24 hours. Consult your reception box (and the spam file) and expect a telephone call for the invitation and official details of the Trump dinner, the $ Trump website announced midday on Monday. President Trump will see you on May 22 at the Gala dinner in Washington DC

Trumps Crypto Enterprise has aroused criticism of democrats, ethical surveillance dogs and even the commission of securities and exchanges on conflicts of potential interests and allegations of corruption. The competition for dinner with the president has intensified these concerns, because he created what is essentially an auction war for direct access to the president.

Dinner takes place at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia and will also include an ultra-exclusive VIP reception with the president for the 25 best medal holders. The rules listed on the Parts website suggest that the person who bought the medal can also send someone else instead of themselves, declaring that if the buyer cannot attend, he is able to list the name of a family member or a friend to go to his place.

Although the classification of parts of parts is public, it does not explicitly list the names of the winners. Rather, the site lists user names and the number of buyers' cryptocurrency portfolios, which has led to speculation about who is disputed for a place at dinner and what political or financial interests they can host.

According to the Bloomberg analysis of crypto-door-pairs users, many Trump holders have used foreign cryptocurrency exchanges that prohibit American users from buying coins. Democrats and government ethics groups allegedly allegedly alleged that the medal of the same could allow foreign entities to buy an influence with the president, with Richard Blumenthal, a Senator in Connecticut, opening an ethics investigation into the Trumps cryptocurrency activities.

$ Trump allows, and even invites anyone in the world, including foreign governments and unscrupulous individuals, to directly enrich the president, while hiding potential gains in the blockchain pseudonymat, Blumenthal wrote in a letter last week to Bill Zanker, which is appointed to the Papers of Incorporation for the Fight Fight Fight LLC

The White House said that the auction, that Trump had personally promoted on his social platform of truth, would not influence the political choices of the presidents. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists last week that Trump was remaining by all the conflicts of interest thanks to his cryptocurrency efforts.

The price of $ Trump's play has fluctuated wildly since he made his debut on January 17. He first reached around $ 75 per part before hunting down in the following weeks, then hovering around $ 12 when the auction ends. About 750,000 buyers have lost money by exchanging the medal, while the largest buyers have collectively spent millions to reach the top of the ranking.

This is a high security and high status event with President Trump, the Parts website says. If you have won a table at the table, it is because you won it.

