The XI of China praises stability to Latin America in the midst of Trump's world prices

Beijing XI Jinping did not even have to mention Donald Trump by name to pass his point of view.

The Chinese president gave the difficult sale to a room full of high Latin American leaders on Tuesday. He promoted his stability of countries and his fundamental reasonable character, offering a clear contrast between him and his American American war counterparts.

Intimidation and coercion only lead to isolation, he told Beijing in China-Celac, or to the community of the forum of the Latin American and the Caribbean States. The context was clear.

The two largest economies in the world remain engaged in a trade war which has also engulfed almost all countries of the earth, including more than 30 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean who sent heads of state and senior officials to the forum on Tuesday.

In its first public comments since the United States and China have accepted a 90-day break on most of their samples from commercial talks this weekend, XI said that Beijing was ready to work with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in the face of the rise in geopolitical tensions and confrontation, unilateralism and protectionism of the block.

While Trump has allies such as El Salvador Nayib Bukele and Argentinian president Javier Milei, he alienated a large part of Latin America with his threats to take over the Panama canal and his derogatory comments on immigrants, Brbara Fernndez Melleda, an assistant teacher in the American Latin studies at the Hong Kong University.

It seems that Donald Trump is certainly Latin American, and the way he talked about the Latin American community in the United States was really sad for us, she said.

What is happening, not only in Latin America is that countries say: “Well, if these large countries become hostile, we should simply find other partnerships”.

China played these tensions in the contribution of the forum, rejecting the idea that the Latin American and Caribbean countries were in the backyard.

What the inhabitants of Latin America and the Caribbean are looking for is independence and self-determination, not the so-called new doctrine of Monroe, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Miao Deyu Cited as saying Through the Chinese state media, referring to the American approach of the 19th century of the region as its sphere of influence that Trump was accused of having tried to revive.

The Cuban Ambassador to China, Alberto Blanco Silva, told NBC News after Xis' speech that he considered China as a factor of stability, balance and opportunity not only for the world, but also for Latin America.

China is the second trade partner of the Latin Americas after the United States, and Latin America is the largest destination for Chinese outgoing investments outside Asia. Last year, total trade between China and Latin America exceeded $ 500 billion for the first time, against 12 billion dollars in 2000.

Beijing also cultivated Latin American ties with an eye on Taiwan, the autonomous island democracy which he considers a province of separation. Most of the taiwans few remaining diplomatic allies are in the region, and China took off one of them from Honduras in 2023.

Chinese influence in Latin America can be seen in electric vehicles on its roads as well as massive infrastructure projects, such as the port of Chacay $ 1.3 billion in Peru.

Although there are concerns and criticisms around such projects, the relationship of the countries of Latin America with China seems to be more symmetrical than what we are used to, in particular compared to the United States and the former colonial leaders of Europe, said Fernndez Melleda.

XI said on Tuesday that China would import more Latin America, encouraged Chinese companies to increase investment and provide 66 billion yuan ($ 9.1 billion) again to support Latin American and Caribbean financing.

The Chinese chief also said that he wanted to deepen the participation of the Latin Americas on the initiative of the Beijing belt and road infrastructure. Colombianpres Chair Gustavo Petro, who, in January, agreed to accept American expulsion flights after Trump threatened him with radical rates, said his country on Monday joined Belt and Road.

Eric Baculinao reported Beijing and Jennifer Jett from Hong Kong.