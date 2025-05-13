Trump says he will reduce sanctions against Syria, move to restore relations with a new leader





President Donald Trump Board Air Force One, Monday, May 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

There is a new government which, we hope, will succeed, said Trump about Syria, adding, I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special. The president of Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia (AP), Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he would move to normalize relations and raise sanctions against the new Syrian government to give the country a chance of peace. »» Trump was to meet on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the insurg on the time which led last year the overthrow of the former Bashar Assad leader. He said the rapprochement effort had come at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto Saudi sovereign and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There is a new government which, we hope, will succeed, said Trump about Syria, adding, I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special. The developments were a major boost for the Syrian president who, at some point, was imprisoned in Iraq for his role in the insurrection after the invasion of the Arab country led by the United States in 2003. Al-Sharaa was appointed president of Syria in January, a month after a superb offensive of groups of insurgents led by Al-Sharaas Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Or HTS who stormed Damascus putting an end to the 54th anniversary rule of the Assad family. The United States weighs how to manage Al-Sharaa since it took power in December. The Gulf leaders joined the new government in Damascus and will want Trump to follow, believing that it was a rampart against Iran's return to the influence in Syria, where it had helped support the government of Assad for a decade of the civil war. Then president Joe Biden Leave the decision to Trump, whose administration has not yet officially recognized the new Syrian government. The sanctions imposed in Damascus under Assad also remain in place. The president agreed to say hello to the Syrian president when he was in Saudi Arabia tomorrow, said the White House before Trump's remarks. The comments marked a change in your striking of Trump and put it in contradiction with the long-standing ally of Israel, who was deeply skeptical about the extremist past of Al-Sharaa and was warned against the rapid recognition of the new government. Formerly known with the name of war Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Al-Sharaa joined the ranks of the insurgents of Al-Qaida who are fighting against the American forces in Iraq after the invasion led by the United States in 2003 and always confer on a mandate for its arrest for accusations of terrorism in Iraq. Al-Sharaa, that the United States offered $ 10 million for information on its fate due to its links with Al-Qaida, returned to its country of origin after the start of the conflict in 2011 where it led the Al-Qaidas branch which was known as the Nusra front. He then changed the name of his group to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and cut links with Al-Qaida. Al-Sharaa should become the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since the late Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://magnoliatribune.com/2025/05/13/trump-says-he-will-ease-sanctions-on-syria-moves-to-restore-relations-with-new-leader/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos