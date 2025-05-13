



Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday. Accompanied by the marshal of the chief of air AP Singh, he was informed by Air Force staff on the basic security situation. During his visit, he interacted with the Jawans IAF for almost an hour. PM Modi left for Adampur from the Delhi Palam air base at 7 am today. Adampur is one of the bases of the IAF which have undergone limited damage from Pakistani attacks against the intermediate night of May 9 to 10 in response to the precision strikes of India under the code operation of code Sindoor. The Prime Minister called for his visit to Adampur air base “a very special experience”. “Earlier this morning, I went to AFAD AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” he wrote on X. Photos of the visit of PM Modi to Adampur Air Base The visit of the PM Modi at the Adampur air base is considered a direct Boo-Boo in Pakistan claims to inflict serious damage to the base of the IAF. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said that its hypersonic missiles drawn from JF-17 fighter planes had destroyed the S-400 air defense system in Adampur. MIG 29 and S 400 seen on Adampur air base The S-400 stands in Adampur In accordance with the open source (OSINT) intelligence team of India, no visible damage to the track, administrative buildings or aircraft hangars was seen at Avantipur and Udhampur air base in Jammu-et-Cachemire; Pathankot, Bathinda and Adampur at Punjab; Suratgarh air base in Rajasthan; And Sirsa in Haryana. Modi's visit to Adampur's air base intervenes yesterday after his address to the nation, in which he congratulated the Indian armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor. As part of Operation Sindoor, nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pok has been targeted, causing around 100 terrorist deaths. In his speech to the nation, Modi said that India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail, strengthening the message after military strikes on terrorist camps based in Pakistan in Bahawalpur and Muridke. “India will not tolerate any kind of nuclear blackmail,” Modi has warned severe in Pakistan.

