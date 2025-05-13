The State Department returns to the remark of Trump's “unification”





Washington / Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The United States Department of State reaffirmed on Monday that US Taiwan policy has not changed after President Donald Trump used the word “unification” to comment recent trade negotiations with China.

During a major press conference, Trump explained what he thought was the gains made by American trade discussions with China in Geneva this weekend.

“They agreed to open China – the opening in China. And I think it's going to be fantastic for China. I think it's going to be fantastic for us,” said Trump. “I think it's going to be great for unification and peace.”

The use by Trump of the word “unification”, almost always used in the context of Taiwan's unnexation or annexation, haussed the eyebrows in Taiwan.

The State Department said, however, that Trump did not think of Taiwan.

“It is clear that President Trump spoke in the context of the American-Chinese commercial relationship,” said a spokesman for the State Department on Monday.

Just before using the term “unification” in his remarks on Monday, Trump deplored the fall of a trade agreement with China during his first mandate which, according to him, would have brought unity, a better unit, between China and the United States “, perhaps indicating that it has misused the term” unification “.

The State Department has also reiterated that “American policy on Taiwan remains the same”.

“We continue to have a permanent interest in peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait,” he said, adding that the United States “is opposed to any unilateral modification of the status quo on each side”.

The Trump's commentary ministry of foreign affairs responded to Trump's comment by echoing the statement of the US State Department that it was made in a commercial context.

“According to our understanding, Taiwan's question was not addressed in the last series of American-Chinese trade negotiations,” MOFA spokesman Hsiao Kuangwei () said on Tuesday in a weekly MOFA briefing.

Trump's comments followed two days of talks in Switzerland between the two largest economies in the world, during which the two parties agreed to facilitate their battle of Tat-For-Tat on the prices.

Under the preliminary agreement, the United States will drop the prices on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce samples from American products from 125% to 10%.

(By Chao Yen-Hsiang, Joseph Yeh and Chung Yu-Chen)

