The Imran Khans sons break the silence, the attraction for the global pressure on the inhuman detention of the Fathers





In a rare and emotional public appearance, Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan, the sons of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, spoke for the first time about the incarceration of their father, describing his state as “inhuman” and calling for international pressure to ensure his release.

Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 in the corruption case of 190 million pounds sterling and faces several trials, including those of the anti-terrorism law, remains behind the bars of Adiala prison, where his sons say that he is detained in lonely detention, sometimes in total darkness, without access to lawyers or in coherent contact with his family.

Speaking in an interview with the influencer X Mario Nawfal, the brothers revealed that they had exhausted all the legal options and decided to become public because they believe that “it will only get worse”. Qasim said: “We never thought it would be a fraction of the duration of there … Now the only remaining route is to speak publicly.”

The brothers alleged that Khan's fundamental rights are refused and that the weekly calls ordered by the court are often ignored, sometimes leaving them unable to speak to their father for months. Suleman underlined international silence by saying: “It is very silent in the world media … We have exhausted other options.”

They recognized the calls for the liberation of Khan of former American official Richard Grenell and called on democratic governments and even Donald Trump to pay attention to what they called a “repression of freedom of expression and democracy in Pakistan”. “We would be delighted to speak to Trump or find a way to help,” added Qasim.

In a moving reflection on the mental resilience of their father, the brothers described how Khan, confined to a “death cell” of 7×8 feet, spends his time in the isolation in reading religious and historical literature and exercise, remaining unshakable despite severe conditions. “He is probably the most resilient person I know,” said Qasim. “But that does not mean that what he endured is acceptable.”

He added: “What we want is an international pressure on Pakistan at the moment, because currently he lives in inhuman conditions. They do not give him fundamental human rights … They are not really close enough. And what we want is global pressure.”

On the subject of a lack of success so far thanks to the legal channels, Suleman said: “We have exhausted other options [and] Legal avenues and it is very calm. It seems that, in the international media, he seems to have become very silent. »»

Asked about the calls of the American official Richard Grenell for the release of their father, Suleman said that the two had had no contact with him so far, but were grateful for “all the support he had shown”.

Regarding a message they have received for the Trump administration on the subject, Suleman said: “We would call a government that supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call for our father's liberation.”

Likewise, Qasim said he wanted the international community, “look at what's going on and hope, act and who better than Trump attracts attention.

“We would like to speak to Trump or try to find a way where he would be able to help in one way or another. Because at the end of the day, all we are trying to make is to release our father, to bring democracy to Pakistan and to ensure his fundamental human rights.”

Speaking of the balance sheet that the situation had had on them, Qasim said “it was quite brutal”.

The brothers said that their telephone calls had been set up with their father at odd moments with a limited duration, adding that failure to miss calls “meant going to speak for him for a long time”.

They also claimed that they had spoke to Imran only once every two or three months.

The brothers said they did not want to participate in politics, adding that they had taken permission from Imran before expressing themselves during the interview.

The two stayed away from the spotlight, with their mother, British journalist and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith, stressing that her sons had nothing to do with Pakistani politics.

In 2022, after anti-PTTI demonstrations took place outside her British residence, she wrote on the old Twitter platform: “I have nothing to do with Pakistani politics and no longer my children. These are discreet individuals who are not even on social networks. ”

The following year, Jemima expressed his disappointment to the owner X Elon Musk for removing the previous verification of Blue's accounts after Trolls made false stories of his sons.

“False accounts pretending to be my children, created by impostors with a political program in Pakistan. This is exactly what I feared that you would have removed the blue ticks from the verification of Twitter. Fyi my children are not on social networks and do not intend to be, “she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://24newshd.tv/13-May-2025/imran-khan-s-sons-break-silence-appeal-for-global-pressure-over-father-s-inhumane-detention The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

