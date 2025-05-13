Residents of various directions to visit private solo houses – Viosarinews





Solo, viosarinews.com -Private the house of the former 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, ir. H. Joko Widodo, in the city of Solo, returned to be a silent witness for the great love and appreciation of the people to the leaders who had led the nation during the two periods. In recent days, hundreds of residents from various cities and islands came and went to his residence. The group of people was seen from Semarang, Kudus, Brebes, Malang, Medan, in Pontianak. They came with a spirit of friendship and respect, bringing various memories typical of the region, as well as personal messages to express their deep gratitude for the management of President Jokowi during his mandate. We came from Semarang. It's not just a visit, but a form of our love for Mr. Jokowi. He is not only a leader, but also a model, said Ms. Vio Sari as media chief PT Bintang Vio Sari News, The residents of Pontianak who came with family groups and parents were very proud to have had a president like Mr. Jokowi Dodo Not only from the outside of the island, residents of various java regions also wrapped the area around the Jokowi residence. Some of them even remain to your brothers and sisters and accommodate solo to be able to meet and take a photo together or simply say hello in person. Pak Jokowi has contributed a lot to the little people. As residents of Semarang, we are very grateful to have been led by him. Our arrival is a form of respect, said community leaders of Mr. Angger de Semarang. Former president Joko Widodo himself is known to accept several representatives of friendly residents and warmly, even in a simple and not form atmosphere. Not a few residents who feel emotional and proud to be able to shake hands directly or simply look closely at the figure of the leader who is known to be modest. This phenomenon reflects a strong emotional relationship between people and the leader they love. In the midst of the dynamics of national policy, this type of proximity is proof that sincere and anchored leaders will always live in the hearts of the people. The love of the people of the archipelago of Mr. Joko Widodo is not only a memory, but is part of the history of the Indonesian people. (Yogie / team) Publication views: 2

