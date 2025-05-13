PM Modi Visit Adampur Air Base, said in India eternally grateful to the armed forces





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Adampur air base in Punjab on May 13, 2025. | Photo credit: PTI

The Sindoor operation has established a clear Lakshman Rekha For Pakistan with regard to its sponsorship of terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday May 13, 2025) of Adampur air base in Punjab. The location of the speech is important because the ADAMPUR air base is just 100 km from the Pakistani border. Pakistan recently said it had destroyed not only the air base, but also the S-400 air defense system that is parked there. India had reduced the assertions and Mr. Modi Visit was aimed at countering Pakistan's claims. With a S-400 missile launcher as a backdrop, Mr. Modi addressed Pakistan, saying that not only could you not harm any of the India military installations, but you will be annihilated if the continuous terrorism of your soil. The Prime Minister praised the army for the humiliation of Pakistan in the four -day commitment which led to the destruction of nine terrorist sites and damage to eight military facilities. It was his first address to the troops after the initiation of Operation Sindoor. Read also | 24 precision strikes in 25 minutes: India targets nine Pakistani terrorist bases Earlier this morning, I went to AFAD AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. pic.twitter.com/rywfbftrv2 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025 What you have accomplished is unprecedented, unimaginable and incredible, said Mr. Modi in a speech of more than 27 minutes, which echoes the message of his speech to the nation on Monday evening. Operation Sindoor has now drawn a clear Lakshman Rekha for Pakistan, he said. He also reiterated the new normal anti-terrorist policy, first developed on Monday, May 12, when he approached the nation, a nuclear blackmail would not retain India, that an act of terrorism would be considered an act of war, and that India would not discriminate between terrorists and their state sponsors in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is surrounded by armed forces staff at Adampur air base in Jalandhar on May 13, 2025. Photo credit: PTI Mr. Modi visited the base and praised the uniform aviators who shouted Bharat Mata Ki Jai After arriving, he was unexpected early Tuesday morning. When our armed forces remove the wind from nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, he said. Bharat Mata Ki Jai is not only a slogan, but our soldiers undertake to consecrate their lives to the nation. When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear Bharat Mata Ki Jaihe said. Tales of your value will be engraved in history forever. I salute our staff from the army, the Air Force and the Navy. You have defeated the Pakistani army that these terrorists think they are protecting them. We have shown that we will enter their homes and get them, said Modi. Terrorism patrons have realized that the thing with a bad eye on India will only mean their destruction, he added. He castigated Pakistan for using civil aircraft as a cover during the exchanges between the latter and the Indian armed forces. You have been careful despite their movements and I can say with pride that you have experienced in expectations, Mr. Modi told the troops. Adampur is India Second Air Base and houses Rafale and Mig-29 squadrons. He also played an important role in the 1969 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. PM Modi Visit Adampur Air Base, rents the armed forces a few days after the India-Pak conflict | Video credit: The Hindu

