



President Joe Biden came out of bed the day after the 2024 elections convinced that he had been injured. Lites, democratic officials, media, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obamathey should not have taken him out of the race. If he had stayed, he would have beaten Donald Trump. This is what the polls suggested, he said again and again.

His pollsters told us that none of these surveys existed. There was no credible data, they said, to support the idea he would have won. All the not reduced information suggests that it would be a loss, probably spectacular, much worse than that suffered by its replacement as a democratic candidate, vice-president Kamala Harris.

The disconnection between the optimism of Bidens and the unfortunate reality of the survey results was a constant throughout its administration. Many initiates felt that his inner circle protected him from bad news. It is also true that, for Biden to absorb these results of the survey, he should have faced the biggest problem driving them: the public had concluded from afar before most of the Democratic officials, the media and other Hadthat Lites, it was far too old to do the work.

We were so screwed up by Biden, as a party, said David Plouffe, who helped lead the Harris campaign. Plouffe had been Senator Barack Obamas, director of the presidential campaign, in 2008 and as the main advisor to Obama President before retiring largely from the policy in 2013. After Biden abandoned the race on July 21, 2024, Plouffe was recovered to help Harris in what he saw as a rescue mission. Harris, he said, was a big soldier, but the compressed race of a hundred and seven days was a fucking nightmare.

And all Biden, said Plouffe. By deciding to run for the real, then while waiting for more than three weeks after the debate to withdraw, added Plouffe, he completely fucked us.

The real problem was not his age, in itself. These are the clear limits of his capacities, which has won throughout his presidency. What the public saw of its functioning was worrying. What was going on in private was worse. While Biden on a day base could certainly make decisions and assert wisdom and act as president, there were several important problems that complicated his presidency: a limit at the hours when he could operate reliably and an increasing number of moments when he seemed to freeze, lose his thought, forget the names of the best aids, or momentarily not to remember known for decades. Without forgetting the deficiencies of his ability to communicate unrelated to his permanent stuttering.

It was not a straight line of decline; He spent good days and bad. But, until the last day of his presidency, Biden and the closest to him refused to admit the reality that his energy, his cognitive skills and his communication capacity had vacillated considerably. Worse still, by various means, they tried to hide it. And then came the June 27 debate against Trump, when Bidens declined was exposed before the world. Consequently, the Democrats stumbled in the fall of 2024 with an unknown candidate and an increasing public distrust of a white house which had gas enlightening the American people.

It was an abomination, an eminent democratic strategist who publicly defended Bidentold US. He stole an election in the Democratic Party. He stole it from the American people. Biden had supervised all his presidency as a battle presented to prevent Trump from returning to the oval office. By not abandoning power and refusing to be honest with himself and the country about his decline, he guaranteed it.

George Clooney met Joe Biden for the first time, the best democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in New York after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, but their first significant conversation intervened after the actor became a credible voice defending against the genocide of Darfour.

Freshly out of the most sustained actor Oscar for Syriana, in 2006, Clooney began reading information that the forces aligned by the government under the president of the Sudans, Omar Al-Bashir, killed innocent civilians in the Darfur region of the country. It was like a vocation. He sought to travel there with a national television network, but the conditions became so dangerous that journalists abandoned. George and his father, Nick, a former television anchoring who was then sixty-two years old, flew to southern Sudan in April 2006 and faufilored in Darfur with a camera team. After having fought nine days of brutal heat, zero safety and rough nights in mud huts, the Clooneys returned to the United States in time for a rally organized by the Save Darfour Coalition on the National Mall, where the other speakers included Senator Barack Obama. A few months later, Clooney testified before the United Nations Security Council, and the following year, the Clooneys published their documentary, at Journey to Darfour. He jumped the Oscars in 2009 to meet President Obama and Vice-President Biden, offering two hundred and fifty thousand signed to save Darfur postcards and pushing a full-time envoy to the region.

As the 2024 presidential race began, the actor had known Biden for decades and had known him well for fifteen years. He had seen Biden for the last time on December 4, 2022, when Clooney was in DC with his wife, Amal, to be celebrated at the honors of Kennedy Center. Biden looked older, of course, but in the house is from the White House, at the reception of the winners, the president was fun and seemed quite convincing.

We see Amal Clooneys' husband, said the president, laughing.

Yes, he read prepared remarks, but far from an actor to challenge someone reciting lines.

Mentorshe ments the historic children of Parkland during their march and their life of armed violence, said Biden, stumbling a little. I met each of these children, and they really appreciate what you did, George. Not a joke.

In February 2024, Clooney had thought that the report of the special lawyer Robert Hurs, who qualified Biden a elderly man with a bad memory, mean. And, when Biden delivered a catchy speech of the Union State in March, thought Clooney, so as to follow, Mr. President. He had helped her be elected in 2020 and was happy to do so again.

For the revenge match in 2024, all the people involved in the campaign knew that beating Trump would be difficult and would require a record sum of money. The Hollywood magnate Jeffrey Katzenberg led to this front. He had helped the Democratic Party with resources and connections in the early 1980s, when he was director of Paramount Pictures and student of the legendary businessman Lew Wasserman. Hed supported certain members of the Congress, but the Katzenbergs, the first real time, in the world of big donation policy, came when he and David Geffen flew to Arkansas in 1990 to meet a young governor named Bill Clinton. Since then, Katzenberg had become the best fundraising for the Democratic candidates for the presidential election.

Katzenberg had known Biden since the end of the nineteen years and was aboard his presidential race as of October 2018, when he organized a meeting for the former vice-president of his Wilshire office, after which the two men dined in Mado, West Hollywood. Katzenberg told him that he would support the Bidens campaign, that he thought it was best positioned to beat Trump. I don't want anything of you, he told Biden. I may be the only one not to do it. I just want you to win.

Biden did, in 2020, and in doing so, Katzenberg became more than a donor. As 2024 approaches, he saw Bidens' communication difficulties and thought he could help repair them. He worked to provide better lighting for Biden and try to find a microphone that would amplify Biden when he would separate into a whisper to emphasize. Katzenberg also recruited his friend Steven Spielberg, who helped train Biden for the union state and his debates, even by helping routine campaign videos. However, it was only so much that Hollywood Magic could do.

When the time of the RELECTION campaign came, Katzenberg worked on a spectacular success of March funds, which was held on the radio City Music Hall, with Obama, Biden and Bill Clinton. It made it possible to collect twenty-six million dollars in the campaign, the ever raised during a single event for a candidate for the Democratic presidential election. In the spring, he and the best campaign assistants discussed when they could bring Biden to California. Katzenberg told the campaign that he wanted to try to hit another record number.

Katzenberg and Clooney were friends, and they had a long and successful history of carrying out these events: they had broken records for Obama with an event of almost fifteen million dollars at the house of Clooneys Studio City, in May 2012; organized two events for Hillary Clinton, in 2016; And ratified more than seven million dollars with a month of July 2020, Zoom, in which Obama perplexed for Biden.

On a rainy Easter at his home in the south of France, on the last day of March 2024, Clooney heard Katzenberg, who made his Aska fund collector in June. Katzenberg had learned over the years that there was a rate from the number of times a campaign could ask people for money. He thought that team Biden could take another apple bite in summer, then a last side of the Labor Day. But Clooney was going to be in London and Tuscany in June, working with filmmaker Noah Baumbach on Jay Kelly, a film of adulthood that Baumambach had co-written with Emily Mortimer. It was a big project for Netflix, involving Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern.

