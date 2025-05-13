Trump praises the Saudi relationship as “security and prosperity background” in the middle of $ 600 billion in investment





President Trump presented remarks on Tuesday at an American-Saudi investment summit while the White House announced an investment of $ 600 billion in Saudi Arabia, including what he presented as the “biggest history defense sales agreement”.

In Saudi Arabia, the president held the country as an example for the Middle East, saying that he has achieved a “modern miracle in the Arab way”, disparaging the efforts of “Western intervention” and exploding former President Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, also known as MBS, announced multiple economic and defense agreements, an indication of Trump's intention to deepen American-Saudi ties, despite the long-standing concerns of the reports of the State Department and human rights defense groups on his restriction of civil freedoms, political rights and women's rights. The Saudis organize a state dinner in his honor.

Speaking during the Saudi-US Investment Forum, the president said that it was an “immense honor” to return to Saudi Arabia, where his first foreign trip took place in 2017, and called Bin Salman as “friend”. American intelligence agencies thought Bin Salman had ordered the murder of the journalist of the Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, in October 2018, but the United States determined that he had immunity because of his role as Saudi Prime Minister.

“The USAUDI relationship was a basis for security and prosperity,” Trump said on Tuesday. “Today, we have reaffirmed this important link, and we take the next steps to bring our relationship closer, stronger and more powerful than ever.”

Trump said Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, “becomes not only a headquarters of the government, but a large company, cultural and high -tech around the world”.

“It is crucial to the broader world to know that this great transformation does not come from Western intervention or from people's flights to beautiful planes giving you conferences on how to live and how to govern your own business, no,” he said.

“The brilliant marbles of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation, neocons or non-profit manufacturers like those who have spent billions of billions of dollars and dollars not to develop Kabul, Baghdad, so many other cities,” he said. “Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East was brought by the inhabitants of the region themselves. … In the end, the so-called nation builders destroyed many more nations than they have built, and interventionalists intervene in complex societies that they did not even understand.”

“In recent years, far too many American presidents have been afflicted from the idea that it is our work to examine the souls of foreign leaders and to use American policy to make justice for their sins,” added the president.

More specifically, the President and the Crown Prince have signed agreements for judicial cooperation between the Ministry of Justice in Saudi Arabia and the United States Ministry of Justice, the coordination between the Pentagon and the Saudi Defense Ministry for the modernization and development of the Saudi armed forces; And an international partnership program between the Saudi Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

All of the agreements includes “in -depth training and support to strengthen the capacity of the Saudi armed forces, including the improvement of Saudi service academies and military medical services”, according to the White House. It also includes billions of dollars in investments in American data centers.

Trump also said on Tuesday that he would move to normalize relations and raise sanctions against the new government in Syria to give the country “a chance of peace”.

“There is a new government which, let's hope, will succeed,” Trump said about Syria. “I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special.”

The president arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first stop during a four-day trip to the Middle East for Trump. The trip is his first in his second term. The president also went to Saudi Arabia before any other nation during his first mandate at the White House-stating the tradition so that the presidents made their first foreign trip to the United Kingdom, one of the strongest allies in the United States.

After the Air Force One was escorted to landing by Saudi fighter planes, Trump was welcomed on the tarmac at Riyadh airport by the kingdom's de facto sovereign, the crown prince. After a coffee ceremony, Trump then went to the royal court, where he and Bin Salman went down a lavender carpet while the trumpets resounded to mark the arrival of the president.

After the arrival ceremony, the president attended a delegation meeting and a bilateral meeting.

Trump complimented the crown prince in remarks at their bilateral meeting, calling him “sage beyond his years”. The president also said that the Saudi prince envisaged a purchase of $ 600 billion in military equipment but joked that he could be 1 dollars.

The two leaders also participated in a business lunch with notable CEOs, notably Elon Musk, Larry Fink and Stephen Schwarzman. Trump said business leaders should move away from the visit “with many checks”.

Saudi Arabia is of key diplomatic importance for Trump's White House, in particular in the midst of continuous efforts to negotiate an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program, and with the War of Israel-Hamas which is still raging in Gaza. The president and crown prince had private talks on Tuesday, which should run a wide range of subjects, from the Iranian nuclear program to war in Gaza and maintain oil prices.

But the visit also focused on business, because the president sought to strengthen links with the partner of the Middle East. And join Trump at the investment summit was to be high -level business leaders, including Jane Fraser from Nvidia, Jane Fraser from Citigroup, Larry Fink from Blackrock, Dara Khosrowshahi, Bdstone, Dina Powell McCormick and Blackshahi and MSD Powll Schwarzman, according to several families familiar with the event.

Later this week, Trump will go to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar proposed to donate a Jet Jumbo given by the royal family of Qatar for the exclusive use of Mr. Trump as a presidential plane.

Mr. Trump defended the acceptance of the donation of the plane, saying on Monday “I could be a stupid person and say, oh no, we don't want a free plane.”

Gabrielle Ake and Jennifer Jacobs contributed to this report.

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

