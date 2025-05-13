



Major-General Nikolay Plotnikov was expressed on Russian state television saying that the success of missile and Ukraine drones strikes was due to targeting the data provided by the United Kingdom Russia could make the United Kingdom a target (Picture: Anadolu via Getty Images )) Great Britain should be Russia number one if the Second World War is starting because of our success in the emptying of the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Poutines, said a general. The major reservoir Nikolay Plotnikov spoke on Russian state television saying that the success of missiles and Ukrainian drones was due to targeting the data provided by the United Kingdom. He said this intervention meant that the British were a legitimate target in any war to come. Mr. Plotnikov has a succession of British Prime Ministers responsible for helping Poutines from conquering Ukraine – notably Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as well as Rishi Sunak and now Sir Keir Starmer. He wants Keir Starmer to be arrested (Picture: Pennsylvania )) He even wants Russian police forces to open criminal affairs against British politicians. COMPANY OF THAR GENERAL PLOTNIKOV told Russian TV: the British entered data in [Ukraines] missile control units. This tandem [Britain and France] is responsible for the massive drone strike on Russia on May 7. That day, Russia said that it had intercepted 524 drones, but others obviously escaped the air defenses and reached military targets. Russian sources have claimed five Neptune missiles, six Jamus bombs and two Himars rockets were also shot. A strike from Ukraine on Rylsk, Kursk region, May 11, 2025 (Picture: Two majors / E2W )) Mr. Plotnikov added: This is why there are already so many criminal cases accumulate against Macron and all the British Prime Ministers. They should all be placed on the platform. And Liz truss. And that shaggy hair.[Boris] Johnson and all the others. Because what the intelligence services and the British and French soldiers have caused a lot of damage to our employees, many people have died. The major general reservist Nikolay Plotnikov spoke of Russian state television (Picture: Rossiya-1 / East2west News )) The television host and Poutines, the television propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, demanded a strike on Great Britain with high-speed underwater drones posedidon-or Sarmat, the giant nuclear weapon of 208 tonnes of 208 tonnes of 15,880 MPH, the size of a block of the 14-storey tower. It will be possible to do so, said the general. The moment will come, I think the moment will come, yes. Drone strikes continue as Ukraine defends himself against the Russian invasion (Picture: Sarmat / East2west News )) Mr. Solovyov – whose propaganda themes are choreographed by the Kremlin who pays for his television show – said that he would deploy both Poseidon and Sarmat. Requests are the last of the evangelists of Poutines that Great Britain is to blame for their misfortunes in a war where they failed in order to fully invade Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/russia-issues-chilling-nuclear-ww3-35215799 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos